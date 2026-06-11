Should You Buy Google Reviews? Here's Everything You Need to Know

Yes, but with significant caveats and I want to be precise here because I've seen this oversimplified constantly.

Google has confirmed that reviews are a local ranking factor. Review quantity, review velocity (how often new reviews arrive), and review diversity (variations in language, rating, and topic) all contribute to local search visibility.

I've tracked profiles that went from 5 to 50 reviews in a controlled period and saw meaningful improvements in Google Maps rankings, particularly in competitive local searches.

However, the reviews have to stick. Reviews that get filtered or removed provide no ranking benefit and may actually trigger negative signals. The quality and survivability of the reviews matter as much as the quantity something I always stress to clients who come to me focused purely on numbers.

It's also worth noting that reviews are one factor among many. Google also weighs proximity, relevance, prominence, and the quality of your Google Business Profile content. Purchased reviews can support a broader local SEO strategy, but they cannot replace it.