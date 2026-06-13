Top 10 Real Estate Software Development Companies Revealed

I covered LITSLINK in detail above. Here is what makes each of the remaining nine companies worth considering.

Intellectsoft specializes in IoT and augmented reality for real estate, connecting smart building sensors with management dashboards for enterprise clients.

Fingent delivers property management platforms and real estate CRM systems covering virtual tour integrations, automated lease tracking, and operational analytics.

SoftServe is known for UX-focused design. Their tenant management systems and property listing platforms prioritize intuitive navigation for consumer-facing apps.

Chetu offers broad real estate services, from RESO Web API integration and valuation models to predictive analytics and AR/VR tours, backed by over two decades of experience.

ScienceSoft has built enterprise software since 1989. Their real estate practice focuses on business intelligence and custom platforms for organizations needing strict compliance.

Itransition excels at CRM and ERP solutions for real estate, with lease management automation and workflow tools that help property companies scale operations.

EPAM Systems serves real estate clients needing large-scale digital platforms. Their cloud architecture expertise suits enterprises running complex, multi-market operations.

Matellio focuses on smart building software and IoT-connected property platforms for commercial real estate firms integrating sensors with cloud dashboards.

Hicron Software integrates property management into broader ERP ecosystems, ideal for firms connecting real estate operations with finance and procurement.