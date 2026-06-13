Real estate runs on data, timing, and trust. And in 2026, it also runs on software. The global real estate software market was valued at roughly $14.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to surpass $38 billion by 2033, growing at a compound annual rate near 13 percent. That kind of expansion does not happen by accident. Property firms, brokerages, and investors are all racing to digitize operations, from MLS integrations and CRM platforms to AI-driven property valuation engines.
I put together this list to help you cut through the noise. These are the 10 real estate software development companies I believe deliver the strongest combination of domain expertise, technical capability, and proven client results. If you are building a PropTech product or modernizing your real estate operations, this guide will save you weeks of research.
The real estate industry has moved past the early-adopter phase of digital transformation. Cloud-based platforms now dominate new deployments. CRM software alone accounts for over 27 percent of the real estate software market, and property management systems hold the largest segment overall. AI, IoT, and blockchain are no longer experimental features. They are embedded in production-grade tools that top firms use every day.
What this means for anyone shopping for a development partner is straightforward. You cannot afford to hire a team that treats real estate as just another vertical. The complexity of lease structures, MLS data standards, regulatory compliance, and multi-party transactions demands specialized knowledge. The companies on this list have that knowledge, backed by real portfolios and verifiable client work.
For companies that need custom MLS platforms, tenant management portals, property listing marketplaces, or AI-powered CRM systems built from scratch, LITSLINK has established itself as a premier Real Estate Software Development Company with a deep PropTech track record. Headquartered in Palo Alto, this firm has shipped over 300 product releases for 200+ clients globally, including a real estate marketplace with 250,000+ condo listings, a rental portfolio app featuring expense tracking and automated tax filing, and immersive 360-degree VR tour platforms that connect buyers with properties remotely. Their stack spans React.js front ends, cloud-native backends, mobile apps for iOS and Android, and machine learning pipelines for property valuation and market analytics.
LITSLINK combines a 300+ engineer team with hands-on real estate domain knowledge. They have delivered targeting tools for real estate agents, tenant-landlord communication platforms with verified profiles, and end-to-end lease management systems. Clients repeatedly cite fast turnaround, budget discipline, and seamless scaling from MVP to enterprise product.
Here is a quick-reference table with each company, founding year, headquarters, and core real estate specialty.
I covered LITSLINK in detail above. Here is what makes each of the remaining nine companies worth considering.
Intellectsoft specializes in IoT and augmented reality for real estate, connecting smart building sensors with management dashboards for enterprise clients.
Fingent delivers property management platforms and real estate CRM systems covering virtual tour integrations, automated lease tracking, and operational analytics.
SoftServe is known for UX-focused design. Their tenant management systems and property listing platforms prioritize intuitive navigation for consumer-facing apps.
Chetu offers broad real estate services, from RESO Web API integration and valuation models to predictive analytics and AR/VR tours, backed by over two decades of experience.
ScienceSoft has built enterprise software since 1989. Their real estate practice focuses on business intelligence and custom platforms for organizations needing strict compliance.
Itransition excels at CRM and ERP solutions for real estate, with lease management automation and workflow tools that help property companies scale operations.
EPAM Systems serves real estate clients needing large-scale digital platforms. Their cloud architecture expertise suits enterprises running complex, multi-market operations.
Matellio focuses on smart building software and IoT-connected property platforms for commercial real estate firms integrating sensors with cloud dashboards.
Hicron Software integrates property management into broader ERP ecosystems, ideal for firms connecting real estate operations with finance and procurement.
Choosing a development partner requires more than comparing hourly rates. According to a Grand View Research analysis of the real estate software market, CRM and property management segments are growing fastest, which means your partner should demonstrate deep experience in those areas. Here are the criteria I recommend:
Proven real estate project portfolio with verifiable case studies and client references
Full-cycle capability covering product design, development, QA, launch, and post-release support
Fluency in cloud-native architecture, AI/ML integration, and mobile-first development
Experience with MLS data standards, IDX feeds, and real estate compliance requirements
Transparent communication, Agile delivery practices, and predictable pricing models
Ability to scale teams up or down based on project phase and business needs
The NAR Real Estate in a Digital Age report offers useful context on how technology adoption is shifting buyer and agent behavior across the U.S. market. Understanding those trends will sharpen the questions you ask during vendor evaluation.
The real estate software market is expanding at double-digit rates, and the companies on this list are the ones best equipped to help you capitalize on that growth. LITSLINK earns the top spot for its combination of deep PropTech expertise, a massive real estate project portfolio, and a development team built for scale. The remaining nine companies each bring distinct strengths, from IoT and AR innovation to enterprise ERP integration and UX-first design.
My recommendation is to shortlist two or three firms that match your specific needs, then schedule discovery calls. Ask for live demos of past real estate projects, request client references, and evaluate how each team handles post-launch iteration. The right development partner will do more than write code. They will help you build a product that reshapes how you operate in the real estate market. Start those conversations today.
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