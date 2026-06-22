5 AI-Powered Tools That Top Influencers Are Using to Create Better Content in 2026

Canva is an app used to create visual packages for media kits, carousel covers, story sets, event invites, sponsor recap pages, newsletters, and Pinterest pins. The reason it pops up in searches for best tools for influencers 2026 is because one single brand deal could necessitate multiple visuals.

Canva has many tools to create visual designs using prompts, images, or just simple copy. You could use Magic Write to generate your short texts, and background removal, image creation, expanding and resizing of images will be needed when creating visuals on different platforms.

Where Canva really shines is when it comes time for post-production. For instance, if you need a visual for a resort promotion, the resort will need a cover, set of stories and sponsors recap. Similarly, a beauty brand's marketing would include their visuals, feeds and approvals. If all the visuals look different from one another, then it will give off a hasty impression of a marketing campaign.