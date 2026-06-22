Houzeo Review: Can This Digital Platform Really Replace Your Real Estate Agent?

Imagine trying to sell your home without a traditional real estate agent. What are your two biggest concerns?

The listing sits entirely ignored by the market.

You price it incorrectly and leave thousands of dollars on the table.

Buyers face a similar dilemma, constantly fearing they will overpay or inherit an expensive money pit. This is exactly why Americans collectively spend billions hiring traditional agents every year. But in today's digital landscape, do you really need to fork over a small fortune at closing?

American real estate has experienced a massive PropTech surge in recent years. Legacy platforms like Zillow and Realtor.com still support the traditional broker model. But platforms like Houzeo are changing the game.