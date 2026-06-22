The Best AI Agents Right Now: What You Need to Know

1 million token context. Most models max out at 128K or 200K tokens. M3 supports up to 1 million, with 512K guaranteed. For agent work, this changes what's possible. You can feed an entire codebase into a single session. You can process hours of meeting transcripts. You can run multi-day tasks with persistent context that doesn't get trimmed.

The architecture behind this is called MiniMax Sparse Attention (MSA). Rather than processing every token against every other token in a long document, it focuses computation on the most relevant parts. The result is 15× faster decoding and roughly 10× faster processing compared to its predecessor — at a fraction of the compute cost.

Coding and agentic benchmarks. On SWE-Bench Pro, a widely used test for real-world software engineering tasks, M3 scores 59.0%. That puts it ahead of GPT-5.5 and Gemini 3.1 Pro, and within reach of Claude Opus 4.7. In a demonstration of what this looks like in practice, MiniMax tasked M3 with autonomously reproducing an ICLR 2025 research paper. The model ran for 12 hours without human input, produced 18 code commits, and generated 23 experimental charts.

Native multimodal input. Unlike models that bolt on image understanding after training, M3 was trained on text, images, and video from the start. That means it can genuinely reason about what it sees, not just describe it. For agents that need to interact with the web or monitor visual interfaces, this is a significant advantage.

Pricing. At $0.60 per million input tokens and $2.40 per million output tokens, M3 is a fraction of the cost of comparable closed models. If you're building an agent that processes large volumes of text, that cost difference adds up fast.

Open weights. MiniMax committed to releasing the model weights on Hugging Face and GitHub. That means you can run M3 on your own hardware and keep sensitive data off third-party servers entirely.