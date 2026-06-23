Karbon Alternatives With the Strongest Client Portals in 2026

Karbon does its core job well: it keeps jobs on schedule and email threads visible for your team, but clients don't log into Karbon. They get an email, reply in a thread, and wait for someone to follow up, which means the client experience depends entirely on how fast your team responds rather than on any system holding things together.

Accounting firms keep buying software, but almost none of it faces the client. McKinsey's January 2025 Superagency in the Workplace report found that 92% of companies plan to increase technology investments over the next three years, yet only 1% of leaders call their companies mature on the deployment spectrum.

In practice management, that gap shows up every time a client emails asking where their documents are, and Karbon has no answer for it.