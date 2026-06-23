The Best Airtable Omni Alternative for Apps You Can Ship

The tool that clears the most of that checklist for me is Zite. You describe the app you want, and it generates the screens, the database tables and fields, and the logic together. Because it isn't sitting on top of Airtable, the walls Omni hits aren't built into it.

A few things stand out once you've run it on a real project.

The database is real, and you can see it. It auto-generates your tables and fields from the prompt, with a spreadsheet-like view over an actual database. AI Fields can enrich records or run a quick web lookup. It scales well past Airtable's per-base caps: around 100,000 records on Pro, 250,000 on Business, into the millions on Enterprise.

The workflows are inspectable. The AI generates the workflow logic from your description, and the visual editor is where you read it, trace what happened, and find what's off. When something breaks, you're debugging a thing you can see instead of re-rolling a prompt and hoping.

Pricing is flat. Unlimited users on every plan, including the free tier. Pro is $19 a month and Business is $69 a month, with no per-editor charge (your CFO will notice). For a growing ops team, that's the difference between a predictable bill and one that climbs every time someone new needs access.

You can publish it for real. Apps are internal by default and shared across your org, and you can publish externally with role-based access when you need a client-facing portal. Companies like The Athletic, Bombas, and Domino's use it for that internal-and-external tooling. It's built by the team behind Fillout, so the form-and-data DNA runs deep.

It isn't the answer for everything. The platform is newer, so the template library and integration ecosystem are still filling in. AI credits are limited on the free and lower tiers.

There's no native mobile app export and no code export, so if you need a standalone iOS app or want to walk away with the source, look elsewhere. And it doesn't run true background automations yet, no scheduled jobs or external webhooks, so fully unattended workflows still need a workaround.