The Best Enterprise Backup Solutions for GCS and GCE in 2026

A few years back, my team lost data from a GCS bucket nobody had ever added to a backup policy. The bucket had been there for over a year. (Everyone assumed someone else owned it. Nobody did.)

That gap reshaped how I evaluate backup at scale. Restore speed gets the attention. You can't restore what was never protected in the first place.

The best enterprise backup solution for GCS and GCE is the one that can tell you, on any given day, exactly what's covered and what's drifting. Visibility comes before recovery.

On a small footprint you can track this by hand. Past a few dozen projects and regions, that falls apart, and that's the gap platforms like Eon were built around.