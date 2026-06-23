The Cloud ERP Migration Wave: What 2026's Biggest Enterprise Software Story Means for Business

Things have improved on the cloud side specifically. Gartner reports that 65% of cloud migrations now complete on time and within budget, up from 54% in 2022 as tools and methods have matured. But ERP migrations remain among the hardest workloads to move. IDC data shows database migrations succeed only 79% of the time, and legacy custom application migrations succeed just 61% of the time. By comparison, email and collaboration workloads migrate to the cloud with a 94% success rate, which is why those moves happened first and made cloud feel easier than it actually is for systems-of-record.