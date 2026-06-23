The Importance of Legionella Training in Workplace Safety

Legionella control is a vital part of workplace safety, yet it is often overlooked until a problem occurs. The bacteria that cause Legionnaires’ disease can develop in man-made water systems, especially where water is stored, recirculated or allowed to stagnate. When contaminated water droplets become airborne, people can inhale them and become seriously ill.

For employers, landlords, facilities managers and anyone responsible for premises, Legionella training is not simply a box-ticking exercise. It is a practical way to protect employees, contractors, visitors, tenants and the wider public.