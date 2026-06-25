Trust has become one of the most valuable assets on the modern internet. Whether users are reading news, researching products, comparing services or seeking professional advice, they increasingly gravitate towards sources they consider reliable.

This trend is not limited to consumers. Search engines are also prioritising trust as they attempt to deliver accurate, useful and credible information. Google's quality guidelines repeatedly emphasise Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness and Trustworthiness (EEAT), while advancements in artificial intelligence are placing even greater importance on source credibility.

As a result, high-trust websites often enjoy significant advantages. They tend to rank more consistently, attract stronger backlinks, earn more media coverage and build more loyal audiences. Meanwhile, websites that struggle to establish trust frequently face challenges regardless of how much content they publish.

The question for publishers, businesses and marketers is increasingly straightforward: what separates high-trust websites from everyone else?