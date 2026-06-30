Preserve Low-Poly Optimization Using Intelligent AI Auto Rigging

Rigging is the motion of a character in terms of skeletal structure and bone influence. Models might not hold the same deformation when animated if not rigged correctly. Changing the mesh affects the way the vertices are distributed and, therefore, the way the joints act and how accurate the bending is. The motion is stable even after simplification processes, due to the strong rig structure. Predictable animation output in today's 2d to 3d conversion pipelines is also important with consistent skeletal mapping. Tripo 3D features rig-aware optimization to help maintain consistent motion when working with simplified assets.