Can Students Earn Credit While on Vacation

Before going through the enrollment process, you should talk to your teen's school counselor and ask if the school will accept credits from the outside course. As long as the class is relevant and properly accredited, they'll likely say yes.

If you're lucky enough to get the answer you're looking for, you'll need to get that answer in writing. There are always limitations to where students can obtain credits outside the school, so official confirmation ensures everyone is on the same page.

For example, some schools restrict the following:

The number of course credits that can be taken from outside institutions

The school may restrict the subjects that can be enrolled in outside the school

Some schools need a signed pre-approval form

As one example, SVHS courses are available for online summer school, with the dual accreditation and clear transcript process that allows credits to transfer cleanly.