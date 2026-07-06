Agile IT Project Management Services for Software Development

Older models tried to nail down every detail before a line of code was written. Teams gathered requirements, froze them, then disappeared for months. By launch day the market had frequently wandered off somewhere else.

Agile broke that habit. Work splits into short cycles called sprints. After each one the team shows running software, listens to feedback, and corrects the course. Errors show up in days instead of quarters.

Think of building a house where the owner walks through a finished room every two weeks and can still rethink the kitchen. That freedom is roughly what Agile hands a software client. Changing your mind stops being a catastrophe.