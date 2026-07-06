How to Turn Your Lecture Recordings Into Study Notes Using AI Tools

Students today record more lectures than ever before. Whether it is a university class, an online seminar, or a study group session, video recordings have become a core part of how people learn. But watching a one-hour lecture again just to find one key point wastes valuable time. That is where AI transcription tools come in. They help students turn their recordings into readable, searchable, and editable notes in just a few minutes.

One of the most practical tools available for this purpose is Video to text conversion powered by Soundwise.ai. This free-forever tool lets you upload your lecture video in formats like MP4, MOV, or MKV and get a highly accurate text transcript back in minutes. For students juggling multiple subjects and deadlines, this kind of tool is not just convenient — it is a game changer.