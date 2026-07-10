7 Picks for the Best AI Headshot Generator That Looks Real & Natural

Is using an AI headshot “cheating” on LinkedIn?

Only if the picture no longer looks like you. Every service we recommend keeps your core features intact, so you are simply showing a well-lit, blemish-free version of reality. Treat it like wearing your nicest blazer to a conference: polished, not dishonest.

Why do some AI results look amazing while others flop?

A Washington Post test found that every generator produced at least one stellar photo, plus a few images that ranged “from comical to borderline offensive” (washingtonpost.com). The tech is not perfect. Feed it sharp, evenly lit selfies and you improve the odds of landing in the winner’s circle.

What happens to my selfies after upload?

Reputable tools purge them. InstaHeadshots deletes on delivery, HeadshotPro wipes files after thirty days, and Aragon AI offers an even shorter window. If a site cannot explain its policy in plain English, move on.

How many input photos should I use?

Follow each platform’s sweet spot. Aragon works with six shots, but BetterPic and Secta shine with twenty or more. More variety (different angles, outfits, lighting) helps the model lock onto your real face and avoid uncanny drift.

Can I tweak the final images?

Yes. BetterPic offers human retouch, Secta lets you remix backgrounds in seconds, and nothing prevents you from giving a favorite shot a final polish in Photoshop before publishing.

Is there a refund safety net?

Most vendors know first-time users feel cautious. BetterPic and HeadshotPro provide money-back guarantees, while AI SuitUp honors refund requests within thirty days. Always read the fine print before paying.