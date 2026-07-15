Patients searching for the best Sofwave provider in Houston, TX are often looking for one thing: a safe, non-surgical way to firm the face, jawline, brow, or neck without looking overdone. The Derm Project offers Sofwave® skin tightening in Missouri City for patients from Houston, Sugar Land, Sienna, Stafford, and nearby communities, with treatment planning led by Analysa Gallegos, MD and a team focused on medically supervised aesthetic care.

Sofwave is a non-invasive ultrasound treatment used to support firmer-looking skin, improve the appearance of fine lines, and help lift areas such as the brow, under the chin, and neck. It is often chosen by patients who are noticing mild to moderate skin laxity but are not ready for surgery, needles, or long recovery time.

For Houston-area patients, choosing a Sofwave provider should not come down to location alone. The right provider should understand facial anatomy, skin tone considerations, realistic outcomes, treatment safety, and how to match Sofwave with a patient’s goals.

That is where The Derm Project stands apart. The clinic combines high-end medical aesthetics with a thoughtful, physician-led approach designed for women across different ages, skin types, and life stages.