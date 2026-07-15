Patients searching for the best Sofwave provider in Houston, TX are often looking for one thing: a safe, non-surgical way to firm the face, jawline, brow, or neck without looking overdone. The Derm Project offers Sofwave® skin tightening in Missouri City for patients from Houston, Sugar Land, Sienna, Stafford, and nearby communities, with treatment planning led by Analysa Gallegos, MD and a team focused on medically supervised aesthetic care.
Sofwave is a non-invasive ultrasound treatment used to support firmer-looking skin, improve the appearance of fine lines, and help lift areas such as the brow, under the chin, and neck. It is often chosen by patients who are noticing mild to moderate skin laxity but are not ready for surgery, needles, or long recovery time.
For Houston-area patients, choosing a Sofwave provider should not come down to location alone. The right provider should understand facial anatomy, skin tone considerations, realistic outcomes, treatment safety, and how to match Sofwave with a patient’s goals.
That is where The Derm Project stands apart. The clinic combines high-end medical aesthetics with a thoughtful, physician-led approach designed for women across different ages, skin types, and life stages.
Skin laxity can begin subtly.
The jawline looks softer.
The neck starts to feel less firm.
The brow may sit lower than before.
Fine lines become more visible even when the skin still looks healthy.
Many patients want to address these changes, but they do not always want surgical lifting, injectable treatments, or a dramatic change in their appearance. Sofwave fits that need because it uses ultrasound energy to heat targeted layers beneath the skin, supporting the body’s natural collagen response over time.
The goal is not to change the way someone looks.
The goal is to help the skin appear firmer, smoother, and more refreshed while still looking natural.
At The Derm Project, Sofwave is used for patients who want a more lifted look around areas such as the brow, lower face, jawline, neck, under the chin, and select body areas. Treatment candidacy is confirmed during consultation because skin laxity, age, anatomy, goals, and treatment history all matter.
The word “best” matters only when it is connected to the patient experience.
A strong Sofwave provider should not simply offer the device. The provider should know how to evaluate the patient, explain what the treatment can and cannot do, personalize the treatment plan, and give clear guidance before and after the appointment.
The Derm Project is not built around quick, one-size-fits-all cosmetic care.
It was created as a boutique medical aesthetics and wellness practice where patients can feel heard, understood, and guided through each step of their care. That matters in a treatment like Sofwave, where the best plan depends on the patient’s skin, anatomy, concerns, and comfort level.
The clinic’s founder and Medical Director, Analysa Gallegos, MD, brings a medical background that shapes how care is delivered. Her experience in emergency medicine and women’s health gives The Derm Project a patient-safety mindset that is especially important in aesthetic medicine.
For Dr. Gallegos, The Derm Project is also personal.
She founded the practice after seeing how often women’s health concerns, skin concerns, and aging-related changes are minimized or treated with generic advice. Her goal was to create a space where women could receive care that feels informed, personal, and respectful of their stage of life.
That connection is important for Sofwave patients.
Many people considering skin tightening are not chasing a dramatic transformation. They want to feel more like themselves. They want their skin to reflect how energetic, healthy, and confident they still feel inside.
The Derm Project’s approach supports that kind of patient.
Sofwave is commonly used for mild to moderate skin laxity and visible aging changes in areas where collagen support can make a visible difference.
At The Derm Project, common treatment areas include the brow and forehead, lower face, jawline, neck, under the chin, cheeks, smile lines, arms, abdomen, thighs, and above the knees.
The brow and forehead are often treated when patients want a more lifted, open look around the upper face.
The lower face and jawline are common areas for patients noticing softening or early sagging.
The neck and under-chin area are often concerns for patients who feel their profile has changed with age, weight changes, or skin laxity.
Body areas may be considered when mild laxity is present and the patient wants a non-surgical option.
Not every patient is a fit for every area. A consultation helps decide whether Sofwave is the right treatment, whether another option may be better, or whether a combination plan would make more sense.
Sofwave may be a good fit for adults noticing early to moderate skin laxity who want a non-surgical way to firm and refresh the skin.
It may be suitable for patients who want little to no downtime, prefer gradual-looking improvement, and understand that collagen-related results take time.
It may not be the right option for patients with more advanced sagging who need surgical correction to reach their goals.
It may also not be the right fit for someone expecting instant, dramatic lifting from one appointment.
This is why the consultation matters.
At The Derm Project, patients are not treated as a treatment category. They are evaluated as individuals. Skin condition, facial structure, medical history, skin tone, goals, and expectations are all part of the decision.
A Sofwave appointment starts with a review of the treatment area and the patient’s goals.
During treatment, the Sofwave handpiece delivers ultrasound energy into targeted layers beneath the skin. This energy supports a natural collagen response, which can help the skin appear firmer and smoother over time.
The full appointment time depends on the areas being treated and the degree of laxity. For some patients, treatment may take up to one to two hours.
After treatment, some patients may notice mild redness, swelling, tenderness, or warmth in the treated area. These effects are usually temporary.
Most patients can return to normal daily activities right away.
Some patients may notice changes within a few weeks, while collagen-related improvement often continues over the following weeks. Results vary based on the person, treatment area, skin condition, and maintenance plan.
Aesthetic treatments should never feel rushed.
Even non-surgical treatments need the right planning. Sofwave uses ultrasound energy, which means the provider must understand where and how to treat, when to be conservative, and when to recommend a different path.
Medical guidance also helps patients avoid unrealistic treatment choices.
For example, someone with mild laxity around the jawline may be a strong Sofwave candidate.
Someone with significant loose skin may need to understand that Sofwave can support improvement, but it will not create the same result as surgery.
Someone with a history of sensitive skin, previous treatments, or specific skin concerns may need a more careful plan.
This is where The Derm Project’s physician-led model becomes valuable. The focus is not just on offering Sofwave. The focus is on choosing the right treatment for the right patient.
The Derm Project was founded by Analysa Gallegos, MD, with a clear purpose: to create a medical aesthetics and wellness space where women feel heard, supported, and cared for with more than surface-level treatment.
Her background in emergency medicine shaped her respect for safety, precision, and patient trust.
Her work with women shaped her understanding of how often concerns around aging, skin, hormones, weight, and self-image are dismissed.
That perspective gives The Derm Project a different tone.
It is polished, but not cold.
It is medical, but still personal.
It is aesthetic, but not built on pressure.
For patients considering Sofwave, that matters. Skin tightening is often tied to more than appearance. It can be connected to aging, confidence, motherhood, menopause, weight changes, or simply wanting to feel comfortable in photos again.
The Derm Project treats those concerns with care.
The Derm Project is located in Missouri City, TX and welcomes Sofwave patients from Houston, Sugar Land, Sienna, Stafford, and surrounding Texas communities.
For patients searching for a Sofwave provider in Houston, TX, this location offers access to physician-led skin tightening care without needing to travel far from the southwest Houston area.
The clinic’s local presence also makes consultation, follow-up, and long-term aesthetic planning easier.
That is especially helpful for patients who want Sofwave as part of a larger plan that may include skincare, facial rejuvenation, wrinkle treatment, skin analysis, or other medically supervised aesthetic services.
A good Sofwave consultation should answer the questions patients care about most.
Am I a good candidate?
What areas can be treated?
How much improvement is realistic?
How long will the treatment take?
Will I need downtime?
When should I expect results?
How long may results last?
What happens if Sofwave is not the right treatment for me?
The Derm Project’s approach is built around these questions. Patients receive guidance based on their skin, goals, treatment area, and desired outcome rather than a generic recommendation.
That kind of care is especially important for patients who want natural results and a clear plan before moving forward.
For Houston-area patients looking for the best Sofwave provider in Houston, TX, The Derm Project offers a physician-led option in Missouri City with a focus on safety, inclusivity, and natural-looking skin tightening.
Sofwave may be a good choice for patients who want to improve mild to moderate skin laxity around the brow, jawline, lower face, neck, under the chin, or select body areas without surgery or major downtime.
The Derm Project’s approach is personal, medically guided, and built around the patient’s real goals. Under the direction of Analysa Gallegos, MD, the clinic helps patients understand whether Sofwave is the right treatment, what results may be realistic, and how skin tightening can fit into a larger aesthetic or wellness plan.
Patients from Houston, Sugar Land, Sienna, Stafford, Missouri City, and nearby communities can schedule a Sofwave consultation with The Derm Project to discuss their skin concerns and decide whether non-surgical skin tightening is right for them.
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