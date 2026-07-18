The Rise of Purpose-Built Student Housing in Global Cities Like New York

Student housing has undergone significant changes throughout the last decade. What was once considered a small and specialized part of the real estate market has become one of the fastest-growing sectors in major cities around the world. From New York and London to Sydney and Barcelona, purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) is attracting developers, institutional investors, and city planners.

The main reason for this is the growing tendency of students to relocate to other countries to receive their education there. Finding suitable housing in a new city can be difficult, especially for international students. Platforms such as amber have emerged to help students explore verified accommodation options in major education destinations, making the housing search process easier and more transparent.

On the one hand, it should be noted that students’ expectations have changed over time. They are no longer satisfied with the availability of a room in the close vicinity of the campus. Students are now seeking more security, comfort, and community, along with additional services and opportunities for interaction with other residents – which are all features of a high-class residential product. Hence, PBSA has transformed into a contemporary product category that is attractive to a diverse range of students, addressing their varied and often complex demands.