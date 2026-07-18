Student housing has undergone significant changes throughout the last decade. What was once considered a small and specialized part of the real estate market has become one of the fastest-growing sectors in major cities around the world. From New York and London to Sydney and Barcelona, purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) is attracting developers, institutional investors, and city planners.
The main reason for this is the growing tendency of students to relocate to other countries to receive their education there. Finding suitable housing in a new city can be difficult, especially for international students. Platforms such as amber have emerged to help students explore verified accommodation options in major education destinations, making the housing search process easier and more transparent.
On the one hand, it should be noted that students’ expectations have changed over time. They are no longer satisfied with the availability of a room in the close vicinity of the campus. Students are now seeking more security, comfort, and community, along with additional services and opportunities for interaction with other residents – which are all features of a high-class residential product. Hence, PBSA has transformed into a contemporary product category that is attractive to a diverse range of students, addressing their varied and often complex demands.
New York is one of the world’s most important education hubs. Universities such as
New York University, Columbia University, and the New School welcome students from all over the country and the world.
However, New York’s real estate market is one of the most competitive in the world, so students have to face challenges in finding a place to live. High prices, credit checks, guarantors, and long-term leases are just some of the barriers students, especially international students, have to overcome.
Purpose-built student housing eliminates many of these concerns, as most of the PBSA’s offer furnished accommodation, all bills are included, flexible lease options, and much more. Compared to a regular private landlord, students can feel much more confident and safe when renting from a PBSA.
Another advantage of investing in real estate in New York is the consistent demand for student housing. While the local economy may be unstable, students will always seek a place to stay while completing their degrees.
The common theme in all these markets is that student numbers are growing faster than the supply of quality accommodation.
One reason why PBSA became so popular is because it satisfies the growing need of modern student residents, which is reflected in the features of such housing. Modern student housing often includes:
Study lounges
Fitness centers
Rooftop terraces
Shared kitchens
High-speed internet
24/7 security
Social events and community activities
These features make PBSA feel less like a traditional dormitory and more like a professionally managed residential community. In cities such as New York, where convenience and community are highly valued, this integrated approach has become a major selling point.
Thus, for residents, it creates a desirable combination of home-cozy environment and upscale community-oriented lifestyle. Especially such a concept can be attractive in big cities such as New York, where people seek both convenience and socialization.
Investors have been eyeing student housing more and more in the past decade. Here are some reasons why that might be the case:
Steady demand: Universities continue to attract students every year.
International mobility: More students are choosing to study abroad.
Professional management: Many PBSA assets are operated by specialized housing companies.
Consistent occupancy: Student housing often performs well even when other property sectors slow down.
Meanwhile, developments in New York are looking to draw more attention by mixing retail and restaurant space with student housing, creating a 24-hour hub conducive to generating investment income while also giving the surrounding community a nice place to hang out.
Despite its growth, PBSA is not without challenges.
Construction costs remain high in many cities, and finding suitable development sites can be difficult. Zoning regulations, approval processes, and local community concerns can also slow new projects.
Affordability is another major issue. Students value modern amenities, but operators must ensure that rents remain accessible. If prices rise too quickly, many students may still struggle to find suitable accommodation.
For cities such as New York, the long-term success of the sector will depend on increasing supply while maintaining a balance between quality and affordability.
The next evolution is likely to see a shift towards flexibility, sustainability and technology within PBSA, as student housing developers and operators look to incorporate more energy efficient design, smart building technologies, and adaptive reuse to meet the changing needs of the student demographic.
As world class cities continue to compete for foreign investment, student housing is set to become an integral part of urban infrastructure, rather than a niche housing category. Students play a critical role in fueling business markets and contributing to cultural exchange. Hence, PBSA fits as a natural extension of international business development, investment, and exchange.
The increased focus on purpose-built student housing is something we are seeing not only in New York, but around the world. The value proposition of student housing extends beyond just a place to stay, encompassing lifestyle and community while supporting students in their studies and personal exploration of a new city.
For developers, investors and property managers, the opportunity to engage in this multi-billion dollar industry is an attractive prospect, but for students looking to do business in NYC, London, Sydney and beyond, professional housing management is likely to become the new standard in urban living.