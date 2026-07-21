Is the Digital Nomad Lifestyle Sustainable? 7 Questions to Ask Before You Go Remote

Yes, for a growing share of the population, but sustainability depends more on routine than on location. Data from Nomad List indicates the average stay length per destination grew from a few weeks to somewhere between three and nine months by 2025, a shift the industry now calls "slowmadism." Nomads who move every few days report higher burnout and higher costs, since short bookings lose out on monthly rental discounts and long-stay visa benefits. Nomads who settle into a base for a season report steadier income, easier healthcare access, and stronger local relationships.

The lifestyle also appears to be maturing rather than fading: current estimates put roughly 1.5 million families living nomadically, and a majority of nomads now describe themselves as being in committed relationships. This isn't just early-20s backpackers anymore — the average nomad is around 37 years old, and there are now more nomads in their 50s than in their 40s, based on reconciled Statista and MBO Partners data. Longevity, in other words, is becoming the norm rather than the exception.