Is the Digital Nomad Lifestyle Sustainable? 7 Questions to Ask Before You Go Remote

The digital nomad lifestyle can last for years, but only for people who plan around money, legal status, and health before they book the one-way flight. As of 2026, an estimated 43 million people worldwide are living and working this way, up from roughly 35 million just three years earlier, according to aggregated data from Nomads.com, MBO Partners, and DemandSage. That growth is real, but so is the churn: a large share of nomads who start the lifestyle stop within two years, usually not because the dream failed, but because a practical detail (a lapsed visa, an uninsured hospital visit, a missed tax deadline) wasn't handled early enough.
Below are seven questions worth answering honestly before, or even while, living the remote work abroad lifestyle.
Yes, for a growing share of the population, but sustainability depends more on routine than on location. Data from Nomad List indicates the average stay length per destination grew from a few weeks to somewhere between three and nine months by 2025, a shift the industry now calls "slowmadism." Nomads who move every few days report higher burnout and higher costs, since short bookings lose out on monthly rental discounts and long-stay visa benefits. Nomads who settle into a base for a season report steadier income, easier healthcare access, and stronger local relationships.
The lifestyle also appears to be maturing rather than fading: current estimates put roughly 1.5 million families living nomadically, and a majority of nomads now describe themselves as being in committed relationships. This isn't just early-20s backpackers anymore — the average nomad is around 37 years old, and there are now more nomads in their 50s than in their 40s, based on reconciled Statista and MBO Partners data. Longevity, in other words, is becoming the norm rather than the exception.
You need less than most people assume, but more than a "cheap country" search suggests. Reported average nomad income sits between $85,000 and $124,720 per year, per MBO Partners' 2025 trends report, though the largest single income bracket is actually $50,000–$100,000. On the spending side, monthly budgets vary enormously by region: Numbeo's 2026 cost-of-living index scores Bangkok at 41.4 and Mexico City at 45.9 against a New York baseline of 100, while Zurich tops out at 118.5.
Housing tends to be the single biggest line item, typically eating up 44–55% of a nomad's monthly spend, so the destination you choose affects your runway more than almost any other decision.
Yes, the number of countries offering them is still climbing, not shrinking. As of 2026, estimates range from roughly 41 to 66 countries with a dedicated digital nomad visa or remote-worker residency pathway, depending on which tracker you use (Global Citizen Solutions, MBO Partners, and industry aggregators don't fully agree on the count, since some programs are informal or newly launched). What is consistent across sources is the direction of travel: governments increasingly see remote workers as a source of spending without local labor-market competition, so new programs keep appearing rather than closing.
That said, enforcement is tightening in parallel. The EU's Entry/Exit System went live on April 10, 2026, and now logs exact entry and exit dates across the Schengen area, closing the old workaround of quietly working on a tourist stamp. The UAE, by contrast, launched a 12-month renewable Remote Working Visa on January 27, 2026, with no local sponsor required — a sign that some countries are actively competing to make legal status easier, not harder.
You need a policy built for people who live abroad, not a standard travel insurance plan, because trip-cancellation coverage won't pay for a hospital stay. As of early 2026, budget travel-medical plans run roughly €40–€65 a month, mid-range nomad plans with outpatient coverage run €65–€165, and fuller international health plans with routine care included start around €140–€230, according to insurer Feather's 2026 pricing guide. Several popular visa countries, including Portugal and Costa Rica, updated their 2025 digital nomad visa rules to require proof of private international coverage, a basic travel policy or home-country EHIC-style card is no longer enough to qualify.
The financial risk of skipping this step is not small: an emergency medical evacuation from a remote location can run past $100,000, which is more than most nomads' entire annual travel budget. Before choosing a plan, confirm three things: whether it covers your specific destination countries, whether pre-existing conditions are excluded, and how many days per year you're still covered when visiting your home country (often capped between 30 and 180 days).
You still need a real, stable mailing address even after you leave your home country, because banks, tax authorities, and visa applications all require one. This is one of the most underestimated logistics problems in the entire lifestyle — mail doesn't stop arriving just because you're in Lisbon instead of Chicago, and "just have my sister forward it" rarely survives more than a few months.
This is exactly the gap that Savvynomad was built to close for US-based remote workers. Its mail-forwarding service scans and forwards physical mail from a real US residential address, so bank letters, tax notices, and visa-related correspondence still reach you no matter which country you're currently in. For someone weighing whether the lifestyle is sustainable past year one, having a fixed point that mail, banks, and government agencies can reliably reach is arguably as important as the visa itself, it's the piece that lets everything else (health insurance renewals, tax notices, bank verification letters) function normally while you're moving every few months.
Partially, and mostly through pacing rather than willpower. Roughly 77% of digital nomads report having experienced burnout at least once, rising to about 80% among entrepreneurs specifically, per Passport Photo Online's nomad research. Loneliness follows a similar pattern: around 40–45% of nomads report feeling lonely often or always, and one peer-reviewed study published in a 2025 issue of a media and communication journal found that loneliness climbs the longer someone stays on the road, from about 29% in the first six months to roughly 41% after that point.
The nomads who report the fewest symptoms tend to share three habits: staying in one place for six weeks to several months rather than city-hopping every few days, building a repeatable daily routine within the first day or two of arriving somewhere new, and deliberately joining a co-living space or local community rather than assuming connections will happen on their own. None of these fixes are exotic — they're the same boundary-setting and routine-building that prevents burnout in a regular office job, just applied to a moving target.
It looks the same as anywhere else, just harder to automate, so it needs to be set up deliberately rather than left to accumulate by accident. Anecdotal research from a multi-year nomad study found that many people finance their initial transition into nomad life by drawing down savings rather than growing them, and only shift toward consistent retirement contributions in later years — often once income stabilizes and a stronger preference emerges for tangible assets like real estate. Because most nomads are self-employed or freelance (39% globally, per MBO Partners), there's no employer-sponsored 401(k) matching the contribution automatically; it has to be a recurring transfer the person sets up themselves, ideally to an account tied to a stable home-country address rather than wherever they happen to be that month.
For most people, yes, but "lasting" looks less like an endless string of new cities and more like a small number of durable systems running quietly in the background: a realistic budget tied to where you actually plan to live, a visa or residency status you renew before it lapses, health coverage that would actually pay out in an emergency, and a stable US address and mail system that keeps the paperwork moving even when you aren't in the country to receive it. That last piece is where a lot of otherwise well-prepared nomads get tripped up, which is why services like Savvy Nomad, offering US mail forwarding, a real residential address, and support for maintaining legal domicile, tend to come up early in most sustainable setups rather than as an afterthought. Get the boring logistics right first, and the actual lifestyle, the part people signed up for, has a much better chance of lasting.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.