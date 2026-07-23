Beyond Silicon: LongServing Technology’s Next Chapter in AI Infrastructure

Artificial intelligence has become one of the most transformative technologies of the modern era. Every breakthrough in generative AI, autonomous robotics, cloud computing, and scientific simulation increases demand for faster, more energy-efficient computing infrastructure. As these requirements continue to grow, researchers around the world are exploring technologies that may complement conventional semiconductor architectures.
Among the innovators pursuing this vision is Dr. Ko-Cheng Fang, Founder, CEO, and Chairman of LongServing Technology Co., Ltd. His research spans multiple disciplines, combining engineering, materials science, cybersecurity, biotechnology, and industrial design into a long-term innovation strategy focused on the future of intelligent computing.
Dr. Fang’s technology journey began in cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure. According to the company, his patented cloud storage systems and programmable password security technologies contributed to applications adopted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, helping strengthen secure cloud computing and digital information protection.
These early achievements laid the foundation for LongServing Technology’s continued emphasis on original research and globally patented intellectual property.
Today, one of the company’s primary research directions is photonic computing.
According to LongServing Technology, its international patent portfolio spans 26 countries and includes research into photonic processors, optical communication systems, and advanced photonic materials. Central to this work is the company’s proprietary X-Photon material platform, which is being explored for nanoscale optical pathways and future integrated photonic devices.
The company believes that continued progress in photonic engineering may contribute to future AI computing platforms by improving communication efficiency, reducing energy consumption, and supporting increasingly complex computational workloads.
Beyond processors, LongServing Technology is also researching photonic memory concepts.
According to the company, this technology is intended to complement future photonic processors by improving data movement between computing and memory systems. As artificial intelligence models continue expanding, efficient memory architectures are expected to play an increasingly important role in overall system performance.
LongServing Technology’s research extends beyond information technology.
The company has introduced laboratory-grown Imperial Green jadeite, applying advanced materials engineering to create sustainable luxury products. It has also launched the LongServing Jadeite Bag, combining innovative materials with premium craftsmanship.
In biotechnology, the company is researching natural plant-derived compounds with potential antiviral and anticancer applications. According to LongServing Technology, preliminary laboratory studies have shown promising in vitro findings, and the company welcomes collaboration with hospitals, universities, and biotechnology organizations for future research.
As LongServing Technology expands internationally, it is actively advancing its pre-IPO initiative and seeking collaboration with experienced underwriting firms, financial institutions, strategic investors, and global research partners.
The company believes that collaboration across science, engineering, healthcare, manufacturing, and finance will be essential for transforming innovative research into practical technologies that benefit society.
The future of artificial intelligence will depend not only on powerful algorithms but also on the evolution of the hardware that supports them.
Through ongoing research in photonic computing, advanced materials, cybersecurity, biotechnology, and integrated system design, LongServing Technology is exploring technologies that may contribute to the next generation of intelligent infrastructure.
As global demand for sustainable, high-performance computing continues to rise, the company remains committed to advancing interdisciplinary innovation while building strategic partnerships worldwide.
Dr. Ko-Cheng Fang
Founder, CEO & Chairman
LongServing Technology Co., Ltd.
Email: service@longserving.com.tw
Website: https://longserving.com.tw/en/
Business Plan (IPO Initiative):
https://longserving.com.tw/en/%E7%87%9F%E9%81%8B%E8%A8%88%E5%8A%83%E6%9B%B8/
LongServing Trendy Boutique Area:
http://longserving.com.tw/en/Longserving-Trendy-Boutique-Area/
Instagram: @ko_cheng_fang_david
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