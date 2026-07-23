Beyond Silicon: LongServing Technology’s Next Chapter in AI Infrastructure

Artificial intelligence has become one of the most transformative technologies of the modern era. Every breakthrough in generative AI, autonomous robotics, cloud computing, and scientific simulation increases demand for faster, more energy-efficient computing infrastructure. As these requirements continue to grow, researchers around the world are exploring technologies that may complement conventional semiconductor architectures.

Among the innovators pursuing this vision is Dr. Ko-Cheng Fang, Founder, CEO, and Chairman of LongServing Technology Co., Ltd. His research spans multiple disciplines, combining engineering, materials science, cybersecurity, biotechnology, and industrial design into a long-term innovation strategy focused on the future of intelligent computing.