OPPO Find X9s Review: Bringing Global Landmarks Closer to Vietnam

The OPPO Find X9s arrived in Vietnam on May 5, 2026, as part of the Find X9 series, co-engineered with Hasselblad. What the OPPO Find X9s does when you're standing somewhere worth remembering and you want to capture it properly? The pitch OPPO keeps using is "Bring Brilliant Scenes Closer." After going through the full spec sheet, that phrase holds up more in some areas than others.
Vietnamese travellers who shoot video on their phone know the problem well. Whether you are riding a motorbike along the Vũng Tàu coastal highway at golden hour, or catching the sunset over the ridges of Đà Lạt, and the footage you get back looks flat, choppy, or just... phone-like. The OPPO Find X9s shoots 4K at 60 frames per second with Dolby Vision — not just HDR, but Dolby Vision, the same standard used by streaming platforms — and backs it with dual stabilisation combining OIS (optical) and EIS (electronic) working simultaneously.
What that means practically: fast movement like shooting from a moving RV or spinning around at a busy boardwalk doesn't turn into a blur, and slow, high-contrast scenes like a campfire against a dark sky retain detail in both the bright and dark areas. The 1/1.56'' main sensor at f/1.8 captures a meaningful amount of light for a phone sensor, which matters most in the low-contrast, low-light situations where travel footage usually falls apart.
Dolby Vision recording on a phone in 2026 is no longer rare today. But recording at 60fps with Dolby Vision and OIS+EIS at the same time is still a spec that a lot of competitors handle by making you choose one or the other.
OPPO's own lab data rates 4K 60fps Dolby Vision recording endurance at 5 hours 51 minutes on a single charge, backed by the 7025mAh silicon-carbon battery. That's a number worth treating with healthy scepticism in real-world conditions, but the ceiling is high enough that most full days of travel shooting shouldn't require mid-day charging.
The periscope telephoto sits at 73mm, f/2.6, with 3x optical zoom. AI-assisted super zoom extends that to 120x. To be direct about what that means: 3x to roughly 30x is the range where the output stays credible. Above 60x, the phone is doing pixel-level reconstruction using on-device AI rather than capturing optical data.
That said, the 30x range covers a lot of travel scenarios that a standard 3x lens misses entirely — a pagoda across a valley, script on a distant sign, a bird on a rooftop that would be a dot on any other phone. The OPPO Find X9 Ultra, the top model in the same series, goes further with a 10x optical periscope, which gives a meaningfully wider optical range before AI reconstruction kicks in. Buyers who prioritise long-distance zoom should note that difference.
For most Vietnamese travellers shooting landmarks, street scenes, and landscapes though, 3x optical with reliable AI assist up to 30x covers the practical use cases well.
Shooting well is one part of travel creation. Getting footage off the phone and into something shareable is where a lot of people lose momentum. Master Cut is OPPO's on-device video editor, and the relevant detail here is that it exports in 4K HDR. Not compressed-for-social 4K — actual 4K HDR output, meaning the quality that went into recording doesn't get thrown away in the edit.
The editor handles automated cutting, music syncing, and transitions, with options to adjust manually. For travellers who want to turn a day's worth of clips into a two-minute reel without sitting at a laptop, that workflow makes sense. For anyone who does serious post-production, this is a starting point rather than a final tool — but that's true of every phone editor currently available.
These two features both fall under AI photo tools, but they do opposite things.
AI Eraser removes unwanted elements from a frame — other tourists crowding a landmark, a rubbish bin in the corner, someone walking through the shot. The phone analyses the scene and fills the gap. Results vary depending on how complex the background is, and OPPO doesn't make absolute claims about output quality, which is appropriate. On simple backgrounds, it works well. On detailed or textured scenes, it takes more patience.
AI Popout is the more interesting one for travel content creators. It extracts a subject from a photo and places it in front of a short looping video, creating a layered effect where the person or object appears to break out of the frame. It's a format that's done well on short video platforms. Whether it stays relevant depends on trends that move faster than phone release cycles, but the capability is there now.
A 6.59-inch ProXDR display at 120Hz with 1.15mm bezels. The 120Hz refresh rate keeps scrolling and touch response smooth — relevant not just for watching footage back, but for using the camera interface while shooting. The ProXDR panel supports the same Dolby Vision standard as the recording system, so footage shot on the phone and played back on the phone renders with the full colour and contrast that was captured. That internal consistency matters more than the spec number alone.
Customisable Snap Key: A dedicated physical button, mappable to camera launch, AI Mind Space capture, or other tools. The value is access speed — pulling a phone from a pocket and being in the camera in one motion, rather than unlocking and navigating.
IP66 / IP68 / IP69: Rain, splashes, and brief submersion covered. The IP69 rating, which covers high-pressure hot-water jets (80°C, 15L/min), provides exceptional high-pressure water protection for its class.
MediaTek Dimensity 9500s: 2nd-gen 3nm chip. The processing headroom matters for tasks like on-device AI zoom reconstruction and real-time video encoding — both relevant to the features described above.
The OPPO Find X9s is built around a specific kind of travel shooter: someone who wants to record properly, not just document. The 4K 60fps Dolby Vision recording with dual stabilisation, the 3x optical zoom range, the Master Cut 4K HDR export, and the 7025mAh battery that keeps the whole system running across a full day of shooting — those features stack in a coherent direction.
Vietnamese content creators and travellers looking for a smartphone capable of 4K Dolby Vision travel vlogging with meaningful zoom range will find the OPPO Find X9s covers that ground without requiring a separate camera in the bag. Whether the price is justified depends on how much of that shooting capability gets used.
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