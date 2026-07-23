OPPO Find X9s Review: Bringing Global Landmarks Closer to Vietnam

Vietnamese travellers who shoot video on their phone know the problem well. Whether you are riding a motorbike along the Vũng Tàu coastal highway at golden hour, or catching the sunset over the ridges of Đà Lạt, and the footage you get back looks flat, choppy, or just... phone-like. The OPPO Find X9s shoots 4K at 60 frames per second with Dolby Vision — not just HDR, but Dolby Vision, the same standard used by streaming platforms — and backs it with dual stabilisation combining OIS (optical) and EIS (electronic) working simultaneously.

What that means practically: fast movement like shooting from a moving RV or spinning around at a busy boardwalk doesn't turn into a blur, and slow, high-contrast scenes like a campfire against a dark sky retain detail in both the bright and dark areas. The 1/1.56'' main sensor at f/1.8 captures a meaningful amount of light for a phone sensor, which matters most in the low-contrast, low-light situations where travel footage usually falls apart.

Dolby Vision recording on a phone in 2026 is no longer rare today. But recording at 60fps with Dolby Vision and OIS+EIS at the same time is still a spec that a lot of competitors handle by making you choose one or the other.

OPPO's own lab data rates 4K 60fps Dolby Vision recording endurance at 5 hours 51 minutes on a single charge, backed by the 7025mAh silicon-carbon battery. That's a number worth treating with healthy scepticism in real-world conditions, but the ceiling is high enough that most full days of travel shooting shouldn't require mid-day charging.