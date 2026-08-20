How GLV Design Combines Italian Heritage with Contemporary Interior Design

Based in Kuwait and working with clients internationally, GLV Design is a luxury interior design studio known for combining Italian design principles with contemporary technology and a highly personalized approach. Founded by Italian interior designer Gaetano La Vigna, the company delivers residential, commercial, hospitality, corporate and architectural projects across the Middle East, Europe and the United States.
With more than three decades of professional experience behind its founder, the firm brings together traditional craftsmanship, cultural awareness and modern visualization tools. The result is a versatile practice capable of developing interiors that are visually distinctive while remaining practical and closely aligned with the client’s lifestyle or commercial objectives.
GLV Design’s work is rooted in the belief that successful interiors should reflect the people who use them. Rather than applying the same aesthetic formula to every project, the studio begins by understanding the client’s preferences, expectations, and functional requirements.
This client-led philosophy gives the company a considerable stylistic range. Its portfolio encompasses contemporary, new-classic, eclectic, industrial, rustic, and eco-conscious influences. Although the visual direction varies, recurring qualities include considered proportions, layered materials, rich textures, and a strong appreciation for detail.
Italian design remains an important part of the studio’s identity. Gaetano’s understanding of craftsmanship began during his childhood in southern Italy, where he learned about wood carving and inlay from his grandfather, a cabinetmaker, and developed an appreciation for forged iron and metalwork through his father. These early experiences continue to inform his sensitivity to materials and his interest in spaces that feel carefully composed rather than simply decorated.
While GLV Design retains a recognizably Italian foundation, its international experience has broadened the studio’s approach. Projects completed across Europe, the Middle East and the United States have required an understanding of different architectural settings, cultural expectations and ways of living.
This is particularly valuable in the Gulf region, where luxury interiors often need to balance generous proportions, privacy, hospitality, and strong visual impact. GLV Design responds to these requirements without losing sight of comfort and functionality.
One of GLV Design’s principal strengths is its structured design process. The company guides clients from the initial consultation and concept development through detailed planning, visualization, and execution support.
The process begins with listening. The design team assesses the client’s priorities, preferred aesthetic, practical needs, and intended use of the space. From there, ideas are translated into mood boards, material selections, floor plans, and detailed design proposals.
Clients may be presented with several concept directions, helping them compare different possibilities before committing to a final scheme. This approach can be particularly useful for clients who know how they want a space to feel but require professional guidance to define its visual language.
The studio can also assist with contractor selection and construction management, providing continuity between the creative proposal and its physical implementation. This reduces the risk of important design details being lost during execution and gives clients a clearer route from concept to completion.
GLV Design has incorporated artificial intelligence and advanced visualization technology into its workflow. Its design packages may include photorealistic renderings, animation, 360-degree virtual reality presentations, and detailed technical drawings.
These tools allow clients to experience a proposed environment before construction begins. Materials, colors, layouts, and furniture arrangements can therefore be evaluated at an early stage, when changes are generally easier and less costly to make.
The company’s use of technology is most effective as a communication and decision-making tool. It helps bridge the gap between technical plans and the client’s understanding of the completed space. This is especially important for international and remote projects, where clients and designers may not always be able to meet in person.
GLV Design offers remote services intended to provide overseas clients with the same level of consultation and project guidance available locally. While remote interior design is now increasingly common, the studio’s combination of digital concepts, technical documentation, and virtual presentations gives this service a relatively comprehensive structure.
GLV Design’s work has attracted international media coverage and industry recognition. In 2023, the company received a Luxury Lifestyle Awards title for Best Luxury Interior Designer in Kuwait and named among the Top 100 Designers Worldwide.
The recognition reflects the studio’s established position within Kuwait’s high-end design sector, as well as its ability to combine an international design perspective with an understanding of regional expectations. Gaetano's’s work has also been presented through design publications and industry interviews exploring craftsmanship, technology and the changing meaning of luxury interiors.
Ultimately, GLV Design presents luxury as a combination of individuality, material quality, functionality, and emotional connection. Its work demonstrates that technology and craftsmanship do not need to compete.
More information is available on the GLV Design website.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.