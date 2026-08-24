Clear Span, Zero Columns: The Engineering Behind a Hangar Built for a Global 7500

Everything above assumes a box. A hangar is not a box. A hangar is a box with one wall largely deleted.

That missing wall was doing structural work. In an ordinary industrial building, the end walls brace the frame against lateral load; take one out and the wind that used to be resisted there has to travel somewhere else — into the roof diaphragm, along to the back wall and the side frames, and down. The bracing scheme for a hangar looks nothing like the bracing scheme for a warehouse of identical dimensions, which is the single most common misunderstanding when someone tries to price a hangar off a warehouse quote.

Then there's the door itself. A one-piece hydraulic door hangs its entire mass from the header beam, and on a 160-foot opening that mass is measured in tens of thousands of pounds. Worse, the load isn't static: as the door swings out and up, the moment arm changes through the full travel. A bi-fold splits the weight differently and puts more of it into the jamb columns. Neither is wrong. But the door type has to be chosen before the frame is engineered, not after, and owners who select a door late end up paying to have steel redesigned around it.

The same logic runs backwards into procurement. Standard hangar bays tend to be published in fixed increments — 50 by 60 metres, 60 by 80, 70 by 80 and upward, or roughly 165 by 200 feet at the entry size — and stepping up to the next module is often cheaper than specifying a custom width in between, since a bespoke opening sends the header, the jamb columns and the bracing all back to the engineer.