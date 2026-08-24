Clear Span, Zero Columns: The Engineering Behind a Hangar Built for a Global 7500

The Bombardier Global 7500 spans 104 feet, wingtip to wingtip. It runs 111 feet nose to tail and stands about 27 feet at the fin. Those three figures appear on every spec sheet and in every broker's listing, and they are the first thing anyone mentions when the subject of building a hangar comes up.
On their own, they tell you almost nothing about the building.
Nobody parks a large-cabin jet by threading it through an opening with two feet to spare. The aircraft arrives on a tug, at an angle, usually in wind, often at night, and it has to be able to turn once it's inside. The number that governs the structure isn't the wingspan. It's the wingspan plus the swing, plus the clearance an insurer and a nervous line crew both want, plus whatever the door does to the wall you've just removed.
There's a term for what happens when that clearance runs short: hangar rash. It covers everything from a scuffed winglet to a bent flap track, and it accounts for a meaningful share of ground-damage claims in business aviation. It almost never happens at cruise. It happens at three miles an hour, twenty feet inside the door, when someone misjudges the arc.
This is why column-free interiors became the default, and it is a practical requirement rather than an architectural preference. An interior column doesn't just occupy floor area. It creates a fixed obstacle in exactly the zone where the aircraft is being repositioned by a driver who cannot see the far wingtip.
Structurally, getting there is a question of span. Tapered steel rigid frames — two columns, a haunched rafter, nothing between — remain the cheapest way to enclose big volume, and they stay economical to somewhere in the 140-to-160-foot range depending on loading. Past that, the frame gets heavy fast and the engineering shifts to trusses or space frames, where depth does the work that section mass was doing before. Manufacturers building at this end of the market advertise accordingly: Xinguangzheng, a Qingdao-based steel structure firm with projects in more than 130 countries, engineers clear spans to 100 metres.
For a single Global 7500 with room to work around it, most owners land between 150 and 200 feet of clear width. For two aircraft and a maintenance bay, the conversation starts at 250.
Everything above assumes a box. A hangar is not a box. A hangar is a box with one wall largely deleted.
That missing wall was doing structural work. In an ordinary industrial building, the end walls brace the frame against lateral load; take one out and the wind that used to be resisted there has to travel somewhere else — into the roof diaphragm, along to the back wall and the side frames, and down. The bracing scheme for a hangar looks nothing like the bracing scheme for a warehouse of identical dimensions, which is the single most common misunderstanding when someone tries to price a hangar off a warehouse quote.
Then there's the door itself. A one-piece hydraulic door hangs its entire mass from the header beam, and on a 160-foot opening that mass is measured in tens of thousands of pounds. Worse, the load isn't static: as the door swings out and up, the moment arm changes through the full travel. A bi-fold splits the weight differently and puts more of it into the jamb columns. Neither is wrong. But the door type has to be chosen before the frame is engineered, not after, and owners who select a door late end up paying to have steel redesigned around it.
The same logic runs backwards into procurement. Standard hangar bays tend to be published in fixed increments — 50 by 60 metres, 60 by 80, 70 by 80 and upward, or roughly 165 by 200 feet at the entry size — and stepping up to the next module is often cheaper than specifying a custom width in between, since a bespoke opening sends the header, the jamb columns and the bracing all back to the engineer.
Roof beams in a normal building are typically checked against a deflection limit around L/240 — for a 160-foot span, that's eight inches of allowable sag under load. Nobody notices eight inches in a warehouse roof.
Eight inches in a door header means the door stops closing.
Hangar door manufacturers routinely specify far tighter limits for the beam above their product, often L/360 and sometimes an absolute figure of an inch or two regardless of span, precisely because the hardware binds long before the steel is anywhere near distress. A hangar that "works" on day one and jams after its third heavy snow season usually failed here — the structure was designed to code and the door was designed to a different, stricter one, and no one reconciled the two.
Hangar fire protection in the US follows NFPA 409, which sorts hangars into groups and assigns suppression requirements accordingly. Group I is the demanding end: foam-water deluge or an approved equivalent, with all the drainage, containment and testing that implies.
Historically, one of the triggers for Group I was an aircraft access door taller than 28 feet. A Global 7500's 27-foot tail clears that threshold on paper, but no one builds a door at 27 feet — you need headroom for the fin, for the door's own operating clearance, and for the fact that aircraft sit at slightly different heights depending on fuel and gear extension. Practical door heights for this class of aircraft run 30 to 34 feet. Which meant that for years, hangars for large-cabin business jets were pushed into Group I on door height alone, regardless of floor area.
The 2026 edition of NFPA 409 raised that threshold from 28 feet to 35 feet, alongside a broader reorganisation that consolidated construction requirements into a new chapter. For a hangar sized around one or two large-cabin jets, the door is no longer the thing that automatically forces the most expensive suppression package. The floor-area trigger still applies, and the gap between a foam-water deluge system and a closed-head sprinkler package is one of the larger line items on any hangar budget.
One caveat that matters more than the change itself: NFPA publishes, jurisdictions adopt. Your local authority may still be enforcing an earlier edition, and the answer to "which code applies to my hangar" is a phone call to a building department, not a reading of the current standard.
Not fire. Water — specifically, the water that forms on the underside of an uninsulated steel roof on a cold clear night and drips onto whatever is parked below.
Aircraft are unusually bad candidates for this. Composite skins, painted surfaces, open avionics bays during maintenance. A hangar built to the same envelope spec as a distribution centre will condense, and the fix after the fact is expensive and ugly. The right answer is a continuous vapour barrier on the warm side and enough insulation to keep the interior roof surface above dew point at design conditions, decided at the framing stage because the fasteners and purlin spacing depend on it.
The slab is a related afterthought. A Global 7500 at maximum weight distributes over 100,000 pounds across three gear assemblies, which is manageable. Put that same aircraft on jacks for a landing-gear inspection and the load concentrates onto four small pads. Design the floor for the tyres and you'll be coring it later.
None of this is exotic. It's the same steel, the same code cycle and the same physics that govern any large-span structure. What makes hangars unforgiving is the tolerance stack: the thing you're protecting is worth more than the building, moves under human control at walking pace, and is unrepairable in the sense that matters — a scraped winglet is a logbook entry forever.
The wingspan is the number everyone quotes. The header deflection is the one that decides whether the door still closes in year fifteen.
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