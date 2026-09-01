How Lifestyle Brands Use AI Video to Create Product Stories and Short-Form Campaigns

Lifestyle brands have always lived or died on atmosphere. A candle company is not really selling wax; it is selling a specific Sunday morning. A skincare label is selling the feeling of a bathroom with good light in it. The product is the excuse, the mood is the offer.

That has made video the natural medium and, until recently, the most expensive one. A single well-lit thirty-second spot could absorb a quarter's entire content budget: location, stylist, model, crew, edit, colour. Brands responded by making one hero film a year and stretching it across every channel until it wore thin.

The arrival of capable AI video generation has not replaced that hero film. What it has done is fill the eleven months in between.