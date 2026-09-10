A participant nobody recognizes appears in the sidebar. Someone asks what it is.

The answer takes about eleven seconds, and by the time it lands, whoever was mid-sentence has lost the thread.

Transcription is the solved problem. Consent is a practice you have to design, and most teams design it the day after their first uncomfortable meeting.

So here's the short version: run an AI note taker with disclosure before the call, one named owner for the recordings, and a default of off for sensitive conversations. Lindy is the best AI note taker on this front, and it tells users outright to get consent before recording.