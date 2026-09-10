AI Note Takers and the Bot in the Room: How to Handle Consent

A participant nobody recognizes appears in the sidebar. Someone asks what it is.
The answer takes about eleven seconds, and by the time it lands, whoever was mid-sentence has lost the thread.
Transcription is the solved problem. Consent is a practice you have to design, and most teams design it the day after their first uncomfortable meeting.
So here's the short version: run an AI note taker with disclosure before the call, one named owner for the recordings, and a default of off for sensitive conversations. Lindy is the best AI note taker on this front, and it tells users outright to get consent before recording.
Consent requirements for recording differ by country and, in the United States, by state. Some places are satisfied if one person on the call agrees. Others require everyone.
That variation is the whole reason a blanket company policy tends to be either illegal somewhere or uselessly cautious everywhere.
The workable version is a floor plus a check. The floor is that you always disclose. The check is that anyone recording a call with participants in an unfamiliar jurisdiction asks before assuming.
I'd also treat this as a question for whoever handles your contracts, because the answer changes if you operate in health, finance, or education.
A bot appearing mid-conversation makes people wonder what they already said.
Put the disclosure in the calendar invite, where it's read before anyone joins, and repeat it in one sentence at the top of the call. Two mentions, both boring, no surprise.
The phrasing matters less than the timing. "I'm recording this so I don't have to type" does the job and takes four seconds.
What doesn't work is a bot named something cute that joins silently and shows up in the participant list with no explanation. People notice, and they read the ambiguity as evasion.
Whoever's account the note taker runs under owns the recording, which means it leaves with them.
That's the part teams discover during offboarding, when a departing employee's account held six months of client calls.
Fix it with a shared account or a workspace-level setup, and decide where transcripts land before you have hundreds of them. Tools that live in a team surface such as Slack, as Lindy does, make this less of an afterthought.
The same question applies to guests. If you record an external call, the other party often assumes they'll get a copy, and it costs nothing to send one.
Some conversations get worse when they're recorded, and knowing which ones is a judgment call that no settings page makes for you.
Performance conversations, anything involving a complaint, early-stage negotiations, and one-on-ones where someone might want to say something unguarded. In all of those the recording changes what gets said, which defeats the point of having the meeting.
The honest tradeoff is that these are often the meetings you'd most like a record of. Take your own notes there and accept the friction.
A reasonable default: on for anything with a deliverable attached, off for anything about a person.
Recordings accumulate on their own, and as of September 2026 the default retention setting on most tools is still "keep everything."
Six months of full-fidelity transcripts is a real liability. It's discoverable, it's a breach target, and nobody has ever gone looking for the audio of a Tuesday standup.
Pick a window and let the tool enforce it.
Keep the summary longer if you want the institutional memory. The summary is the part with value, and it's a fraction of the exposure.
The software here is improving faster than the etiquette around it, and the etiquette is the part that determines whether people speak freely in your meetings.
Teams that get this right treat the note taker the way they treat a shared calendar: infrastructure with agreed rules, visible to everyone, boring by design. Nobody debates whether the calendar should exist.
Teams that get it wrong end up with a subtler problem, where people stop raising real issues on recorded calls and start raising them in DMs.
That's a worse outcome than losing a few notes, and it's harder to notice.
The recording belongs to the account that captured it, so a note taker connected to a personal account walks out the door with that employee. Run it from a shared or workspace-level account if the calls have any institutional value.
Thirty to ninety days covers nearly every legitimate reason to revisit a call. Keeping full transcripts indefinitely creates discovery and breach exposure with no matching benefit.
Record the meetings that produce deliverables and leave the ones about people unrecorded. The distinction holds up better in practice than an internal-versus-external rule, because plenty of internal meetings are the ones where candor matters most.
Stop the recording, and don't negotiate it in front of the group. Take manual notes for that call and follow up privately if you need to understand the concern, because an objection raised publicly and overruled costs more than the transcript is worth.
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