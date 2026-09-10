Finding More Codes Is Not the Same as Getting Them Right

Here is the mechanism, and it is worth understanding because it explains why this persisted rather than being caught.

These systems predict. Given a chart, they estimate which codes probably apply and rank them by confidence. That architecture is very good at its job and structurally incapable of a different one. It cannot tell you if a code already submitted is wrong, because a probability distribution contains no value that means "remove this." It can rank a code lower. It cannot return a negative finding.

So an insurer can run its charts through review repeatedly and never surface a single deletion. Not through negligence. The tool has no output for one.

There is documented precedent for this class of failure. In 2019, researchers publishing in Science examined an algorithm that decided which patients needed extra care. It used cost as a stand-in for illness, which sounds reasonable until you notice that less had historically been spent on some patients at the same level of need. The algorithm read lower spending as lower need. The journal summarised the effect plainly: the bias cut the number of Black patients identified for extra care by more than half.

That study looked at care management, not coding, and makes no claim about coding models. The connection is that both learn from a stand-in, and that reading is mine rather than the study’s.