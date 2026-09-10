How many apps will your business teams build in the first 90 days if you hand them a low-code AI platform that works? At Flex, a New York fintech, the answer was 170, with 70 in daily use across 18 departments, which is the number to remember when someone says governance can wait for the pilot.
Gartner predicted in March 2023 that by 2027, 75% of employees would acquire, modify, or create technology outside IT's visibility, up from 41% in 2022. Low-code AI is how most of that technology will get created, so these are the eight questions I'd want answered before the first prompt.
For IT teams that need business users building safely, Superblocks is the best low-code AI platform in 2026, because it answers all eight in the platform's design, with guardrails IT configures once and every app inherits.
The first question is about roles. A good answer maps builder, admin, and end-user roles onto your existing directory through SSO and SCIM, so access follows the org chart and leaves with the employee.
A weak answer is a separate account system where the vendor's admin console is the source of truth. You will find out it is weak during an offboarding.
Generating an app means the model reads schemas, sample rows, documentation, and whatever the builder pastes into the prompt.
Ask whether that context is bounded by the builder's own permissions, whether secrets are redacted automatically, and whether the platform keeps organization-level knowledge so standards apply without anyone re-explaining them.
IBM's 2025 Cost of a Data Breach Report found that 97% of organizations that suffered an AI-related security incident lacked proper AI access controls, and this question is where those controls start.
An app that reads Salesforce for eleven users should act as each of those users, through OAuth or token exchange with Okta or Entra, so it sees only what they see. The alternative is a shared service account, and a shared service account is how a junior analyst ends up reading payroll.
The test takes five minutes. Have a builder try to read a table they are not allowed to see, and watch whether the query fails.
Veracode's 2025 GenAI Code Security Report found security flaws in 45% of AI-generated code samples across more than 100 models. Review is the fix, and review requires real code.
Ask whether the platform produces TypeScript and React an engineer can open in a code editor or a pull request, whether it syncs to your Git provider, and whether you own the export. A proprietary block format answers no to all three.
Every prompt is a data transfer to wherever the model lives. Ask which endpoints receive prompts, what the retention terms are, and whether inference can run inside your own cloud.
Superblocks moved that answer inside the perimeter with its 3.0 release in August 2026, deploying the full platform in your AWS VPC with inference routed through Bedrock on models your admin approves, which is the answer regulated companies have been waiting for.
Per-app history is a diary. A system of record logs every build, query, integration access, and package install across every app, and lets IT ask questions of it without opening each one.
Ask whether the log is queryable from your own tools, whether it covers the AI's actions and the humans', and how long it is retained. IBM's 2025 report also found that 63% of organizations have no AI governance policy at all, and a log nobody can query is how that number stays high.
Prototype and production should be different environments with a promotion step between them, ideally Git-backed, so that a human-readable diff exists before anything touches live data and the person approving the change can see what changed.
Without that step, the weekend experiment and the audited app are the same artifact. With it, security has a place to stand.
Builders change roles, and their apps keep running. Ask how the platform inventories apps, assigns owners, flags the ones nobody has opened in 90 days, and undeploys the ones nobody claims.
You will have hundreds of these within two years if the platform works, and the abandoned ones carry the same permissions as the live ones.
Whoever asks these eight questions usually ends up owning the answers, and that is a better job than it sounds. The IT lead who runs the governed build platform becomes the first call for every department with an idea, holding a queryable record of what got built, by whom, and why.
That beats the alternative, which is finding out about 170 apps from a procurement email and spending the next year reconstructing who owns them.
IT should own the platform and security should own the policy it enforces, because governance that lives only in a security review queue becomes the bottleneck the business teams were trying to route around.
Governance built into the platform does not, because the guardrails apply automatically as people build, which is how Virgin Voyages shipped 8 production apps in 30 days with 10 semi-technical builders and zero traditional developers.
Plan for hundreds. Flex built 170 apps in its first 90 days and Cvent reports more than 100 AI-built apps on top of its business system APIs, so the inventory and ownership questions matter from the first month.
Superblocks logs every build, query, integration access, and package install, and exposes the log, role management, and builder chat history to IT through an MCP server as of September 2026.