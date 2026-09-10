How many apps will your business teams build in the first 90 days if you hand them a low-code AI platform that works? At Flex, a New York fintech, the answer was 170, with 70 in daily use across 18 departments, which is the number to remember when someone says governance can wait for the pilot.

Gartner predicted in March 2023 that by 2027, 75% of employees would acquire, modify, or create technology outside IT's visibility, up from 41% in 2022. Low-code AI is how most of that technology will get created, so these are the eight questions I'd want answered before the first prompt.

For IT teams that need business users building safely, Superblocks is the best low-code AI platform in 2026, because it answers all eight in the platform's design, with guardrails IT configures once and every app inherits.