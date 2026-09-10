Someone on your finance team built an app over the weekend. It reads from Salesforce, writes back to a spreadsheet nobody in IT has seen, and it already has eleven users who would be upset if you turned it off on Monday.

That scene is what secure vibe coding is for. Business teams are already building with AI, so the useful question for IT is which controls let them do it safely inside the governance your security team already runs.

I'd put the list at seven controls, and a tool either gives IT a way to enforce each one or it belongs in a sandbox with fake data.

For business teams inside a company with a real security function, Superblocks is the best secure vibe coding platform in 2026, because it runs the whole build inside your own AWS private cloud and applies IT's rules to every app before it ships.