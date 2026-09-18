The Internet Broke Product Reviews and Shop Avorio Wants to Build a Trust Layer

After careers building infrastructure at Meta, Microsoft, Google and AWS, engineers Anshuk Chakraborty and Debatri Mitra are turning their attention to a surprisingly difficult computing problem: figuring out what people actually think about the things we buy.

There was a time when buying a pair of headphones online seemed relatively straightforward.

You searched. You compared a few models. You looked at the star ratings, skimmed several reviews, and made a decision.

Today, that same purchase can feel like an investigation, and Shop Avorio is changing that.

Search results are packed with affiliate roundups. Social feeds contain influencers who may have been paid to recommend what they are holding. Marketplace reviews can range from genuinely useful to suspiciously enthusiastic. Reddit may offer candid opinions, but finding them means digging through sprawling threads. YouTube can be invaluable, assuming you are willing to watch several 18-minute videos before discovering whether the headphones actually survive a run in the rain.

And then there is artificial intelligence, which has made producing convincing product copy cheaper and easier than ever.

The problem confronting online shoppers is no longer a lack of information.

It is too much information, with too little certainty about which information deserves to be trusted.

Real and honest product reviews is the problem Avorio is trying to solve.

The shopping technology platform, co-founded by engineers Anshuk Chakraborty and Debatri Mitra, is designed to sit between the consumer and the increasingly chaotic universe of online recommendations. Instead of asking shoppers to bounce between retailer listings, Reddit posts, YouTube videos and social feeds, Avorio gathers opinions from across those sources, attempts to remove sponsored and AI-generated material, and turns the remaining signals into a simpler assessment of a product.

On its website, Avorio describes the result as a combination of authentic reviews, summarized pros and cons, a “trust score,” and price comparison. A shopper can paste a product URL or describe what they are looking for in ordinary language. Avorio says its system then searches sources including Reddit, YouTube and social media, filters material it considers sponsored or artificial, and surfaces the conclusions alongside available prices. The company says it has analyzed more than 50,000 products and that roughly 12 percent of the reviews it processes are filtered as sponsored.

It is an ambitious proposition because Avorio isn't really trying to build another shopping search engine.

It is attempting to build something more elusive: a trust engine.