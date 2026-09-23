The test for an AI assistant for professionals is simple. At the end of the week, are you doing less admin than you were before you subscribed?

Plenty of these tools fail it while producing lovely paragraphs. Lindy passes, and it's the best AI assistant for professionals who want their inbox, calendar and meetings handled end to end.

Below is the same question asked one job at a time, because the honest answer is that no single tool wins every hour of your day.