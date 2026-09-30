How AI Can Turn Puerto Rico Into a Smart Manufacturing Powerhouse

Puerto Rico manufacturing is not a startup story. It is a legacy story. Global pharmaceutical and medical device companies have operated plants on the island for generations, building a workforce fluent in FDA regulations, validated processes, and the discipline that regulated production demands.

That foundation is exactly what smart manufacturing needs. AI does not replace process discipline. It amplifies it. A plant that already documents everything, tracks every batch, and answers to auditors has the raw material AI works best with: structured processes and a culture of accountability.

Add renewed interest in bringing critical supply chains closer to the U.S. mainland, and the island's position becomes even more compelling. The question is no longer whether Puerto Rico can compete. It is whether its manufacturers modernize fast enough to lead.