Understated Luxury in Frame: 5 Tips from Photographer Lev Mazaraki

The first thing to pay attention to is lighting. “The main thing is for a photographer to understand where the light is coming from and what it’s doing to a face or an object,” explains Mazaraki. Photographs are very often cheapened by light an author doesn’t control. That includes, for example, a flash straight to a face, a random overhead source, overexposed skin, or shadows appearing where none were planned. The safest option is soft side light, for instance, from a window. On an overcast day, it preserves the volume of a face without creating harsh, random shadows. Outdoors, similar conditions are easiest to find in the morning or closer to sunset.

“But luxury itself doesn’t equal soft light. Even hard light can look very expensive if it serves volume and composition,” says the photographer. A good example is the famous photograph Mainbocher Corset, taken by Horst P. Horst for Vogue in 1939. “Here, the light is nothing like the soft, even illumination usually recommended to beginners. On the contrary, it’s directional and dramatic. The model’s figure emerges from the darkness, and the light emphasizes the lines of her back and the corset itself. You can see how the lighting turns a fairly minimalist scene into one of the most recognizable frames in fashion photography,” says Lev Mazaraki.