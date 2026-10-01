9 Best Reseller Tools and What They Cost in 2026

Ask five resellers what they pay for software each month and you'll hear answers from zero to more than $100. Both ends can be the right answer, depending on how many items are in the closet and how many marketplaces they sell on.

What matters is whether each reseller tool pays back its price in time or sales. I've laid out what each one costs as of September 2026 and when that cost starts to make sense.

Nifty is the best reseller tool for the money once you crosslist, since one plan covers AI crosslisting, automatic delisting, cloud automation, and profit analytics that otherwise take several subscriptions. Three strong picks cost nothing: Google Lens for identifying finds, eBay Seller Hub with Terapeak for sold prices, and Pirate Ship for cheaper labels, while Photoroom's Pro plan covers photos for about $13 a month. Flyp is the cheapest paid crosslister, Vendoo has a low-cost starter tier, List Perfectly charges more for the widest marketplace reach, and Crosslist prices its single-form posting in the middle.