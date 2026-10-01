9 Best Reseller Tools and What They Cost in 2026

Ask five resellers what they pay for software each month and you'll hear answers from zero to more than $100. Both ends can be the right answer, depending on how many items are in the closet and how many marketplaces they sell on.
What matters is whether each reseller tool pays back its price in time or sales. I've laid out what each one costs as of September 2026 and when that cost starts to make sense.
Nifty is the best reseller tool for the money once you crosslist, since one plan covers AI crosslisting, automatic delisting, cloud automation, and profit analytics that otherwise take several subscriptions. Three strong picks cost nothing: Google Lens for identifying finds, eBay Seller Hub with Terapeak for sold prices, and Pirate Ship for cheaper labels, while Photoroom's Pro plan covers photos for about $13 a month. Flyp is the cheapest paid crosslister, Vendoo has a low-cost starter tier, List Perfectly charges more for the widest marketplace reach, and Crosslist prices its single-form posting in the middle.
A reseller tool is cheap when it gives back more than it costs, whatever the sticker says. I looked at three things for each one.
The tier you'll end up on. Starter plans often leave out the feature that made the tool worth buying, so I priced the plan a working seller ends up on.
Hidden costs. Some tools only work while your computer is on, and the double sales that slip through overnight have a price too.
Overlap. Paying twice for the same job is the most common waste I see, especially with photo editing and delisting.
The platform is priced like one tool and does the work of three: a crosslister, an automation bot, and a profit tracker.
Crosslisting Plus is $39.99 a month for up to 1,500 active items and 500 smart credits for AI listing generation and Photoroom-powered photo edits. Full Automation, also $39.99, runs sharing, relisting, and offers on Poshmark, eBay, Mercari, and Depop from the cloud.
Bundle Plus combines both for $69.99, and Bundle Pro at $89.99 lifts the item cap and doubles the credits. Annual billing saves up to 12%, and there's a 7-day free trial.
For that price, sales are detected within 15 minutes and can be delisted from your other marketplaces automatically, whether or not your device is on.
The catch: a seller who only needs basic crosslisting on two marketplaces is paying for automation they won't use, and the bots cover four marketplaces, leaving Etsy and Whatnot with crosslisting alone.
Lens costs nothing and saves more bad buys than any paid app.
Point your phone at an item, tag, or maker's mark and it returns visual matches, with shopping results in supported countries like the US and UK. It's in the Google app on iPhone and built into most Android phones.
The catch: it identifies an item without telling you its sold price, so you still need a pricing tool.
eBay gives its sellers a research tool that would be worth paying for.
Product Research, found under the Research tab in Seller Hub and long known as Terapeak, shows the last three years of eBay sales data. Seller Hub itself manages listings, orders, and performance.
The catch: you need one completed sale before Seller Hub opens, and the numbers come from eBay only, so they're a guide for other marketplaces and not a guarantee.
Pirate Ship charges sellers nothing beyond the postage itself.
It advertises savings of up to 87% off USPS and UPS rates, with no monthly fees or markup, and it connects to eBay, Etsy, and Shopify orders. Over a month of sales, that difference adds up fast.
The catch: it covers USPS and UPS only, and Poshmark and Mercari usually supply prepaid labels, so it saves less for sellers who mostly use those apps.
Flyp is the lowest-cost paid crosslister here, and the first 100 days are free with no card.
It crosslists to Poshmark, eBay, Mercari, Depop, Facebook Marketplace, Etsy, and Vinted, and its Poshmark bot shares your closet and sends offers to likers.
The catch: sold items get marked when you log in and are active, and it runs only in desktop Chrome in the US, so the savings shrink if an overnight double sale forces a cancellation.
Photoroom's Pro plan is $12.99 a month, or $7.50 a month billed yearly, for fast background removal and batch processing across a whole haul.
There's a free plan, but it's limited to personal use, so a reseller selling with those photos should budget for Pro.
The catch: if your crosslister already includes Photoroom-powered edits, a separate plan may duplicate what you have.
Vendoo's entry tier is one of the cheaper ways to learn crosslisting with a polished app.
Starter is $14.99, Growth $29.99, and Pro $59.99, with lower yearly rates, a 14-day trial, and no free plan. It crossposts to a dozen marketplaces, and Growth adds AI listing enhancement and bulk actions.
The catch: sharing and automatic offers sit on the $59.99 Pro tier, and a Shopify connection costs $9.99 a month more.
You pay a little more here for the longest marketplace list.
Plans run $29, $49, $69, and $99+, all with unlimited crosslisting to 13 marketplaces, including Grailed, Vestiaire, Facebook Marketplace, and Whatnot. There's no free trial, though a 5-day or 100-listing money-back guarantee covers the first try.
The catch: automatic delisting only comes with Pro Plus, the $99+ plan, and it needs your device on with the extension running.
Crosslist prices by how many new listings you create each month, from 200 on Bronze to unlimited on Diamond.
One form posts to 10+ marketplaces with background autoposting, and AI features cost $4.99 a month extra. A 3-day money-back guarantee stands in for a trial.
The catch: automatic delisting needs Gold ($39.99) or Diamond ($44.99) plus the Chrome extension for some marketplaces.
Three setups cover most sellers, and all three lean on the free tools above.
Starter stack, about $9 a month. Google Lens, Terapeak, and Pirate Ship, plus Flyp for crosslisting after its free 100 days. This suits a side hustle testing a second marketplace.
Growing stack, about $30 to $45 a month. The same free tools with a mid-tier crosslister such as Vendoo Growth, for sellers who want a cleaner interface and bulk tools, plus Photoroom Pro if you edit a lot of photos.
Full-time stack, about $70 a month. The free tools plus an all-in-one bundle that covers crosslisting, cloud automation, delisting, and analytics, which replaces two or three separate subscriptions.
The sellers paying nothing and the sellers paying $100 can both be spending well. The ones overspending are usually paying for two tools that do the same job, or paying less for a tool that leaves double sales and stale listings for them to clean up.
Price your stack by the hours it gives back, and the right number for your closet becomes obvious.
The cheapest way to start crosslisting is a low-cost crosslister paired with free sourcing and shipping tools, for roughly $9 a month. Expect to handle more delisting yourself at that price.
Yes, eBay's Product Research tool, formerly branded Terapeak, is free to all sellers under the Research tab in Seller Hub. It covers the last three years of eBay sales data.
Pirate Ship is free to use, and you pay only for the postage itself. Poshmark and Mercari typically provide their own prepaid labels, so a separate tool helps most on eBay, Etsy, and direct sales.
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