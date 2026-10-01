Data can sit at the edge of a product as analytics, or it can become part of the product's decision logic. In the second case, new information can change a prediction, ranking, classification, or automated action. This is the model behind many modern AI products.

The technology investment context around Aleksandr Frolov includes companies built around this approach. Target Global has backed AI businesses such as Voyantis and Robovision, which use very different types of data: one works with customer behavior, while the other processes visual information for industrial systems.