Before You Pay for a "Cheater Finder" App: A Discerning Buyer's Checklist

It usually starts late at night. Something he said did not add up, his phone is suddenly always face down, and a friend swears she saw someone who looked a lot like him on Tinder. You open your browser, type a few words, and within seconds you are looking at a page promising to tell you, in minutes, whether your partner is secretly swiping.

That moment is exactly when you are most likely to make a rushed purchase. You are anxious, you want an answer, and the sites know it.

This guide is not here to tell you whether to search. That is your call, and there are good reasons some people decide they need to know. It is here to make sure that if you do spend money on a "cheater finder" tool, you understand what you are buying, what it can and cannot tell you, and how to avoid the traps that leave people poorer and no calmer than before.