A single-location practice and a 40-site health network both have a phone problem, and it looks completely different at each size. The practice misses calls when the front desk is busy, while the network has hundreds of staff on the phone and no way to know which ones need help.

That's why conversation intelligence software for healthcare is best chosen by size. I've grouped the top nine options by the size of organization they fit, with HIPAA and pricing details as of September 2026.

Alpharun is the top conversation intelligence software for healthcare organizations with a dedicated patient access or sales call team, because it scores every call against a shared playbook and coaches each rep on their biggest gap, under HIPAA and SOC 2 Type 2 controls. Single practices can start with TrueLark, now Weave AI Receptionist, for AI answering, plus CallRail for affordable call tracking and Patient Prism for booking analytics. Growing groups add CallTrackingMetrics for custom AI analysis and Marchex for multi-location trends. Healthcare companies selling to providers compare Gong, Avoma, and Chorus.