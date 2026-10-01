Top 9 Conversation Intelligence Software for Healthcare, From Single Practices to Health Systems

A single-location practice and a 40-site health network both have a phone problem, and it looks completely different at each size. The practice misses calls when the front desk is busy, while the network has hundreds of staff on the phone and no way to know which ones need help.
That's why conversation intelligence software for healthcare is best chosen by size. I've grouped the top nine options by the size of organization they fit, with HIPAA and pricing details as of September 2026.
Alpharun is the top conversation intelligence software for healthcare organizations with a dedicated patient access or sales call team, because it scores every call against a shared playbook and coaches each rep on their biggest gap, under HIPAA and SOC 2 Type 2 controls. Single practices can start with TrueLark, now Weave AI Receptionist, for AI answering, plus CallRail for affordable call tracking and Patient Prism for booking analytics. Growing groups add CallTrackingMetrics for custom AI analysis and Marchex for multi-location trends. Healthcare companies selling to providers compare Gong, Avoma, and Chorus.
Small practices lose revenue to unanswered calls and slow follow-up. A single front desk juggles check-ins, insurance questions, and the phone, and the phone usually loses.
Mid-size and multi-location groups lose it to inconsistency. One location might book 70% of callers while another books half that, and nobody can say why without listening to hundreds of calls.
Large organizations lose it to coaching capacity. A patient access center with dozens of representatives produces thousands of calls a week, and no manager can review more than a sliver of them.
Each tool below solves one of those problems best, and the first one is built for the organizations where coaching capacity runs out.
Size fit: health systems, multi-location groups, and healthcare companies with patient access, intake, or inside sales teams.
Why it works: the platform turns the behaviors of a team's best calls into a playbook and scores every call against it once the call ends. That replaces random call sampling with a view of every conversation, which is what large teams need.
Each rep gets one focused coaching goal, and managers track progress on the following calls, so one manager can develop far more people. A senior sales manager quoted on its homepage says they can now coach four times as many people as before.
Healthcare playbooks cover scheduling, registration, referral handoffs, and escalation. QA reviews calls against privacy procedures and identity verification steps and surfaces missed disclosures, while searchable conversation records support audits.
At scale, the plain-language question feature matters too: a director can ask which locations struggle with referral calls and get answers backed by specific conversations.
AI role plays and knowledge tests help new hires ramp, and AI voice agents take routine intake and scheduling after hours, routing clinical questions through the approved escalation path.
HIPAA: the company states it meets SOC 2 Type 2, HIPAA, GDPR, and AIUC-1 standards, with AES-256 encryption at rest and TLS 1.2/1.3 in transit.
Price: through a demo; playbook setup averages two weeks, with hands-on deployment support.
The catch: it's built for teams with real call volume to coach, so a single-provider office will get more from an answering or tracking tool first. Confirm BAA terms during the demo.
Size fit: single-location and small multi-location practices.
Why it works: small practices usually don't need call analytics first. They need the phone answered, and AI Receptionist does that 24/7 across calls, texts, and website chats, booking appointments and capturing requests.
Weave completed its acquisition of TrueLark in May 2025. When the AI can't answer something confidently, it routes the conversation to staff with a summary, and human and AI conversations share one inbox so the front desk sees everything.
Weave says the AI is trained on real-world customer interactions so it can understand intent when patients phrase requests differently, which matters for a small office that can't script every call.
HIPAA: designed to meet HIPAA standards, with a standard Weave Business Associate Addendum.
Price: Weave plans start at $199 a month, and AI Receptionist pricing isn't published.
The catch: direct booking works only with qualified dental practice management systems, and payments and multilingual support are still listed as coming soon.
When to move up: once calls are answered reliably, the next problem is how they go. That's usually the point to add call tracking or coaching alongside it.
Size fit: single practices and small groups that run paid marketing.
Why it works: once a practice spends on ads, the next question is which ones produce patients. CallRail links each call, form, and text to the campaign, ad, and keyword behind it, and its conversation intelligence adds recordings, transcripts, and call scoring.
It also answers calls and texts for a busy front desk, generates instant call summaries, and integrates with athenahealth, Dentrix, and Open Dental. The company says over 2,600 healthcare providers use it.
Baptist Health appears on its healthcare page describing how the platform helps it prove marketing ROI end to end, which shows it can grow with an organization well past a single practice.
HIPAA: every Healthcare plan includes a BAA.
Price (as of September 2026): Healthcare plans from $150 a month, with a 14-day free trial and no credit card.
The catch: the BAA requires the Healthcare plan, so the $50 base plan isn't an option for patient calls.
When to move up: when calls are arriving from the right campaigns but not turning into appointments, the gap has moved from marketing to the people answering, and a coaching tool becomes the next buy.
Size fit: single practices through DSOs, MSOs, and health systems.
Why it works: Patient Prism scales from a single practice to a network because it measures one thing everyone cares about: booked appointments. Its DeepLens engine scores calls, texts, forms, and chats across four phases and identifies the reason each inquiry didn't book.
For growing groups, location variance analysis benchmarks conversion, follow-up speed, and call quality across sites, and voice fingerprinting ties results to individual staff.
Patient segmentation sorts inquiries by procedure type and revenue potential, so larger organizations can focus coaching where the revenue impact is highest.
HIPAA: SOC 2 and HIPAA compliant, including 42 CFR Part 2.
Price (as of September 2026): SMB packages from $6,000 a year, with enterprise pricing on request and a 90-day pilot.
The catch: the annual commitment is a bigger first step than a monthly trial, and its AI agents need a PMS, EMR, or EHR integration.
When to move up: as the organization adds a dedicated patient access center, pair it with a platform built around rep coaching and QA, since booking analytics and daily coaching serve different managers.
Size fit: growing multi-location groups with an in-house marketing team.
Why it works: as groups grow, their questions get more specific, and CTM's AskAI lets teams write their own prompts across conversations for about a cent per question. Attribution covers calls, chats, texts, and forms.
It also scales access safely: every plan allows unlimited users with different access levels, PHI access is logged by user, timestamp, and IP address, and PHI-handling systems run on dedicated servers.
VoiceAI can answer inbound calls at $0.12 a minute, and notifications can be set up to hide fields containing PHI, which helps as more staff get access to call alerts.
HIPAA: HIPAA-compliant tracking with a required BAA.
Price (as of September 2026): from $79 a month plus usage, with HIPAA marked from the $179 Marketing Pro plan.
The catch: usage fees grow with call volume, which adds up as the group adds locations.
When to move up: when the marketing team is asking good questions but the answers keep pointing to staff behavior, add a coaching platform so managers can act on what the data shows.
Size fit: larger multi-location health, dental, and senior living organizations.
Why it works: at 20 or more locations, the question shifts from "how did this call go?" to "which sites are struggling?" Marchex compares patient sentiment and booking moments across locations on visual dashboards.
Real-time alerts flag qualified leads that drop off, action lists help regional managers organize coaching, and summaries and CSAT scores flow into the CRM.
It can also send conversion data to GA4 and ad platforms, so marketing teams at the same organization can retarget high-value callers without a separate tool.
HIPAA: described as HIPAA-compliant in its healthcare content; confirm the BAA directly.
Price: quote-based.
The catch: pricing and BAA terms aren't published, and healthcare is one of several industries it serves.
When to move up: when dashboards show which sites struggle but local managers don't know what to coach, add a platform that scores individual calls against a playbook.
The two layers work together: one points to the location, the other to the conversation.
Size fit: enterprise medical device, pharma, health tech, and benefits sales teams.
Why it works: large sales organizations need consistency across regions and product lines. Gong tracks script compliance for pharma launches, shows which messages resonate with providers, and helps device teams coach on technical objections.
GHX, a healthcare supply chain company, is featured on its healthcare page for using it to unify customer interactions. Enterprise admins get granular permissions and custom retention and redaction settings.
It is ISO 42001-certified, and pricing is per user with a platform fee based on the number of users.
HIPAA: maps HIPAA controls in its SOC 2 Type II audit.
Price: custom, per user plus a platform fee.
The catch: no published BAA, and it isn't designed for patient lines.
When to move up: Gong already sits at the enterprise end, so the more useful question is scope. If the company also runs patient-facing lines, those calls need a HIPAA-focused platform with a signed BAA.
Size fit: mid-market healthcare and health tech sales teams.
Why it works: Avoma gives mid-size teams AI call scoring, coaching recommendations, smart trackers, and forecasting at seat-based prices, with unlimited transcription.
Enterprise adds automated recording-consent policies and a BAA, and Avoma holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO/IEC 42001 certifications.
It runs on AWS and encrypts recordings and transcripts at rest and in transit, and the Organization plan can be trialed free for 14 days with no card before committing to Enterprise.
HIPAA: BAA on the Enterprise plan.
Price (as of September 2026): $19 to $39 per seat a month, billed annually, with a 14-day free trial.
The catch: the HIPAA tier needs at least 10 seats, and conversation intelligence is a $29-per-seat add-on.
When to move up: teams that grow past a few dozen reps or need deeper deal intelligence often compare it against enterprise platforms at that point.
Until then, it covers coaching, notes, and forecasting in one tool at a price mid-size teams can justify.
Size fit: mid-size to enterprise sales teams using ZoomInfo.
Why it works: it analyzes sales calls, meetings, and emails to show why deals are won or lost, drawing on 14 technology patents. Deal intelligence syncs contacts and communications to the CRM, and market intelligence surfaces competitive themes across calls.
It also measures deal momentum across accounts, which helps sales leaders at larger organizations spot stalled opportunities before the quarter ends.
HIPAA: no HIPAA or BAA terms on its product page.
Price: through ZoomInfo sales.
The catch: best kept to B2B sales conversations without patient information.
When to move up: Chorus fits best at the size where ZoomInfo already makes sense, which is usually a mid-size or larger sales organization with a dedicated prospecting motion.
Smaller healthcare sales teams outside ZoomInfo can get similar coaching value from lighter tools, and any team handling patient calls needs a HIPAA-ready platform with a signed BAA for those conversations.
You've outgrown a tool when the question you need answered changes. Call tracking answers "where did this call come from?" and stops helping once the question becomes "why did this call go badly?"
That shift usually happens when a team grows past what one manager can listen to, and it's the signal to add scoring and coaching. A second signal is inconsistency between locations that nobody can explain.
The single practice and the 40-site network from the start of this piece need different tools today. If the practice grows, though, it will face the network's problem eventually: more people on the phone than anyone can coach by ear.
Choosing a tool for the size you'll be in two years saves a migration later.
Alpharun is the top conversation intelligence software for large healthcare call centers, because it scores every call against a playbook and gives each rep a focused coaching goal. QA also checks privacy and identity verification steps.
Small practices can start from about $150 a month for HIPAA call tracking with a BAA, as of September 2026. AI answering and booking analytics tools typically cost more.
Usually, because multi-location groups need to compare performance across sites. Single practices mostly need calls answered and tracked.
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