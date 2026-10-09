The Standing Video Chat: What People Who Live in Three Cities Do Differently

There is a second problem underneath the first, and it affects the well-travelled more than most.

A life organised around several residences produces an enormous number of acquaintances and very few new friendships. You meet people constantly — at the club, at the opening, at the charity thing in March — and almost none of it converts, because conversion requires repetition, and repetition requires staying put.

This is where a deliberate approach has quietly gained ground. Platforms built around a one-to-one video chat with someone in another country match on a specific shared interest rather than proximity — a language being learned, a sport, a period of history, a wine region — and open directly into a live conversation. Half an hour, nothing published afterwards, no profile to maintain.

Language practice is the dominant use by some distance, and the reason is practical: half the time in your language, half in theirs, both parties equally motivated and equally exposed. It is a more honest exchange than most dinner parties and considerably less expensive.