7 Best Tableau Prep Alternatives & Competitors in 2026

Tableau Prep will build a flow for any Creator, but it won't run that flow on a schedule until your company moves to Enterprise edition, which lifts each Creator license from $75 to $115 a month on Tableau Cloud. (Turns out "remember to run this" is a premium feature.)
That gap sends plenty of teams looking at Tableau Prep alternatives, usually right when a one-off cleanup flow becomes a weekly job other people depend on.
Below, seven tools are ranked on what decides whether a replacement sticks: a workflow an analyst can read, where processing runs, AI help you can check, and the full cost of scheduling.
Prophecy is the best Tableau Prep alternative in 2026 for business teams that want AI to build their data prep, because analysts can check each step the agent drafts on a visual canvas, and the workflow runs in their own Databricks, Snowflake, or BigQuery account.
Alteryx is the closest like-for-like canvas, Microsoft Power Query suits Excel and Power BI shops, and KNIME is the free open-source pick.
Dataiku fits prep that feeds machine learning, and dbt (a SQL-based transformation framework) is built for analytics engineers. Matillion covers engineer-led cloud ELT, which loads raw data into the warehouse and transforms it there.
Tableau Prep does a good job of cleaning data headed for Tableau dashboards. The friction shows up once flows multiply, and most of it traces back to how Prep is packaged and licensed.
You can't buy it on its own. Prep only comes with a Creator license, which runs $75 per user a month on Standard or $115 on Enterprise, billed annually, and Tableau doesn't sell monthly plans.
Scheduling sits behind an edition upgrade. Scheduled flows need Data Management with Prep Conductor, which now comes only with Enterprise edition and above, so Standard-edition Creators run every flow by hand.
Authoring starts on the desktop. Prep Builder is a desktop app, and Creators can also edit flows on the web in Tableau Server or Tableau Cloud, so the work stays inside the Tableau stack either way.
Outputs lean toward Tableau. Flows produce .hyper extracts and published data sources first, with CSV, Excel, and database outputs for everything else.
AI help costs extra again. On Tableau Cloud, Tableau Agent in Prep only comes with Cloud+ or Tableau+, and both are priced through sales.
Each tool was judged on four things that decide whether a replacement survives its first month-end close.
A visual workflow an analyst can read. If only the person who built a flow can explain it, you've moved the same bottleneck into a new tool.
Where the work runs. A laptop, a vendor's cloud, and your own warehouse each change who can schedule, secure, and audit the flow.
AI help you can check. An assistant that drafts steps earns its keep when every step stays visible and testable before it ships.
Total cost, including scheduling. The sticker price matters less than what you pay once flows have to run without someone clicking the button.
This is the pick for teams that like Tableau Prep's visual flow but want an AI agent to write the first draft and a governed warehouse to run the result.
Best for: Financial analysts, actuaries, operations analysts, and other business users who want to build and fix their own prep flows without filing an engineering ticket, at companies already on Databricks, Snowflake, or BigQuery.
What stands out: You describe the outcome in plain English, and the Transform Agent builds a visual workflow for it. Each step is its own box on the canvas, which the platform calls a gem (Filter, Join, Pivot, FuzzyMatch, and so on), and most gems have both a visual and a code view.
You can run the flow up to any gem and profile the interim data, so null rates and top values show up before you trust a join. The agent can't deploy anything by itself either, which means a person signs off on every change.
Under the canvas, the workflow compiles to SQL stored in Git (the version-control system engineers use to track every change). It runs in your Databricks, Snowflake, or BigQuery account under your existing credentials and access controls, so data and compute stay where your governance already lives.
The built-in scheduler runs flows on a timer or when a file lands in S3 or SFTP, and it can email you when a run starts, succeeds, or fails. If dashboards still need feeding, a TableauWrite gem publishes .hyper data sources to Tableau Server, which the docs call a legacy route.
Pricing: As of October 2026, Starter is free with 20 credits a month on an embedded DuckDB engine, Professional is $150 per user a month, and Enterprise Express is $4,000 a month for up to 20 users, billed annually. Processing in Databricks, Snowflake, and BigQuery comes with the paid plans.
Limitations: Single sign-on (SSO, one company login for every app), SCIM, audit logs, and lineage start at Enterprise Express. A regulated team that needs those controls should budget for that tier from the start.
Alteryx is the closest like-for-like Tableau Prep alternative for analysts who want a mature drag-and-drop canvas with more analytical range.
Best for: Analysts whose work runs past cleaning into spatial analysis, predictive modeling, macros, and analytic apps, at companies that can absorb a premium license.
What stands out: Alteryx One bundles Designer, Live Query, App Builder, Agent Studio, Server, Orchestrator, and Auto Insights under one edition-based license. Advanced prep and blending, including macros and geospatial work, goes well past what Tableau Prep is built to do.
The AI assistant is Ask Alteryx (formerly Copilot), which works inside Designer Desktop to add and configure tools on the canvas, summarize and document workflows, and troubleshoot problems. It's included on Professional and Enterprise, though Starter goes without.
Alteryx says it's trusted by more than 8,000 customers, and there's a 30-day free trial of Alteryx One if you want to rebuild a flow before talking to sales.
Pricing: As of October 2026, Starter is $250 per user a month, billed annually, and it's cloud-only with flat-file sources (.csv, .xlsx, and JSON). Professional and Enterprise, which add desktop Designer, 100+ data sources, and scheduling, are quote-based.
Limitations: Cost is the big one, and scheduling adds a second step. Professional scheduling is limited to one concurrent workflow, Alteryx Server is Enterprise-only, and Designer Desktop needs Windows 11 (Mac users need a virtual machine).
Microsoft Power Query is the easiest Tableau Prep alternative to adopt if your company already lives in Excel and Power BI, because there's a decent chance it's on your laptop right now.
Best for: Analysts who already clean data in Excel, and companies moving reporting toward Power BI or Microsoft Fabric.
What stands out: Power Query is a data transformation engine with a graphical interface for pulling in data and an editor for shaping it. The same editor shows up in Excel, the free Power BI Desktop, and cloud dataflows such as Dataflow Gen2 in Fabric, so skills carry across tools.
Microsoft says it connects to hundreds of data sources and offers over 350 types of transformations, which covers most of what a Tableau Prep flow does.
Copilot in Dataflow Gen2 can help build transformations from natural-language prompts, though it needs a paid Fabric capacity (F2 or higher, or P1 or higher) and an admin has to switch it on.
Power Query has no storage of its own, so the host product decides where results land, and connectors and features can differ from one host to the next.
Pricing: Power Query is built into Excel and the free Power BI Desktop. As of October 2026, scheduled refresh and sharing need Power BI Pro at $14 per user a month or Premium Per User at $24, both paid yearly, while Fabric capacity is priced separately.
Limitations: Scheduling depends on the host. Excel queries refresh manually or through the Excel object model, Pro is capped at 8 scheduled refreshes a day, and Power BI Desktop runs on Windows only.
KNIME is the strongest no-cost option here for analysts who want a full visual workflow builder they can download today.
Best for: Budget-conscious analysts, and teams that want statistics and machine learning on the same canvas as their prep.
What stands out: KNIME Analytics Platform is free and open source (GPLv3), with 300+ connectors and integrations with popular machine learning libraries. It runs workflows locally without limits, which makes it a fair swap for Prep Builder on a single machine.
Its K-AI assistant writes scripts and builds visualizations from prompts, with 20 interactions a month on a free Personal account and 500 on Pro.
Compared with Tableau Prep, KNIME reaches further into analytics, because the same canvas handles prep, modeling, and GenAI steps. If your Prep flows are simple cleaning jobs, have a new user build one before you commit, to see whether that extra range feels helpful or distracting.
Pricing: As of October 2026, the Analytics Platform and KNIME Hub's Personal plan are free. Hub Pro starts at $19 a month with extra runtime at $0.025 per vCore minute, Team starts at $99 a month with 3 users included ($49 for each extra), and Business Hub is priced on request.
Limitations: The free platform only runs workflows on your own desktop. Scheduling, shared spaces, and deployed data apps need Pro, Team, or Business Hub, so the free version recreates the one-laptop problem many teams are trying to leave.
Dataiku earns its place when today's cleaned dataset is tomorrow's model training set.
Best for: Organizations where analysts and data scientists share the same pipelines, and prep is the first step toward models, forecasts, or AI agents.
What stands out: The visual Prepare recipe includes 100+ built-in data transformers for jobs like binning, string cleanup, date conversions, geo-enrichment, and reshaping.
Analysts can stay visual while data scientists drop into Python, R, or SQL in the same Flow, which keeps automatic versioning and a timeline of changes.
GenAI assistants turn a described prep step into documented steps or visual recipes. Dataiku's newer Cobuild interface goes further, building pipelines, models, and apps as a visual Flow from a stated goal, which you then review and approve before production.
The LLM Mesh centralizes how teams connect to and govern LLM services. By Dataiku's own count, this is its fifth consecutive year as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for AI Platforms for Data Science and ML.
Pricing: As of October 2026, Dataiku doesn't publish prices, so pricing is by quote. You can test it with a 14-day free trial that needs no credit card, or install the self-hosted Free Edition.
Limitations: It's a lot of platform if all you need is to replace a handful of Tableau Prep flows. The trial also leaves out Govern and advanced LLM Mesh features, so test the parts you'd pay for with sales.
dbt is the right call when engineers, or analysts who are comfortable in SQL, will own the transformation logic for the long haul.
Best for: Analytics engineers who want every transformation written as version-controlled, tested SQL that runs in the warehouse.
What stands out: Fivetran and dbt Labs finished merging on June 1, 2026, and the hosted product goes by the dbt platform. The open-source engine (formerly dbt Core) is now dbt v1 under Apache 2.0, and a Rust-based dbt v2 went GA in September 2026.
dbt runs SQL against your database or warehouse and never stores your data. Canvas, a drag-and-drop visual editor whose models compile to SQL, is available on Enterprise and Enterprise+ plans, and dbt Wizard, the AI agent, is in public preview.
For someone coming from Tableau Prep, the shift is mostly cultural, because flows become code files in a repository with reviews and tests. That pays off for engineering teams and feels like homework for analysts who never wanted to write SQL.
Pricing: As of October 2026, the Developer plan is free for one seat, Starter costs $100 per user a month, and Enterprise and Enterprise+ are custom-priced. The open-source engine itself is free.
Limitations: You need SQL skills and a supported data platform, since dbt has no compute of its own. Business users on Starter don't get a Tableau Prep-style canvas, because Canvas sits on the top two plans.
Matillion is built for data engineers who want a low-code way to load, transform, and orchestrate pipelines across their cloud data platform.
Best for: Data engineering teams on Snowflake, Databricks, BigQuery, or Redshift who run ELT (extract, load, then transform inside the warehouse) at scale.
What stands out: Matillion's platform, formerly the Data Productivity Cloud, is now Maia Foundation, with 150+ connectors, orchestration, and governance across those four platforms. Pushdown means transformations run on the warehouse's own compute, so data never leaves your cloud platform.
Maia Team adds AI agents on top that can plan, build, test, deploy, and fix pipelines for you. The builder pairs a low-code canvas with SQL and Python, which suits engineers more than analysts who are used to Tableau Prep's point-and-click cleaning.
You can contract with Matillion directly or pay through your AWS, Azure, or Snowflake account, which can make procurement easier if you already have a cloud commitment to spend down.
Pricing: As of October 2026, pricing is credit-based across Developer, Teams, and Scale editions, and task hours are only charged when a pipeline runs. Matillion doesn't publish dollar prices, so you'll need a quote after the time-bound free trial.
Limitations: It's designed for data engineers, so a business analyst replacing a Prep flow will likely find it more pipeline tool than they need. Credit pricing without published rates also makes costs hard to estimate up front.
Start with where your data lives and who will maintain these flows a year from now, because those two answers narrow the field faster than any feature list.
Analysts own the flows and the data sits in Databricks, Snowflake, or BigQuery. Start with the #1 pick, since the agent drafts the work and your warehouse runs it under the controls you already have.
You want the most familiar canvas and the budget is there. Alteryx is the shortest retraining path, especially if spatial or predictive work is on the roadmap.
Everyone already works in Excel and Power BI. Power Query costs almost nothing to try, though scheduling depends on the Power BI service.
Budget is the main constraint. KNIME's free desktop platform covers the build, and a Hub plan can cover scheduling once flows need to run unattended.
Prep feeds your models. Dataiku keeps the data prep and the machine learning in one governed Flow.
Engineers will own the logic. Pick dbt if your team likes writing SQL, or Matillion if they'd rather work on a low-code pipeline canvas.
Before you compare anything else, I'd price out scheduling for your busiest flow in each finalist, since that's where Tableau Prep's costs caught you in the first place.
My bet is that data prep keeps moving off desktops and into the warehouse, because that's where access controls, governance, and compute already sit. Desktop files that one person maintains look riskier every year.
The second shift is who writes the first draft. AI that builds steps from a plain-English request is already showing up across these tools, from Ask Alteryx to Maia Team to Dataiku's Cobuild, and drafting will keep getting cheaper.
What stays human is the review. As agents write more of the flow, the canvas matters more, so judge each tool's AI on how easy its work is to check and each platform on whether it runs where your data already lives.
Yes, KNIME Analytics Platform is free and open source, and Microsoft Power Query comes built into Excel and the free Power BI Desktop. Both start charging once you want automation, since KNIME schedules through a paid Hub plan and Power Query schedules through the Power BI service.
Alteryx is the closest like-for-like swap, because analysts build flows on a drag-and-drop canvas much like Tableau Prep's. It also goes further into spatial and predictive analysis, though desktop Designer and scheduling sit on quote-based editions.
You can't license it without Tableau, because Tableau Prep only comes bundled with a Tableau Creator license. Once you have one, flows can still write to CSV, Excel, or a database, so the cleaned data doesn't have to end up in a Tableau dashboard.
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