7 Best Tableau Prep Alternatives & Competitors in 2026

This is the pick for teams that like Tableau Prep's visual flow but want an AI agent to write the first draft and a governed warehouse to run the result.

Best for: Financial analysts, actuaries, operations analysts, and other business users who want to build and fix their own prep flows without filing an engineering ticket, at companies already on Databricks, Snowflake, or BigQuery.

What stands out: You describe the outcome in plain English, and the Transform Agent builds a visual workflow for it. Each step is its own box on the canvas, which the platform calls a gem (Filter, Join, Pivot, FuzzyMatch, and so on), and most gems have both a visual and a code view.

You can run the flow up to any gem and profile the interim data, so null rates and top values show up before you trust a join. The agent can't deploy anything by itself either, which means a person signs off on every change.

Under the canvas, the workflow compiles to SQL stored in Git (the version-control system engineers use to track every change). It runs in your Databricks, Snowflake, or BigQuery account under your existing credentials and access controls, so data and compute stay where your governance already lives.

The built-in scheduler runs flows on a timer or when a file lands in S3 or SFTP, and it can email you when a run starts, succeeds, or fails. If dashboards still need feeding, a TableauWrite gem publishes .hyper data sources to Tableau Server, which the docs call a legacy route.

Pricing: As of October 2026, Starter is free with 20 credits a month on an embedded DuckDB engine, Professional is $150 per user a month, and Enterprise Express is $4,000 a month for up to 20 users, billed annually. Processing in Databricks, Snowflake, and BigQuery comes with the paid plans.

Limitations: Single sign-on (SSO, one company login for every app), SCIM, audit logs, and lineage start at Enterprise Express. A regulated team that needs those controls should budget for that tier from the start.