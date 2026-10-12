Best MASV Alternatives for Large File Transfer in 2026

MASV is a cloud-routed transfer service built around packages, portals, desktop apps, and APIs. Its current documentation says individual files up to 15 TB have been tested, packages can contain millions of files, and the desktop app supports transfers up to 10 Gbps. MASV also supports watch-folder automation, pause/resume checkpoints, checksum verification, and delivery to cloud or on-premises storage through its Agent.

Its pricing is unusually easy to model for project work: 15 GB is free each month, then on-demand usage is $0.25/GB, with lower per-GB rates for subscriptions and pre-purchased credits. MASV charges when data leaves the MASV Cloud, and storage after the included free period is billed separately. That model is convenient for spikes, but repeated multi-recipient delivery can multiply egress charges.

Organizations looking for structured workflows and tracking often explore Managed File Transfer capabilities to supplement standard package transfers.