11 Best AI-Native Sales QA Platforms by Team Type

The compliance reviewer is halfway through a recording from three weeks ago when they hear it: the rep sails right past a required disclosure, friendly and confident, and moves straight on to pricing. They pull that rep's newer calls to check, and the same skip turns up on dozens of them.
Nobody meant for that to happen. The rep kept repeating a habit no one had corrected, and the reviewer could only hear the handful of calls a human has time to sample (QA teams have many talents, but cloning themselves isn't one of them).
That three-week lag is what AI-native sales QA platforms are built to close, since the AI scores every call shortly after it ends and a miss surfaces the same week. The right pick depends on the kind of team you run, so I've sorted these 11 by team type.
Alpharun is the best AI-native sales QA platform for high-volume phone sales teams, because it checks every call for missed disclosures and required steps against your own playbook and hands each rep a focused set of priorities for the week ahead.
Among the other AI-native sales QA platforms for phone floors, Observe.AI is the agentic contact-center suite, Level AI the sandbox-tested scorer, Balto the live-assist hybrid, and Dialpad the phone system with scorecards built in.
Video-call B2B teams should weigh Gong (revenue AI heavyweight), Avoma (methodology template scoring), Jiminny (deal-stage scorecards), and Revenue.io (Salesforce dialer suite). Spring Labs QA Agent covers financial-services compliance, and MeetGrade covers shoestring budgets.
Support QA grades the customer's experience: did the problem get solved, and did the person on the other end feel heard along the way? Sales QA grades the rep's execution, meaning the required steps they followed, the questions that moved the deal, and the disclosures they had to say out loud.
Both are fair standards, but they produce very different scorecards, so a tool tuned for one can grade the other a bit like a wine judge scoring a chili cook-off (qualified palate, wrong checklist).
Sales QA also answers to outcomes, so a strong sales scorecard connects behaviors to conversions, booked appointments, or completed applications. Good AI call scoring ties each criterion to a moment in the call and a result you already track.
Team type reshapes the shopping list from there. Phone sales floors run large volumes of similar calls, so full coverage and required-step checks matter most, while B2B teams on video calls run fewer, longer, multi-person meetings where methodology scoring and CRM sync carry more weight.
Compliance-first teams put disclosure detection and audit trails at the top of the list, and small teams mostly want a bill they can predict.
I call a platform AI-native when scoring and coaching from calls is its core job, and AI-heavy when strong scoring grew on top of a phone system, dialer, or revenue suite. Both kinds score well, and the AI-heavy ones make the most sense when you already own the broader product.
These five fit teams where the phone is the job: inside sales floors, enrollment and lending teams, and contact centers that sell. Coverage, telephony fit, and required-step checks come first for this group.
Team fit: Any team handling a high volume of customer calls (inside sales, enrollment, lending, and so on), plus the managers, training teams, and QA leaders behind them. It's built for floors where hundreds of similar calls (and the same three mistakes) repeat every week.
What it checks: The platform finds the behaviors linked to your successful calls and builds a shared playbook from them: the questions to ask, information to explain, steps to follow, and outcomes to measure. Your own required steps and evaluation guidelines go in too.
It scores 100% of calls against that playbook and surfaces missed disclosures and required steps, so managers can close gaps without reviewing every call by hand.
Each rep gets a performance profile, weekly priorities, goals, manager notes, progress tracking on later calls, and top call examples.
QA leads can ask plain-language questions about calls and get answers backed by real conversations, while Automations monitor risks on a schedule and send alerts with quotes and call links.
The same standards drive AI role plays built from the objections and gaps in real calls, and its AI voice agents for qualification, intake, and off-hours calls get scored against the same standards as your reps.
Channels: Phone calls, both your reps' and the ones its voice agents pick up. Its site names no specific dialer or CRM connectors, so bring your stack list to the demo.
Playbook setup takes two weeks on average, with hands-on help bringing in your recordings, and the company says it meets SOC 2 Type 2, HIPAA, GDPR, and AIUC-1 AI safety standards.
In a customer story from Chapter, a Medicare advisory firm, 100% of calls are evaluated against 60+ custom playbook criteria, and each manager saves 25 hours a week on manual call review.
Senior Sales Manager Thomas Pruitt used to struggle to coach eight to ten advisors a week, then met with 47 in a single week: "I'm able to coach 4x as many people as I used to."
Price: Not published, so you'll need a demo to get a number.
Trade-off: It's built for phone conversations, so B2B teams living in multi-party video meetings will find closer fits in the next group.
Observe.AI is the best fit for big contact centers that want QA, coaching, and AI agents under one roof.
Team fit: Contact-center teams on telephony like Five9, Genesys, Talkdesk, Amazon Connect, Avaya, or 8x8, especially ones interested in its Agentic CX Platform and newly launched Performance Agents. It's an AI-first suite with sales and compliance use cases built in.
What it checks: Auto QA aims to "automatically assess 100% of customer interactions with confidence," and completes evaluations with evidence behind them. A drag-and-drop rule builder handles keywords, phrases, and logic, and agents can acknowledge or dispute a score.
For sales floors, an "Auto QA for sales" use case looks for top performers' winning sales behaviors, and "Auto QA for compliance" flags non-compliance across every interaction. Calibration can auto-suggest, auto-fill, and auto-submit evaluations, and manual reviews run "five times faster."
Ken Cohen, SVP of Business Development at JK Moving Services, puts the results plainly: "Historically, JK Moving only grew at 10% YoY. But in two years, after implementing Observe.AI, we hit an overall growth rate of 74%!"
Channels: Contact-center voice and chat, with 250+ integrations that include Salesforce, Dynamics 365, Zendesk, HubSpot, and ServiceNow. Security covers SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, HIPAA, and GDPR, with sensitive data redacted before the model processes it.
Price: Not published as of October 2026 (the pricing URL returns a 404, which is one way of saying "let's hop on a call").
Trade-off: It's a broad agentic suite, which can feel like a lot if all you want is QA, and it doesn't capture Zoom or Meet sales meetings.
Team fit: Contact centers with sales lines that want a high degree of QA automation and a safe place to try scorecard changes. It's also a strong option for teams running bots alongside human agents.
What it checks: Level AI says it can "score 100 percent of calls, chats, emails, and bot conversations." Its QA-GPT model, trained on your own contact-center data, evaluates "over 90% of the standards and metrics that scorecards cover."
Each score comes with "supporting evidence and reasoning," and evaluators can override an AI score, which then helps recalibrate future scoring. You can run rubrics against real conversations in a sandbox, use conditional N/A logic, and handle disputes.
Sales teams get an Auto-QA Sales Library for spotting "ideal conversion behavior," and a separate Regulatory Compliance Monitoring product sits alongside it.
Angela Zander, Director of Operations at Quinstreet, describes the jump: "We've gone from manually scoring 1-2% of our calls to using Level AI to score 100% of our calls!"
Channels: Voice, chat, email, and bots, with integrations for Five9, Twilio, Amazon Connect, Talkdesk, Genesys, NICE, Dialpad, and RingCentral, plus Salesforce, Zendesk, and Freshworks. Security includes SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, HIPAA with a BAA, PCI DSS, HITRUST, and GDPR.
Price: Not published as of October 2026, so expect a demo first.
Trade-off: QA-GPT covers more than 90% of scorecard standards, so the subjective leftovers still land with human reviewers. It's also designed for contact centers, which makes it a stretch for B2B meeting QA.
Balto is the best pick for phone teams that want reps coached on the exact criteria they're scored on, both live and after hangup.
Team fit: Contact centers and phone sales floors (its testimonials come from a Sales Group Supervisor and a Director of Sales) that want agent assist and QA automation in one platform. Balto says it's "trusted by 300+ leading customers where sales, CX, & compliance matter."
What it checks: Calls are scored within seconds of hangup, and you can hand Balto your playbook, policies, or existing criteria so it builds the scorecard, weights and auto fails included. Every failed criterion comes with the recording, the transcript, and the moment it failed.
Its assistant, Kodi, keeps reading calls and proposes scorecard changes, though nothing is applied until you approve it. Dispute tracking shows how often disputes turn into overturns, which tells you a lot about whether the scorecard is fair.
Coaching runs both ways: Balto finds coachable moments in each agent's own calls and builds the session, and agents get live help on the criteria they're scored on.
One homepage result, from a customer Balto doesn't name, reads: "Win rate climbed from a 28% baseline to a 50% peak, and now holds at 41%."
Channels: Voice, email, chat, and SMS, with integrations for Five9, Genesys Cloud, NICE CXone, RingCentral, and 8x8. It holds SOC 2 and supports PCI and HIPAA requirements.
Price: Not published as of October 2026, so plan on a demo.
Trade-off: It's built around contact-center telephony with no Zoom or Meet capture, and most teams are fully live in about 45 days, so plan for a rollout measured in weeks.
Team fit: Sales and support teams that run (or plan to run) their calls on Dialpad, through Dialpad Sell for outbound sales or Dialpad Support for the contact center. It's an AI-heavy phone system, so it makes the most sense when Dialpad is already your dialer.
What it checks: AI Scorecards listen to every conversation, evaluate it against your QA criteria, and return a score automatically. You pick the mode: fully automatic grading, AI suggestions for a supervisor to confirm, or fully manual.
Scorecard questions are Yes/No with point values, and supervisors can click a grade to jump to the point in the call where the criterion was met. The Coaching Hub adds a leaderboard, and PII redaction scrubs card and Social Security numbers.
Chuck Ciarlo, SVP of Customer Success at FinditParts, puts a number on it: "QA and AI Scorecards help our team evaluate more calls to improve call quality, which has been a big time saver for us. It saves our managers at least five hours a week."
Channels: Calls on Dialpad's own phone system, with CRM connections from Salesforce to HubSpot to Zoho CRM and an SFDC Power Dialer. Dialpad holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001, 27017, and 27018, and it's HIPAA-ready with a BAA.
Price: As of October 2026, Scorecards come with Dialpad Sell Premium at $79 per user per month billed annually ($95 monthly) or Dialpad Support Advanced at $119 annually ($145 monthly).
Trade-off: Yes/No questions make subtle sales criteria harder to express, and scoring only works on calls running through Dialpad, so treat it as a phone-system decision first and a QA decision second.
These four fit account executives and SDR teams whose biggest conversations happen on Zoom, Teams, or Meet, where methodology scoring and CRM sync matter as much as raw coverage.
Gong is the best choice when your B2B team's calls, meetings, and email all need to land in one revenue platform with structured scoring on top.
Team fit: B2B sales and customer success teams. Gong calls itself the "#1 AI OS for Revenue Teams" and says it's "Trusted by 5,000+ customers," which puts it firmly in the AI-heavy camp.
What it checks: AI Call Reviewer, part of Gong Enable, is "an agent that helps your team give structured feedback on sales and customer conversations." In manual mode, Gong AI suggests scorecard answers that a scorer can accept, edit, or replace before submitting.
In automatic mode, Gong AI scores all calls that match a scorecard's filters "as soon as they happen," once both a tech admin and a company admin switch it on. Results feed a coaching inbox, coaching metrics, AI Trainer role-play, and Initiative Tracking.
Uber for Business reports the time savings bluntly: "Gong has saved us 6,700 hours across call prep, follow-up, and CRM updates."
Channels: Calls, video meetings, and email, with over 300 integrations through the Gong Collective. Security includes SOC 2 Type 2, ISO/IEC 42001:2023, and ISO/IEC 27001:2022, and Gong says customer data is "never used to train generative AI models."
Price: Not published as of October 2026. Licenses are per user with a platform fee based on user count, and Gong Enable doesn't offer a free trial.
Trade-off: Automated scoring needs the Enable package on top of the core platform, and the product is shaped around B2B sales and CS more than high-volume contact centers.
Team fit: B2B sales and CS teams who meet on Zoom, Teams, Meet, WebEx, or GoToMeeting and want to see a price before talking to sales (a rarer luxury in this category than it should be).
What it checks: Avoma "automatically scores 100% of sales calls against your scorecards and sales methodology," using pre-built or custom scorecards with weighted criteria. Templates cover MEDDIC, MEDDPICC, BANT, SPICED, and Sandler.
Each score breaks down with reasoning and timestamps, methodology fields sync to the CRM, and managers can filter by lowest scores and leave comments for async coaching. Smart Trackers catch competitor and objection mentions, and a Live Answer Assistant helps with objections on the spot.
Directus credits Avoma with saving "20 hours weekly," adding "15 discovery calls per week" of AE capacity, and cutting follow-up time by 89%, though that story covers general use more than QA.
Channels: Video meetings (bot-based or bot-less recording) plus dialers like Aircall, Dialpad, RingCentral, Zoom Phone, and Kixie. CRMs include Salesforce, HubSpot, Pipedrive, Copper, Zendesk Sell, and Zoho, and security covers SOC 2 Type II and ISO/IEC 42001:2023.
Price: As of October 2026, plans start at $19 per recorder seat per month billed annually ($29 monthly). AI call scoring sits in the Conversation Intelligence add-on at $29 per seat per month annually ($35 monthly), with a free 14-day trial and no card required.
Trade-off: Full scoring costs a base seat plus the add-on, and with no named disclosure detection, it suits meeting coaching better than compliance QA.
Jiminny is the best fit for B2B teams that want different scorecards for different moments in a deal.
Team fit: Sales teams working across email, phone, and video who need scorecards scoped by "team, call type, deal stage, or activity type."
What it checks: Once a call is done, Jiminny analyzes the transcript against your chosen framework and gives each section "a score from 1 to 5." Every score includes a short explanation and timestamps linking to the relevant moment in the call.
Only admins and managers can create scorecards, which keeps the rubric from multiplying (anyone who's seen a shared sales doc with 14 versions will appreciate that). Low scores flow into coaching through Team Insights, Playlists, coaching scorecards and feedback loops, and instant AI feedback.
Jiminny's Cision success story reports: "By using Jiminny, Cision were able to increase average order value by 20% so far, and it's still increasing."
Channels: Email, phone, and video calls, recorded and transcribed in 60+ languages, with CRM support for HubSpot, Salesforce, Pipedrive, Close, Bullhorn, and Copper. Jiminny says it's "SOC 2 Type II certified and fully GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA compliant."
Price: Not published as of October 2026, but there's a 14-day full-feature trial with no credit card required.
Trade-off: Its help docs describe no way to override an AI score, and scorecard edits don't re-score historical calls, so ask how calibration works before you commit.
Team fit: Salesforce-based teams (Revenue.io says it's "Built for Salesforce teams of 15+ seats") that want calling, guidance, and scoring in one place. You may still spot its former name, RingDNA, in a few corners of the product.
What it checks: AI Generative Scorecards evaluate supported conversations against MEDDIC, Challenger, SPIN, BANT, or your own criteria, with separate scorecards for AEs, SDRs, and CS. AI Coaching Feedback arrives after the call, with ratings and comments for a two-way coaching conversation.
Live tools include Moments call guidance, compliance notifications that remind reps of requirements in critical moments of live conversations, live listen, and whisper.
In its NFI Industries case study, Kyle McRae says: "One rep who only closed $50K in revenue last year is on pace to drive seven figures this year." The same study cites "8X more conversations from calls and 10X more meetings with qualified decision makers."
Channels: Phone through its own Salesforce dialer, SMS, video on Zoom, Teams, and Meet, and in-person meetings. Security lists "SOC 2, HIPAA, GDPR, CCPA, TCPA, and CASA Tier 2 Certified," and it runs in its own VPC with SSO through Salesforce.
Price: Quote-based and seat-based as of October 2026, and AI scorecards with automatic coaching feedback come only in the top Orchestrate tier.
Trade-off: It's Salesforce-only, and the vendor doesn't say whether scorecards cover every call or a configured subset, so get that answer in writing.
These two are narrower fits. One goes deep on financial-services regulation, and the other keeps costs tiny for small teams that can live with a one-person vendor.
Team fit: Sponsor banks, fintech lenders, enterprise banks, BaaS platforms, and collections (ARM) teams. Spring Labs brands itself an "AI-Native Compliance & CX Platform" and says it's "Built for the complexity of financial services," so general sales floors sit outside its core audience.
What it checks: The QA Agent "scores 100% of conversations against your scorecards," flags coaching opportunities and compliance risks, and routes issues to supervisors. Scoring spans compliance, soft skills, and sales criteria, with weighted models and timestamped evidence links.
The compliance depth is the draw: mandatory disclosure detection, prohibited language detection, and script adherence scoring for FDCPA, Reg F, and TCPA. Scorecards get version control (roll back, compare, or A/B test), and Spring Labs says new scorecards "go live in 2 weeks."
Channels: Contact-center voice, email, and live chat, with 40+ pre-built integrations, including Five9, Genesys Cloud, NICE CXone, Talkdesk, Twilio Flex, and Amazon Connect, plus CRMs like Salesforce and HubSpot.
Security includes SOC 2 Type II, TLS 1.3 for data in motion, and a choice of where your data is processed and stored.
Price: Not published as of October 2026; it's demo-only, and the company says "9 out of 10 trial customers convert."
Trade-off: There's no video-meeting capture, and its named customer quote covers its complaints product, so ask for a QA reference from a team that looks like yours. For a sales team outside financial services, most of its depth points at regulators you may never deal with.
MeetGrade is the best low-cost option for small teams that want every call graded against a custom checklist without paying for seats.
Team fit: Small sales teams on Zoom, Google Meet, or phone who'd rather pay by usage, and who are comfortable buying from a one-person company.
What it checks: It "scores every conversation against your own playbook," grading each call from 0 to 100 on your criteria and weights. Each criterion gets a score, a comment, and the AI's reasoning, which managers can review, override, or dispute.
Smart Checklists suggest new criteria, reps get a weekly action plan with specific habits to change, and there are leaderboards plus "80+ achievements" (for teams motivated by digital badges, which is more teams than you'd think).
MeetGrade names no customers, but its benchmark of "4,098 real sales calls" found "the average quality was 43.5 out of 100."
Channels: Zoom and Google Meet through a visible recorder bot, plus phone through Ringostat, with webhooks, a REST API, and Zapier or Make. It's EU-hosted, auto-deletes recordings after 30 days, and doesn't train AI models on your data.
Price: As of October 2026, it charges $0.01 per minute per layer (record, transcribe, and analyze), so the full pipeline costs $0.03 per minute, or about $0.90 for a 30-minute call, with no per-seat fees.
Trade-off: It's a sole-proprietor operation with no SOC 2 yet ("SOC 2 is on our roadmap. We're not certified yet."), and its HubSpot and Salesforce integrations are still marked as coming soon. That's fine for a scrappy team and a hard sell for enterprise procurement.
Phone sales floors: Prioritize full coverage, required-step and disclosure checks, and a clear path from each score to a rep's coaching. Ask every vendor to score a week of your own recordings and show you which misses it caught.
B2B teams on video calls: Prioritize methodology scoring, CRM sync, and multi-person meeting capture. Check whether automated scoring sits in the base plan or behind an add-on, because that changes the real price.
Compliance-first teams: Prioritize disclosure detection, evidence links, version-controlled scorecards, and audit trails. Then ask for a reference customer who has relied on the tool's records in an audit.
Small or budget-conscious teams: Prioritize predictable pricing and quick setup, and be candid with yourself about what your security review requires. If procurement wants SOC 2, settle that before you fall in love with a demo.
Every team: Ask how a manager disagrees with a score and what happens next. A platform you can't correct is a platform your reps will stop trusting by month two.
Once software scores every call, the QA analyst stops being the person who listens to calls all day. That's a relief for anyone who's spent a quarter scoring the same opening script hundreds of times (the script did not get more exciting on the 400th listen).
The job moves upstream into tuning the rubric. Someone has to decide what "good discovery" means for your team, write criteria the AI can score consistently, and retire the ones that never predict anything.
It also moves into auditing the AI. A good analyst spot-checks scores against their own judgment, watches for criteria that drift, and flags the cases where a confident miss got graded as a pass.
And it moves into coaching the coaches. Managers now get more findings than they can use, so the analyst helps them pick the few behaviors worth a conversation and checks whether those conversations changed anything on later calls.
That beats sampling five calls a week and hoping they were representative. It does ask for different skills, so the teams that train their analysts for it will get the most out of whichever platform they choose.
Alpharun is the strongest pick for high-volume phone sales teams, because it scores every call against your own playbook and turns misses into weekly coaching priorities. Observe.AI, Level AI, Balto, and Dialpad fit if you'd prefer QA inside a contact-center suite or phone system.
Often yes, because sales QA grades required steps and deal-moving behaviors while support QA grades resolution and empathy. A support-first tool can still work for sales if its scorecards let you write sales-specific criteria and connect them to outcomes like conversions.
They check each call for the required statement and flag the call, with a timestamp, when it's missing or garbled. Spring Labs QA Agent lists mandatory disclosure detection outright, and tools with custom scorecards let you write each disclosure in as its own pass/fail criterion.
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