11 Best AI-Native Sales QA Platforms by Team Type

Team fit: Any team handling a high volume of customer calls (inside sales, enrollment, lending, and so on), plus the managers, training teams, and QA leaders behind them. It's built for floors where hundreds of similar calls (and the same three mistakes) repeat every week.

What it checks: The platform finds the behaviors linked to your successful calls and builds a shared playbook from them: the questions to ask, information to explain, steps to follow, and outcomes to measure. Your own required steps and evaluation guidelines go in too.

It scores 100% of calls against that playbook and surfaces missed disclosures and required steps, so managers can close gaps without reviewing every call by hand.

Each rep gets a performance profile, weekly priorities, goals, manager notes, progress tracking on later calls, and top call examples.

QA leads can ask plain-language questions about calls and get answers backed by real conversations, while Automations monitor risks on a schedule and send alerts with quotes and call links.

The same standards drive AI role plays built from the objections and gaps in real calls, and its AI voice agents for qualification, intake, and off-hours calls get scored against the same standards as your reps.

Channels: Phone calls, both your reps' and the ones its voice agents pick up. Its site names no specific dialer or CRM connectors, so bring your stack list to the demo.

Playbook setup takes two weeks on average, with hands-on help bringing in your recordings, and the company says it meets SOC 2 Type 2, HIPAA, GDPR, and AIUC-1 AI safety standards.

In a customer story from Chapter, a Medicare advisory firm, 100% of calls are evaluated against 60+ custom playbook criteria, and each manager saves 25 hours a week on manual call review.

Senior Sales Manager Thomas Pruitt used to struggle to coach eight to ten advisors a week, then met with 47 in a single week: "I'm able to coach 4x as many people as I used to."

Price: Not published, so you'll need a demo to get a number.

Trade-off: It's built for phone conversations, so B2B teams living in multi-party video meetings will find closer fits in the next group.