12 Inventory Management Software Tools for Resellers in 2026, Sorted by Type

This is the pick for a seller whose inventory lives on three or four apps at once and who's tired of reconciling them from memory.

Who it suits: resellers crosslisting one-of-a-kind items across Poshmark, eBay, Mercari, Depop, Etsy, and Whatnot, from part-time closet sellers to full-time shops.

Inventory features: the Inventory Manager is a grid where each row is one physical item and each column is a marketplace, so a pair of jeans listed on Poshmark and eBay shows up as a single row. One-click import uses AI to group the same item across platforms, and you verify the matches.

Sale detection runs within 15 minutes, and auto-delisting is opt-in per marketplace for verified items. Always-on warnings flag partially delisted listings and mismatched quantities, which is usually where a double sale starts.

Each item carries cost of goods, SKU, Private Notes, and Labels, and the SKU follows the sale into Analytics. There you'll see sell-through, average days listed per marketplace, and profit after fees, cost of goods, shipping, and expenses, with fees parsed automatically.

When tax season comes around, CSV exports cover a Profit & Loss Statement, Orders, Expenses, and Active Inventory with SKUs and COGS.

What it costs: as of October 2026, Crosslisting Plus is $39.99/mo ($35.99/mo annual) for up to 1,500 active items and 500 smart credits, and Crosslisting Pro is $59.99/mo ($53.99/mo annual) for 1,500+ items.

Bundle Plus is $69.99/mo ($62.99/mo annual) and Bundle Pro is $89.99/mo ($80.99/mo annual), adding cloud automation for Poshmark, eBay, Mercari, and Depop. There's a 7-day free trial.

Watch-outs: it's a web app with no native iOS or Android app, although you can add a shortcut to your phone's home screen. Analytics and sale detection only come with the Crosslisting and Bundle plans, so the Automation-only plans won't catch a sale for you.