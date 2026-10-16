12 Inventory Management Software Tools for Resellers in 2026, Sorted by Type

Most inventory management software is designed for a business holding 500 units of the same SKU, with purchase orders, reorder points, and a warehouse to tie it all together.
A reseller's 500 items are 500 different things (one of them is a lamp nobody can identify), so the category splits in two: tools for repeatable stock and tools for one-of-a-kind items listed across several marketplaces at once.
I sorted 12 options into three groups, with features, pricing, and the honest catch for each.
Nifty is the best inventory management software for resellers who sell one-of-a-kind items across several marketplaces, because each item gets one row across six marketplaces, sales are caught within 15 minutes, and SKU and cost of goods feed profit analytics.
Among the other crosslisters, List Perfectly reaches the most marketplaces and Vendoo is the beginner-friendly pick. For the money side, My Reseller Genie handles reseller bookkeeping, Flipwise tracks eBay profit, and Flippd is the phone-first tracker.
For repeatable stock, Sellbrite syncs big-marketplace orders, Zoho Inventory adds free purchase orders, inFlow Inventory scans barcodes, Cin7 runs wholesale purchasing, Finale Inventory powers warehouses, and Linnworks automates high-volume orders.
In a business system, a SKU describes a product you stock many of, like the same blue mug 400 times. In resale, almost everything is quantity one, so every vintage jacket becomes its own SKU and the record describes a single object.
Reorder points assume you can buy the same thing again from the same supplier. You can't reorder a 1990s Levi's trucker jacket, and the thrift store doesn't accept purchase orders.
Purchase orders track what you bought from a supplier and when it arrives, which is great for a wholesale lot and irrelevant for a Saturday estate-sale haul.
For a closet seller, the expensive failure is the same item selling twice on two apps, so marketplace sync matters far more than warehouse transfers. None of the six business systems below connects to Poshmark, Mercari, Depop, or Whatnot.
These tools create the listings and then keep track of them, which makes them the natural home for a one-of-a-kind closet. The differences come down to how each one handles a sale.
This is the pick for a seller whose inventory lives on three or four apps at once and who's tired of reconciling them from memory.
Who it suits: resellers crosslisting one-of-a-kind items across Poshmark, eBay, Mercari, Depop, Etsy, and Whatnot, from part-time closet sellers to full-time shops.
Inventory features: the Inventory Manager is a grid where each row is one physical item and each column is a marketplace, so a pair of jeans listed on Poshmark and eBay shows up as a single row. One-click import uses AI to group the same item across platforms, and you verify the matches.
Sale detection runs within 15 minutes, and auto-delisting is opt-in per marketplace for verified items. Always-on warnings flag partially delisted listings and mismatched quantities, which is usually where a double sale starts.
Each item carries cost of goods, SKU, Private Notes, and Labels, and the SKU follows the sale into Analytics. There you'll see sell-through, average days listed per marketplace, and profit after fees, cost of goods, shipping, and expenses, with fees parsed automatically.
When tax season comes around, CSV exports cover a Profit & Loss Statement, Orders, Expenses, and Active Inventory with SKUs and COGS.
What it costs: as of October 2026, Crosslisting Plus is $39.99/mo ($35.99/mo annual) for up to 1,500 active items and 500 smart credits, and Crosslisting Pro is $59.99/mo ($53.99/mo annual) for 1,500+ items.
Bundle Plus is $69.99/mo ($62.99/mo annual) and Bundle Pro is $89.99/mo ($80.99/mo annual), adding cloud automation for Poshmark, eBay, Mercari, and Depop. There's a 7-day free trial.
Watch-outs: it's a web app with no native iOS or Android app, although you can add a shortcut to your phone's home screen. Analytics and sale detection only come with the Crosslisting and Bundle plans, so the Automation-only plans won't catch a sale for you.
List Perfectly is the crosslister for sellers whose strategy is to be on every marketplace that'll have them.
Who it suits: US sellers who want the widest reach, since it crosslists to 14 marketplaces, including eBay, Poshmark, Mercari, Depop, Grailed, Vestiaire Collective, Etsy, Whatnot, Reverb, and Vinted. It's officially US-only.
Inventory features: the catalog comes with a SKU generator, QR inventory labels, and a pick list with custom SKUs and locations, which helps when the item is somewhere in bin 14. Stale-listing alerts and an Issue Finder keep the closet tidy.
The sales analytics dashboard covers detected and manually added sales, and custom marketplaces let you log local or offline sales. Business adds single-click and bulk import, bulk edit, SKU, brand, and size fields, and CSV download.
What it costs: as of October 2026, List Perfectly bills monthly only: Simple is $29/mo, Business $49/mo, Pro $69/mo, and Pro Plus from $99/mo. There's a 5-day or 100-listing money-back guarantee, whichever comes first.
Watch-outs: Auto Delist is only on Pro Plus, needs your device on with the extension running, and works on quantity-1 listings. Vinted is a "Lite" marketplace, so its sales aren't detected, and cost-of-goods or tax reports aren't advertised.
Crosslisting runs through a Chrome or Edge extension on a computer, while phones can draft listings and manage images in a browser. If you're weighing the plans, the jump from Pro to Pro Plus is the one that decides whether sold items come down on their own.
Vendoo is the friendliest on-ramp to crosslisting, and it says it's trusted by 81,000+ resellers in the US.
Who it suits: newer and mid-size resellers who want to work from a phone, since it has native iOS and Android apps, and who'd rather never count items, because no plan caps them.
Inventory features: sale detection and auto-delist cover six marketplaces: Poshmark, eBay, Mercari, Depop, Whatnot, and Etsy. Its profit calculator works from cost of goods, sale price, marketplace fees, and shipping, and you can download a sales report with revenue, profit, costs, and fees.
Analytics cover profit, revenue, average sale price, and top categories and brands, grouped by custom labels if you like. Stale-listing reminders, a multi-quantity manager, and downloadable inventory CSVs round out the inventory side, and Vendoo reports 30M+ listings created and managed.
What it costs: as of October 2026, Starter is $14.99/mo ($12.49/mo billed yearly), Growth is $29.99/mo ($24.99/mo yearly), and Pro is $59.99/mo ($49.99/mo yearly). A Shopify connection adds $9.99/mo, and the 14-day trial requires a card.
Watch-outs: auto-delist is labeled BETA in Vendoo's help center, and it needs your computer on with Vendoo open in a browser tab, scanning for sales every 10 minutes. If you list a stack of identical items, auto-delist waits for the last unit to sell.
A required Chrome extension handles the desktop side, so plan on keeping a laptop awake during busy selling hours if you lean on auto-delist.
None of these three lists or delists anything. They're built for the money side of inventory: what each item cost, what it earned after fees, and what you can deduct.
My Reseller Genie is the best fit for resellers whose biggest inventory headache shows up with tax season.
Who it suits: US-based resellers who want proper bookkeeping without building a spreadsheet from scratch. It's a web app that works on any internet-enabled device, with a larger screen recommended.
Inventory features: it supports cash or accrual inventory methods with an accrual inventory report, plus detail and summary P&L statements and an income-tax estimator. Bank, PayPal, and card expense feeds connect through Plaid, and mileage and other deductions get tracked alongside.
Consignment tracking and sales analytics come with the higher tiers, and it imports CSVs from List Perfectly or Vendoo, which makes it an easy companion to a crosslister. On Ultimate, it syncs with eBay, Poshmark, Mercari, Whatnot, Etsy, Depop, and Vinted.
What it costs: as of October 2026, Basic is $11.99/mo, Premium is $16.99/mo, and Ultimate is $22.99/mo. There's no free trial, but there's a 14-day money-back guarantee.
Watch-outs: all seven marketplace integrations need Ultimate, so Basic means entering sales by hand. It's pure accounting software that never lists, crosslists, or delists, so it can't stop a double sale.
What I'd test during the money-back window: connect your marketplaces on Ultimate, pull in a month of sales, and check that the P&L matches what landed in your bank account.
Flipwise is the cleanest way to see profit per item when most of your sales happen on eBay.
Who it suits: eBay-first sellers in any of the 12 countries it serves, including the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia. Flipwise says 20K+ eBay sellers use it, with 5M+ listings actively managed and $357M+ in seller revenue tracked.
Inventory features: direct eBay sync pulls active and sold listings, fees, label costs, and refunds, with 2 years of history backfilled. A storage location with sale-and-location alerts tells you where an item lives when it sells, and the "death pile" tracker keeps unlisted inventory visible.
Bulk buys get tracked as one lot, and reporting covers profit, margins, ROI, net profit by marketplace, an income statement, a Schedule C expense ledger, mileage, and a cash or accrual tax report.
On eBay it also ends and relists before auto-renew, reprices by percentage, and delays Promoted Listings.
What it costs: as of October 2026, pricing follows store size: free for 0-24 listings (new members only), then $9.99/mo for 25-99 listings, climbing to $69.99/mo for 10,000-25,000. A 7-day money-back guarantee applies.
Watch-outs: sync is eBay-only, so Poshmark, Mercari, Etsy, and offline sales get entered by hand. Flipwise describes itself as "not a cross-listing tool," which means it won't pull an item from other marketplaces when it sells.
Flippd lives on your phone, which is handy because that's where sourcing happens anyway.
Who it suits: resellers who want tracking in their pocket, with native iOS, Android, web, and Apple Watch apps, and anyone who wants to start free, since the free plan covers 20 inventory items total.
Inventory features: it calculates profit after fees, shipping, and cost of goods, plus ROI, with built-in fee math for eBay, Poshmark, Mercari, Depop, Etsy, Whatnot, and more. Storage locations and QR labels answer the "which bin is it in" question.
A "death pile" tracker counts what's still unlisted, and bulk purchases split across items. Receipt scanning captures expenses, mileage logs automatically or with one tap, and Schedule C reports are ready when you file.
What it costs: as of October 2026, the free plan includes 20 inventory items total, plus 25 expenses and 30 mileage entries a month. Flippd Pro is $9.99/mo or $99.99/yr and adds automatic eBay sync and team access for up to 5 people.
Watch-outs: Flippd never creates, edits, relists, or ends a listing, so it's a tracker only. Its one integration is a one-way eBay import on Pro, which means Poshmark and Mercari sales get logged manually.
The free tier's 20 items fill up fast once you're sourcing every week, so treat it as a trial run and plan for Pro if the app sticks.
These are business inventory systems, built around SKUs you stock in quantity, purchase orders, and warehouses. They make sense when part of your business is new or wholesale stock on Amazon, eBay, Etsy, Walmart, or Shopify.
Sellbrite is the most approachable multichannel system for a reseller branching into repeatable goods on the big marketplaces.
Who it suits: sellers listing repeatable products on Amazon, eBay, Etsy, Walmart, Shopify, BigCommerce, or WooCommerce who want a free plan to start. Sellbrite, owned by GoDaddy, is built for brands and retailers.
Inventory features: multichannel inventory sync prevents overselling, running every 15 minutes on paid plans and every 2 hours on Free. A Listings Publisher, listing templates, and a Listings Manager handle ending and relisting, while CSV import and export cover bulk edits.
Multi-warehouse support with Selective Stock Push, discounted USPS, UPS, and FedEx labels, and multichannel sales and inventory reports round it out. Every plan includes unlimited channels, SKUs, and users.
What it costs: as of October 2026, Sellbrite is free up to 30 orders/mo, then $29/mo for 100 orders, $79/mo for 500, and $179/mo for 2,000, with annual billing giving you 2 months free. There's a 14-day trial.
Watch-outs: Poshmark, Mercari, Depop, and Whatnot aren't supported, so it can't protect a closet seller's main listings. Pricing is by orders, and going over your cap moves you up a tier automatically.
For one-of-a-kind items, each piece becomes its own quantity-one SKU, which works fine but feels a bit like hiring a forklift to move a teacup.
Zoho Inventory has the most generous free plan in this group for a reseller who's started buying wholesale lots alongside thrifted finds.
Who it suits: hybrid sellers who restock the same products, want purchase orders and reorder-point alerts, and sell on Amazon, eBay, Etsy, Walmart, Shopify, or WooCommerce.
Inventory features: multi-warehouse management, transfer orders, and bin locations come built in, along with purchase orders and reorder-point alerts. Premium and up add barcode generation, stock counting, profit margin, and serial or batch tracking.
Profit-margin and FIFO stock-valuation reports, picklists, and carrier labels cover the shipping side, and it syncs with Zoho Books, QuickBooks Online, and Xero. Apps for web, iOS, Android, Apple Watch, and Windows let you check stock from anywhere.
What it costs: as of October 2026, the free plan includes 50 orders/mo, 1 user, and 1 location. Standard is $29/mo annual ($39 monthly), Premium $79 ($99), Plus $129 ($159), and Enterprise $249 ($299), with a 14-day trial.
Watch-outs: there's no Poshmark, Mercari, Depop, or Whatnot connection and no crosslisting for resale apps. Every tier has an order cap, and profit margin sits behind Premium.
Each one-of-a-kind item needs its own item record, which adds up quickly for a 600-piece closet, so it works best when the wholesale side of your business is the part that needs organizing.
If your garage has turned into a stockroom full of identical boxes, inFlow Inventory is built for exactly that situation.
Who it suits: resellers with a garage or warehouse of repeatable stock who want barcode labels and accurate counts. inFlow says it's used by 50K+ businesses in over 90 countries.
Inventory features: a barcode and QR label designer (GS1) pairs with scanning by smartphone, USB scanner, or inFlow's rugged Android scanner. Purchase orders, reorder points, low-stock alerts, and multi-location tracking with transfers handle restocking.
An AI Report Assistant answers stock questions, and an API/MCP add-on costs $49/mo. Native connections cover Amazon, Shopify, WooCommerce, Squarespace, and Square, with apps for web, iOS, Android, and Windows.
What it costs: as of October 2026, Lite is $99/mo, Core $299/mo, Pro $499/mo, and Max $699/mo billed annually ($129/$379/$629/$879 monthly). Core and up carry a required one-time $499 onboarding fee, and the trial runs 14 days.
Watch-outs: eBay, Etsy, and Walmart connect through a third-party connector (Extensiv), and there's no listing creation or Poshmark, Mercari, Depop, or Whatnot support. Lite allows 2 users and 1 location.
Paying $99 a month to scan items you'll only ever sell once is a tough case to make for a thrift flipper, so inFlow earns its place when the stock repeats.
Cin7 is the right call when your resale business looks more like a wholesale operation than a closet.
Who it suits: growing businesses that buy in bulk, sell through several channels, and need purchasing control. Cin7 says more than 8,500 businesses use it, with integrations across 700+ platforms.
Inventory features: Cin7 Core covers purchase order management, COGS tracking and reporting, and unlimited inventory locations, with a WMS mobile app for barcode scanning. Kits, bundles, and BOM handle products made of parts, and POS is an add-on on Standard and Pro.
Native channels include Amazon (plus FBA), Shopify, Walmart, eBay, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, and Etsy. AI product descriptions are built in, and ForesightAI forecasting is available as an add-on.
What it costs: as of October 2026, Cin7 Core is $349, $599, or $1,199 per month. The $349 plan is capped at 2 channel integrations and 6,000 orders a year, Omni is quote-only, and there's a 14-day trial.
Watch-outs: there's no Poshmark, Mercari, Depop, or Whatnot connection, and the entry plan's two-integration cap fills up quickly. Onboarding is a formal program, so budget setup time along with the subscription.
For a solo seller of one-of-a-kind items, it's a lot of system (and a lot of monthly bill) for stock you'll never reorder, which is why it belongs on the shortlist only once purchasing is a real part of the job.
Finale Inventory (now sold as Descartes Finale) is built for operations where a barcode scanner rarely leaves someone's hand.
Who it suits: self-fulfilling ecommerce brands with warehouses. Its pricing page says it handles up to 300 users, up to 1.5 million orders per month, and up to 1.5 million products.
Inventory features: real-time stock sync, automated purchase orders with min-max reordering, and COGS, landed cost, and asset-valuation reports cover purchasing.
On the warehouse floor, you get multi-warehouse, lot, and serial tracking, mobile barcode scanning on Growth, and custom barcode label printing.
Channels include Amazon, eBay, Etsy, Walmart, Shopify, TikTok Shop, Faire, Shein, Back Market, Reebelo, and Wayfair, with TikTok Shop orders importing every 5 minutes. It runs in the cloud through a browser.
What it costs: as of October 2026, Essentials starts at $499/mo, Growth at $799/mo, and Enterprise is custom. Most customers sign 12-, 24-, or 36-month terms, and there's no trial.
Watch-outs: it doesn't create or crosslist listings, since it's purely an inventory system of record, and Poshmark, Mercari, Depop, and Whatnot aren't supported. Onboarding takes 2-6 weeks, which is a long wait before you can track one vintage band tee.
It makes the most sense for a resale business that has grown into a fulfillment operation with staff, scanners, and a steady flow of repeatable SKUs.
Linnworks is for the reseller who's turned into a retailer, with order volume to match.
Who it suits: fast-growing retailers with high order volumes across many channels. Linnworks reports 4,000+ active customers.
Inventory features: it offers 100+ native channel integrations, including Amazon, eBay, Shopify, Walmart, TikTok Shop, Temu, OnBuy, and WooCommerce, plus 300 marketplaces via the Mirakl network. Stock syncs in under 10 minutes, with buffers and listing suppression to prevent overselling.
Multichannel listing management, bulk listing revisions, purchase orders, stock forecasting, multi-warehouse transfers and bins, and a mobile scanning app cover day-to-day operations. Sales and financial reports break down by SKU and channel.
What it costs: as of October 2026, Linnworks is quote-only, priced by monthly order volume with overages above your tier. Onboarding is a separate one-off fee, and there's no free trial.
Watch-outs: go-live takes 30-40 days, according to its homepage FAQ, and Poshmark, Mercari, Depop, and Whatnot aren't supported. For a single-item reseller it's overkill, so I'd only shortlist it once order volume becomes the bottleneck.
If you do get to that point, use the demo to ask how your current order volume maps to a pricing tier and what the onboarding fee covers, since neither is published.
How you buy inventory says more about the right tool than how much you sell, because sourcing decides whether your stock repeats.
Thrift stores, estate sales, and the bins: every item is one of a kind, so start with a crosslister that treats each piece as a single record and pulls the other listings when it sells. Add a bookkeeping tracker if you want deeper tax reports.
Mostly eBay: if nearly everything sells on eBay, Flipwise or Flippd Pro's eBay import gives you profit per item without a crosslister in the middle.
Wholesale lots or retail arbitrage alongside thrifting: repeatable stock benefits from purchase orders and reorder points. Zoho Inventory's free plan or Sellbrite's free tier is a low-risk way to test that side of the business.
A warehouse with staff and scanners: that's when inFlow, Cin7, Finale Inventory, and Linnworks start to pay for themselves, and when a demo call makes more sense than a free trial.
Whichever group you land in, run the trial with your messiest 25 items, including one multi-quantity listing and one item live on three apps, and sell something to see what happens next.
The subscription is the easy number to see on your statement, and it's usually the smallest one.
The first hidden cost is the double sale. A jacket sells on Mercari, then sells again on Poshmark an hour later, and now you're refunding a buyer, apologizing, and absorbing whatever a cancellation does to your seller rating (the jacket, for its part, feels great about all the attention).
The second is time, because every minute spent digging through bins for an item that already sold is a minute you're not sourcing or listing. That cost repeats with every sale.
The third arrives at tax season, when cost of goods, fees, and mileage all need to line up and the receipts are in a shoebox. Software that records cost and SKU when you list turns that scramble into a download.
Nifty does, because it keeps each physical item on one row in its Inventory Manager and detects a sale within 15 minutes. Auto-delisting is opt-in per marketplace, so once your items are verified, the remaining listings come down on their own.
It fits resellers who also buy wholesale or restock the same products, but it has no Poshmark, Mercari, Depop, or Whatnot connection. Its free plan brings purchase orders and reorder points to repeatable stock, while one-of-a-kind items each need their own record.
Yes, if it detects a sale on one marketplace and delists the item everywhere else before a second buyer checks out. Detection speed and whether delisting runs in the cloud or needs your computer on both matter, so test each during a trial.
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