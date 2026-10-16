Best ABA Scheduling Software: 9 Tools Sorted by Clinic Type

Scheduling software is the least glamorous purchase an ABA clinic makes, and it's the one that touches every billable hour. Each session on the calendar carries an authorization, a CPT code billed in 15-minute units, and a staff credential, and all three have to agree before a claim goes out.
That's why the right ABA scheduling software depends on the kind of clinic you run. A growing center, a practice that mixes clinic and community sessions, and a multi-site network each feel the pain in a different spot (and each blames a different spreadsheet for it).
The nine tools here are sorted that way, with verified scheduling details, current pricing, and an honest weak spot for each.
Short version, sorted by clinic type:
Passage Health is the best ABA scheduling software for growing center-based clinics, because it ties the schedule to authorizations, session notes, billing, and Client Intake in one easy-to-learn system, and its 1:1 onboarding team understands ABA workflows.
Among other center-focused picks, AlohaABA pairs scheduling with payroll, Theralytics keeps pricing public, and ABA Matrix enforces the strictest compliance rules.
Hybrid practices should weigh Rethink Behavioral Health (RethinkBH) for connected clinical scheduling, MeasurePM for authorization-aware booking, and Lumary for Salesforce-based operations. Multi-site groups get native AI scheduling from CentralReach or a standalone optimizer from ABA Schedules.
Before you compare feature lists, figure out which scheduling problem is yours. The same calendar behaves very differently depending on where sessions happen and how many people are booking them.
Growing center-based clinics: Most sessions happen under one roof, so rooms, staff availability, and authorization pace are the daily puzzle. The expensive mistake is booking hours a payor never approved and finding out when the claim comes back.
Hybrid clinic and in-home practices: Some sessions happen at the center and some in the community, so travel time becomes part of the schedule. EVV rules vary by state (Colorado's list includes behavioral therapies provided in-home or in the community), so check with your Medicaid payors.
Large and multi-site organizations: Many schedulers, several state rule sets, and supervision ratios across a big RBT roster mean consistency matters more than any single calendar view. Optimization and per-location rules start paying for themselves here.
One rule applies to all three. The BACB requires RBTs to be supervised for at least 5% of the hours they spend providing services each calendar month, so supervision belongs on the schedule from day one.
These four platforms suit centers that are adding learners and staff and want the schedule to keep pace with authorizations and billing. They differ most on pricing transparency and on how strict they get at the moment of booking.
Clinic type: Growing center-based clinics that are tired of retyping one session into a calendar, a notes app, and a billing tool. The platform runs clinical work, scheduling, billing, reporting, and Client Intake in one login, with iOS and Android apps.
Why it works: Each session carries its billing code (97153 or 97155, for example), and you pick the learner's active authorization right on the event. A utilization bar then shows billed, completed, scheduled, this event, and remaining hours or units, including the whole recurring series.
Go over the limit and the event turns orange with a warning banner, so the system flags problems before you save. Weekly and monthly breakdowns get an "Overbooked" badge, which is a lot friendlier than hearing about it from a payor.
Beside the calendar, an Action Items Panel lists cancellations with one-click paths to rebook, unassigned sessions, authorizations expired or expiring within 45 days, and learners running under or over their weekly authorized pace.
Where the matching panel has been rolled out, the scheduler can rank team members by care-team match, then availability, then fewest conflicts, then most upcoming hours with that learner. You can also filter by certification level or department.
The June 2026 calendar upgrades added a New Daily View with one column per person, filters that persist across views, drag and drop, and a Bulk Action that cancels, unassigns, or archives many events at once.
Completed sessions become claims in the same system, with coding rules by payor and support for 7,000+ payors. Rachel Massey, Co-Owner/Director of Clinical Services at Monarch Prep, credits its ease of use with helping their team simplify everyday processes.
What it costs: Expect a custom quote after a demo, since no free trial is offered. Example onboarding timelines run about four to eight weeks, and new features ship quarterly.
Where it falls short: It's newer to the market than legacy systems, so ask for references from clinics that look like yours (similar payor mix, similar team size) before you sign.
Clinic type: AlohaABA is the strongest pick here for centers that want payroll handled right next to the schedule. It's practice-management-first, "priced to support growing practices," and often paired with a separate clinical tool, though it now sells its own data collection.
Why it works: The calendar offers day, week, month, list, and timeline views, and you can line up multiple schedules side by side. Appointment types cover billable sessions, non-billable time, drive time, mileage, and breaks, and recurring appointments are easy to set up.
Authorization utilization shows up inside the scheduling flow, and AlohaABA says its validations prevent over-scheduling beyond a learner's authorized hours.
Sessions capture staff and client signatures, time, date, and a geotag, and credential expiration reminders keep lapsed certifications from sneaking up on you.
Payroll is the standout. It tracks breaks, non-billable time, mileage, drive time, multiple hourly rates, and overtime per state requirements, then exports to ADP, Paychex, Paylocity, and other providers. EVV runs through a Sandata integration if your state requires it.
What it costs: As of October 2026, Practice Management is $29.99 per staff member per month, and Data Collection adds $10 per client per month (sold only with Practice Management). There's no implementation fee, and you get a 30-day free trial.
Where it falls short: There's no native AI scheduling, so optimization comes through TheraDriver, which AlohaABA lists as an integration. Its scheduling page doesn't describe staff matching or cancellation tools, so ask to watch a call-out get covered during the demo.
Clinic type: Theralytics is the best value pick for centers that want published pricing and a scheduler designed by a BCBA-credentialed founder. It aims at everyone "from independent BCBAs to mid-sized clinics and multi-location organizations."
It also holds ONC Health IT certification (November 2025) and completed a SOC 2 Type II examination as of December 2025, two credentials worth asking every other vendor about.
Why it works: The scheduler filters by location, searches by staff or client, and books by activity type, such as assessments, parent training, or protocol modification. Room and resource allocation is built in, which matters when two BCBAs want the same treatment room at the same hour.
It matches client preferences, authorizations, and staff availability with real-time conflict checks. You can keep scheduling centralized or let staff self-schedule while admins keep oversight, and recurring appointments are supported.
Theralytics tracks RBT supervision against BACB standards with color-coded reports. A Smart Scheduling report pairs provider availability and geographic proximity with client needs, and drive time and mileage calculate automatically.
What it costs: As of October 2026, Practice Management or Data Collection costs $20 per client per month each (or $30 per user), and the combined plan is $30 per client per month (or $45 per user).
There's a 10-client or 10-user minimum and a $200 or $300 monthly minimum, depending on the package.
Where it falls short: Smart Scheduling is a report, so there's no AI schedule building, and payroll is reporting only. The site lists contract terms two different ways, so confirm contract length before you sign, and run the minimums if you have only a few learners.
Clinic type: ABA Matrix is the strictest scheduler in this group, built for centers that want the system to stop a noncompliant booking at the door. It's an ABA-only platform for solo practitioners through large clinics, available only in the United States.
Why it works: Real-time authorization validation checks units, credentials, dates, and service types during scheduling. ABA Matrix says its rules can prevent scheduling or billing when authorized units or periods are exceeded, and it reports lost hours per week and remaining units.
Visit types include behavior treatment sessions, caregiver trainings, and RBT and BCaBA supervisions, so supervision lives on the calendar by default. You can restrict services by code and provider certification, cap daily, weekly, or monthly hours, and set holiday or blackout periods.
Double-booking checks run against therapist availability and insurance configurations. Drive time and mileage go on the calendar with Google Maps estimates and per-session driving limits, which helps once some sessions leave the building.
A new mobile app (April 2026) covers data collection and EVV, and AI Note Audits (August 2026) review notes against your organization's guidelines while they're still being written.
What it costs: Pricing is by quote, with "No tiers" and full platform access. There's a 14-day free trial, and extensions can be granted on request.
Where it falls short: Its scheduling page doesn't describe cancellation tracking or AI schedule building, and in-app scheduling needs an internet connection. Strict rules can feel rigid, so test a few of your messiest real-world cases during the trial.
These three fit practices that split sessions between a center and other settings, where travel time, family communication, and state rules add moving parts. Each one still runs a full clinic schedule, so a mostly center-based practice can use them too.
Clinic type: RethinkBH suits practices that want clinical programming and the schedule connected, plus training content for staff and caregivers. It's a division of RethinkFirst and serves start-up, scaling, and enterprise practices, including multi-location groups.
Why it works: The core scheduler offers individual, group, and list views with saved filters and status markers for billable, cancelled, and authorization-issue sessions. Authorization tracking sits right on the schedule, and billable, non-billable, and travel hours show by staff member.
The September 15, 2026 rebuild turned rescheduling into a drag-and-drop job (RethinkBH says it used to take 15 to 20 clicks), added color-coded alerts when appointments exceed authorized units, and cut the steps for editing recurring series.
Claim status, drive times, and scheduling conflicts surface on the session card itself. RethinkBH also says it's equipped to meet state-specific EVV standards, which helps when part of your caseload is seen outside the center.
The paid add-on "AI Scheduling Powered by TheraDriver" brings optimization, staff matching, and automatic rebuilding after cancellations, weighing travel constraints and drive time. RethinkBH reports about 18% fewer cancellations and a 20 to 60% increase in staff utilization from it.
What it costs: As of October 2026, RethinkBH says pricing starts around $20 per user per month (figures it calls indicative), with custom quotes based on users and modules. The AI scheduling add-on isn't priced publicly.
Where it falls short: Optimization, staff matching, and automatic rebuilds come from a third-party add-on, and Session Note AI is an add-on too, so the quote can climb as you add pieces. There's no native telehealth, and payroll isn't among the listed modules.
Clinic type: MeasurePM fits mid-size and multi-site clinics that want schedules built around authorizations and caseloads from the start. Founded in 2020 by ABA professionals, it bundles data collection, scheduling, and billing.
Why it works: MeasurePM says its AI weighs therapist availability, caseload capacity, and client authorizations together, so booked sessions are billable ones. The system checks staff credentials before booking, and rules keep non-credentialed staff off sessions they can't cover.
Sessions populate automatically around availability and caseload, and you adjust them in a drag-and-drop day or week view color-coded by therapist, client, or location. Multi-location clinics manage every calendar from one place, synced across desktop, tablet, and phone.
The family side is where mixed-setting practices benefit. Email and SMS reminders go to clients and staff, and a parent and caregiver portal shows upcoming sessions alongside progress updates, session notes, and billing details.
Supervision tracking covers past and projected hours, and scheduled sessions flow into billing for authorization-matched claims. Staff leaderboards and rewards for appointments, timesheets, and notes add some gamification (your most competitive RBT will find it within the hour).
What it costs: As of October 2026, pricing is by quote, with month-to-month plans, bundle discounts, and onboarding at a discounted rate.
Where it falls short: The AI scheduling is described in a single sentence with no named feature, and there's no published drive-time or call-out tooling. EVV isn't mentioned either, so confirm how it's handled if you bill Medicaid in a state that requires it.
Its public footprint is smaller than the bigger names here, so ask for references from practices with your mix of settings.
Clinic type: Lumary suits mid-to-large, multi-state providers that want intake, scheduling, billing, and EVV on a platform "built on and invested in by Salesforce." Clinical data collection comes through its partner Hi Rasmus.
Why it works: Lumary matches clients with clinicians by availability, expertise, and qualifications while checking payor authorization compliance. Scheduling ties into billing and authorizations as one workflow, and reports track staff utilization, cancellations, and supervision percentages.
For mixed-setting schedules, Lumary transmits EVV for scheduled appointments (Sandata is listed as a connector). Automated SMS reminders go to employees and clients, and clients can confirm or cancel, with the change reflected in Lumary.
Scheduling is multi-location and centralized, and credential tracking sits inside employee management. Payroll and HR connect through integrations with ADP, Viventium, Workday, and UKG, and RCM is available as a service with billing specialists who work in the system.
Lumary says 360 Behavioral Health, with nearly 3,000 clients across 23 locations, grew revenue 20% after implementing in September 2023.
What it costs: Pricing is by quote, and every product page ends in a demo request.
Where it falls short: You'll need a separate clinical tool, and a Salesforce-based setup tends to suit larger organizations, so ask who handles configuration after go-live. Lumary's pages don't mention AI schedule optimization, drive-time routing, or a mobile app.
At this size, scheduling turns into an optimization problem across many locations, rule sets, and schedulers. These two come at it from different directions: one inside a broad platform, one as a layer on top of whatever you already run.
Clinic type: CentralReach is the broad, long-established platform that large, multi-location, and multi-disciplinary organizations tend to evaluate. It says it serves over 4,600 ABA practices (per a July 2026 press release), and startups get routed to CR Essentials, a separate product.
Why it works: CR ScheduleAI balances availability, credentials, and client needs while tracking authorization hours, payor rules, and credentialing. It automates checks on authorization limits and labor laws across in-home and center-based schedules and optimizes routes for staff who drive.
It handles cancellations, reschedules, and conflicts inside the scheduler, and built-in analytics monitor provider utilization. CentralReach says its AI tools can "build months of appointments in minutes," and its PM side aims to keep authorizations from being under- or over-used.
Two ScheduleAI features are still marked coming soon: Embedded Cancellations, which reoptimizes after provider call-outs, and Interactive Drafts, for bulk edits and partial publishing. EVV runs through CR Mobile, and CentralReach has completed a SOC 2 audit.
What it costs: Pricing is by quote, and there's no free trial.
Where it falls short: It's modular, with many separately branded products (ScheduleAI, BillMax, Insights, and more), so confirm which ones your quote includes. That's a lot of system for a smaller clinic, and some ScheduleAI capabilities aren't live yet.
Clinic type: ABA Schedules is a standalone AI scheduling layer for organizations that want optimizer-grade scheduling without replacing their practice management system. Its customers run it alongside platforms such as CentralReach and Lumary, though no official partnership is named.
Why it works: The engine loads authorizations, supervision ratios, drive time, certifications, staff availability, client preferences, learner pairings, and recurring schedules. It then applies soft rules that nudge, hard rules that block, and critical rules that halt a publish.
When a therapist calls out, what ABA Schedules calls its patented Solution Generator surfaces qualified replacements ranked by clinical fit, payor eligibility, and learner compatibility, then pushes the change to phones.
Staff use an English and Spanish app to confirm sessions and update availability, and caregivers can request cancellations without calling the clinic. Multi-site groups get per-location and per-state rule sets, up to ten drafts per location, and authorization utilization reporting by location.
Changes write back to your practice management system only when a user triggers them, after review. ABA Schedules says Action Behavior Centers, an ABA provider, runs 300+ locations on the platform, and it's HIPAA-compliant with a BAA (SOC 2 is "In progress").
What it costs: As of October 2026, the Growth plan is $9 per person per month for practices up to 75 clients, and every active employee and every active client counts as a person. Enterprise (76 to 500+ clients, multi-state) is custom.
As hypothetical math, 60 clients plus 50 staff would be 110 people, or $990 a month on Growth.
Where it falls short: It's a second system next to your practice management platform, with its own login and sync, while billing, notes, and data collection stay where they are. It doesn't mention EVV, so that still has to come from your PM or a state aggregator.
Buy for the clinic you expect to run in two years, because switching schedulers mid-growth means re-entering every recurring session, authorization, and availability record. These questions help you look ahead.
Are you adding a location? Look for multi-location views, per-site filters, and reporting by location before the second lease is signed.
Will more sessions happen outside the center? Drive time, travel events, and state EVV rules start to matter, so check which ones each platform handles natively and which need an integration.
Who builds the schedule now, and who will next year? One office manager can live with manual matching. A team of schedulers needs ranked staff suggestions, shared filters, and permissions by role.
How much do you want in one system? An all-in-one platform keeps the schedule, notes, and claims in sync, while a standalone optimizer adds horsepower and a second login to manage.
Are your code tables ready for 2027? The AMA's 2027 CPT code set adds six new adaptive behavior codes and revises 97155 starting January 1, 2027, so ask each vendor how and when its code tables update.
The demo test I'd run is simple: rebuild one of last month's messier weeks in each finalist, then count how many warnings showed up before you saved and how many surprises waited until billing.
If you're one BCBA with a handful of learners and one or two payors, a shared calendar and a disciplined billing routine can carry you for a while. You know every authorization by heart (and probably every learner's favorite reinforcer), so software would mostly be double-checking your memory.
Make sure whatever holds learner names is covered for HIPAA, though, and watch for the signs you've outgrown the setup:
You discover authorization overruns when a claim comes back denied.
Covering one call-out takes a string of texts and most of a morning.
Supervision percentages get calculated by hand at month-end, when it's too late to add sessions.
The same session gets typed into the calendar, the note, and the claim.
A second BCBA, a second location, or a new payor contract is on the way.
Once two or more of those show up, the shared calendar is costing you more in admin hours than a real scheduler would.
Passage Health is the best fit for most growing center-based clinics, because its schedule, session notes, authorizations, and claims live in one system. Its scheduler flags authorization overruns before you save and lists cancellations and expiring authorizations beside the calendar.
You can for a very small caseload, but it won't track authorized units, credentials, or supervision hours for you. Learner names and session details are protected health information, so confirm your HIPAA setup and agreements before you put them on any calendar.
Book supervision as its own recurring event early in each month, sized so every RBT clears the BACB minimum of 5% of their monthly service hours with room to spare. A scheduler that reports supervision hours per RBT lets you catch a shortfall while there's still time to add a session.
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