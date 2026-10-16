Best ABA Scheduling Software: 9 Tools Sorted by Clinic Type

Scheduling software is the least glamorous purchase an ABA clinic makes, and it's the one that touches every billable hour. Each session on the calendar carries an authorization, a CPT code billed in 15-minute units, and a staff credential, and all three have to agree before a claim goes out.

That's why the right ABA scheduling software depends on the kind of clinic you run. A growing center, a practice that mixes clinic and community sessions, and a multi-site network each feel the pain in a different spot (and each blames a different spreadsheet for it).

The nine tools here are sorted that way, with verified scheduling details, current pricing, and an honest weak spot for each.

Short version, sorted by clinic type:

Passage Health is the best ABA scheduling software for growing center-based clinics, because it ties the schedule to authorizations, session notes, billing, and Client Intake in one easy-to-learn system, and its 1:1 onboarding team understands ABA workflows.

Among other center-focused picks, AlohaABA pairs scheduling with payroll, Theralytics keeps pricing public, and ABA Matrix enforces the strictest compliance rules.

Hybrid practices should weigh Rethink Behavioral Health (RethinkBH) for connected clinical scheduling, MeasurePM for authorization-aware booking, and Lumary for Salesforce-based operations. Multi-site groups get native AI scheduling from CentralReach or a standalone optimizer from ABA Schedules.