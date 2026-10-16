OT Security for Critical National Infrastructure: Key Principles

All physical things in the world are run by your operational technology. It directs the valves in a water treatment facility, manages the turbines of an energy plant, manipulates conveyor systems along a manufacturing line and ensures the moving trains have access to signalling devices. This technology has been running in a bubble for decades, physically isolated from corporate IT networks and therefore largely shielded from the cyber threats that beset traditional computing environments. This isolation has steadily dwindled as organizations have connected OT systems to IT networks for remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, and operational efficiency, leaving operational technology vulnerable to threats it was never originally designed to withstand.

In critical national infrastructure energy, water, transportation, and other OT sectors, the stakes of OT security are higher than data protection alone. A loss of a corporate database is a coo-coo. When it comes to utilities, a compromise of the systems that control something like a power grid or a water treatment facility can lead to real, tangible impacts: blackouts, poisoning, physical damage to equipment, or worse. This difference influences almost everything about the approach to OT security, which is different from conventional IT security.

You are educated on what OT security for critical national infrastructure means, but it's important to understand that OT environments act differently than IT ones. Traditional IT security starts with the assumption that the most important thing is confidentiality, keeping data from being disclosed to those who are not authorized to see it. OT security often prioritizes availability and safety because a momentary failure of an industrial control system can halt a critical process or pose a physical threat. This key difference in priorities means that security methods that work in the IT context, like aggressive patching schedules or intrusive endpoint scanning, can pose risk when simply ported to OT.