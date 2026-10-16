The Tech Gift Guide for 2026: Sleek Gadgets for People Who Have Everything

Then there's the family documentarian. Films the school play in 4K. Edits travel reels on a laptop. Keeps every RAW photo just in case. Ten versions of the same clip. Desktop full of half-finished exports. They don't need another camera. They need storage fast enough to edit straight from, big enough they stop deleting things for room. For video, read speed's the number. Slow drive turns editing night into progress-bar night.

Capacity counts too. A minute of 4K eats hundreds of megabytes. 1TB stops feeling generous real quick. Anyone serious about video fills 2TB without even trying. Buy more room than you think they need. Storage is one of the few gifts where overdoing it just isn't possible. And don't forget the phone itself keeps growing what it stores, Live Photos, ProRes clips, offline maps, it all adds up faster than people expect.

Looks matter. Most portable drives are black slabs made for server rooms. Fine, except this is a gift. The ones worth giving look deliberate on a desk. One pick for the creator in your life? The Digiera Diamond portable SSD. 2000MB/s read, 1800MB/s write, magnetic back sticks to an iPhone, comes in 1TB, 2TB, 4TB. Fast enough for 4K timelines. Good-looking enough to leave out.