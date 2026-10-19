10 Best Software Monetization Platforms in 2026, Ranked for Usage and AI Pricing

Billing tells you what a customer used last month, while this runtime decides what they're allowed to use right now.

Who it's for: Engineering teams at AI-native and enterprise software companies that charge with credits, tokens, wallets, or hybrid seat-plus-usage plans, and that need limits enforced per customer, user, team, and agent.

Key features: The credits engine handles recurring, promotional, prepaid, and manual grants, each with its own expiry and priority, and burns them down in a defined order. Every deduction lands in an append-only ledger, and the call returns the updated balance synchronously.

Entitlement checks carry published p99 latency under 10ms. A sidecar keeps reads in an in-memory cache by default, a miss costs around 100ms to fetch from the edge, and after a configurable timeout it returns the defaults you set.

Plans are versioned, so a new price leaves existing subscribers on their terms, and usage reports carry idempotency keys so a retried request is counted once. SDKs cover Node.js, Python, Ruby, Go, Java, and .NET, plus an MCP server and a CLI.

BYOC (Bring Your Own Cloud) runs metering inside your AWS, GCP, or Azure account at 1M+ events per second with no per-event cost, though it's still early access in the docs. On Scale and BYOC, the uptime SLA goes up to 99.99%.

Before buying, Miro had already invested three engineers over three months in an in-house attempt at entitlements.

Pricing: As of October 2026, Build is free with 10,000 managed entities and 5M usage events a month, Pro is $399/month billed annually or $499 month-to-month, and Scale and BYOC are custom, with BYOC starting from $40K a year.

Downsides: It doesn't take payments, calculate tax, or recognize revenue, so you'll pair it with Stripe, Zuora, or Airwallex for invoicing and collection. That's by design, but it does add a second vendor to the stack.