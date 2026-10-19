10 Best Software Monetization Platforms in 2026, Ranked for Usage and AI Pricing

Confession: "software monetization platform" is a strange label, because it covers license keys, merchant-of-record checkout, and AI credit ledgers at once (good luck explaining that at a dinner party). Those are three different jobs, and few tools do more than one of them well.
That's why choosing a software monetization platform starts with how you charge. So I ranked ten of them by how well they handle usage-based and AI pricing, since that's where most teams feel the pain in 2026.
Here's the TL;DR before the deep dive:
Of every tool here, Stigg is the best pick for teams shopping for a software monetization platform for AI and usage-based pricing, because its usage runtime enforces credits and limits in real time, right alongside your billing system.
Stripe Billing covers subscriptions for Stripe users, Chargebee runs subscription revenue operations, and Metronome and Orb rate and invoice usage at volume. Paddle and Lemon Squeezy act as merchants of record that handle global sales tax.
Lago is open-source billing you can self-host, while Thales Sentinel protects installed software and 10Duke ties licensing to user identity.
Disclaimer: Prices are subject to change without notice. Always visit the official company websites for the most up-to-date pricing information.
Five kinds of tools share the label, and most companies end up needing one or two of them.
Usage runtime and entitlements: entitlements are the rules for which features, limits, and credit balances each customer gets. A runtime checks them in the request path, so it can say no before an expensive AI call runs.
Usage billing: meters events, rates them against a price, and turns the totals into invoices.
Subscription billing: recurring plans, proration, dunning, and invoices for seats and tiers.
Merchant of record: a reseller that becomes the legal seller of your product, taking on sales tax, VAT, payments, and fraud.
Licensing: keys and enforcement for software installed on customer machines, sometimes fully offline.
The categories overlap at the edges, and plenty of vendors now market features from their neighbors' lanes. Judge each one by its core job, which is how this ranking works.
Billing tells you what a customer used last month, while this runtime decides what they're allowed to use right now.
Who it's for: Engineering teams at AI-native and enterprise software companies that charge with credits, tokens, wallets, or hybrid seat-plus-usage plans, and that need limits enforced per customer, user, team, and agent.
Key features: The credits engine handles recurring, promotional, prepaid, and manual grants, each with its own expiry and priority, and burns them down in a defined order. Every deduction lands in an append-only ledger, and the call returns the updated balance synchronously.
Entitlement checks carry published p99 latency under 10ms. A sidecar keeps reads in an in-memory cache by default, a miss costs around 100ms to fetch from the edge, and after a configurable timeout it returns the defaults you set.
Plans are versioned, so a new price leaves existing subscribers on their terms, and usage reports carry idempotency keys so a retried request is counted once. SDKs cover Node.js, Python, Ruby, Go, Java, and .NET, plus an MCP server and a CLI.
BYOC (Bring Your Own Cloud) runs metering inside your AWS, GCP, or Azure account at 1M+ events per second with no per-event cost, though it's still early access in the docs. On Scale and BYOC, the uptime SLA goes up to 99.99%.
Before buying, Miro had already invested three engineers over three months in an in-house attempt at entitlements.
Pricing: As of October 2026, Build is free with 10,000 managed entities and 5M usage events a month, Pro is $399/month billed annually or $499 month-to-month, and Scale and BYOC are custom, with BYOC starting from $40K a year.
Downsides: It doesn't take payments, calculate tax, or recognize revenue, so you'll pair it with Stripe, Zuora, or Airwallex for invoicing and collection. That's by design, but it does add a second vendor to the stack.
If your payments already run on Stripe, Stripe Billing is the default answer for subscriptions.
Who it's for: Startups through enterprises that process payments on Stripe and want subscriptions, invoicing, and recovery in the same account. Stripe says Billing serves 350,000+ companies, and it names Anthropic, Atlassian, and Figma as users.
Key features: You get flat-rate, per-seat, tiered, and other subscription models (15+ in all), Payment Links, custom quotes, a customer portal, and prorations. Stripe reports that businesses on it recover 55% of failed payments on average through Smart Retries and recovery automations.
Basic usage billing stays in the product through the Meters API, with up to 100M events a month included. Billing credits apply prepaid or promotional balances to invoices for metered prices, and the Entitlements API tells you when to provision or revoke a feature as subscription status changes.
It's a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Recurring Billing Applications, and Stripe lists PCI DSS, ISO 27001, SOC 2, and GDPR on the Billing page.
Pricing: As of October 2026, pay-as-you-go runs 0.7% of Billing volume with no recurring fees, and annual plans begin at $620/month for up to $100,000 in monthly volume. Card charges cost 2.9% + 30¢ on top.
Downsides: Rate cards and high-volume metering are sold separately through Metronome. Entitlements map features to subscription status with no usage quotas, and billing credits apply when an invoice finalizes, so neither acts as a live balance check inside your product.
Chargebee is built for the full subscription lifecycle, from quote to dunning to revenue recognition, which is why finance teams tend to like it.
Who it's for: B2B SaaS, AI companies, and consumer subscription businesses whose finance team owns billing. It's a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Recurring Billing Applications (third consecutive year).
LegalZoom moved 1.8 million subscribers onto it from a 20-year-old homegrown system.
Key features: Billing, Receivables, RevRec, CPQ, and the Growth module run on one billing record, with 480+ prebuilt workflows and API endpoints. Receivables scores risk, runs reminder sequences, and drafts resolutions for collection cases, with a human in the loop by default.
Its metering ingests up to 200K usage events a second and aggregates them in near real time. It has also added AI-pricing features, including hard caps, threshold webhooks, and credit pools that draw down across features and agent actions (per its Agentic Billing page), plus a Chargebee MCP server.
Security credentials include PCI DSS Level 1, ISO 27001:2022, and SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type II, with AU, US, or EU hosting.
Pricing: As of October 2026, the Flow plan is $0 plus 0.80% of invoicing volume, or $99/month plus 0.65%, with 100M usage events a month included. Enterprise is custom.
Downsides: NetSuite, Salesforce, Avalara, SAML, and multi-entity need Enterprise or paid add-ons. Percentage pricing grows with revenue, and each Chargebee account lives in one hosting region.
When invoices get built from billions of events, Metronome is the engine designed for that load.
Who it's for: AI, infrastructure, and SaaS companies with consumption pricing, from a first usage model to enterprise contracts and cloud marketplace deals. Metronome is now part of Stripe, which completed the acquisition on January 14, 2026, and sells it as an add-on to Stripe Billing.
Key features: SQL-based metrics run on raw events without pre-aggregating, and streaming billable metrics feed low-latency alerts against fraud and abuse. Centralized rate cards, commits, and credit models sit alongside per-customer contracts with discounts, overrides, and amendments.
Those amendments can take effect instantly, on a future date, or retroactively. Customers get embeddable usage and spend dashboards, and Metronome syncs to CRM and ERP systems and cloud marketplaces.
Stripe says Metronome's metering engine powers OpenAI, Anthropic, and NVIDIA, and Lovable shipped usage-based billing on it in two weeks.
Pricing: As of October 2026, the Startup plan charges 0.8% of billing volume plus $0.04 per 1K ingest events. Custom plans are quoted, and data exports cost extra on those plans.
Downsides: Its pages center on metering, rating, invoicing, and alerts, so in-app feature gating needs another layer. It isn't included in Stripe Billing, which means its fees sit on top of Billing and card processing.
Orb is the pick for teams that want to see a price change's impact before customers do.
Who it's for: AI and SaaS companies with usage, hybrid, or credit pricing, both product-led and sales-led. It now calls itself "the revenue design platform," and its Replit case study says Orb was up and running in one month with one engineer.
Key features: You define billable metrics in custom SQL on raw events, and Simulations test pricing changes against historical usage before you deploy them. Late events trigger automatic invoice recalculation, and you can backdate amendments without manual fixes.
Pricing support spans usage, seat, and hybrid models, prepaid credits, credit pools, and mass migrations to new price versions. Finance gets Orb Invoicing, threshold billing, automated collections, and revenue recognition exports.
Orb's docs say hosted rollups handle 1M+ billing events per second in production, and its SDKs cover Python, Node, Ruby, and Go. Vercel ran a 70% load test and went live in three weeks.
Pricing: As of October 2026, Core, Advanced, and Enterprise are all custom pricing, and no rates are published.
Downsides: There's no self-serve tier, and Orb is hosted only on its own AWS infrastructure. Its pages describe metering, invoicing, and alerts, and in-app feature gating isn't described as a product.
Paddle is the pick when you'd rather never file a foreign VAT return yourself.
Who it's for: SaaS, app, and digital-product businesses that sell worldwide and want tax and compliance off their plate. Paddle cites 10,000+ customers, and n8n grew MRR by 87% in nine months while handing off payments, tax, and back-office admin.
Key features: As the merchant of record, Paddle manages payments, tax, compliance, and billing across 300+ markets, and it covers sales tax obligations in over 100 jurisdictions. Paddle Billing handles proration, credits, seats, one-time purchases, and upgrades or downgrades.
Retain recovers failed payments and reduces cancellations, and ProfitWell Metrics provides free subscription analytics. On the developer side, Paddle's MCP server gained OAuth in August 2026, so you can connect it from Claude, Cursor, or Codex.
Pricing: As of October 2026, pay-as-you-go costs 5% + 50¢ per checkout transaction with no monthly fees, and high-volume businesses can get custom pricing.
Downsides: Usage-based billing is an early-access beta you apply for, and during the beta Paddle never blocks usage or bills for overage. The all-in rate also costs more than a processor-plus-billing setup if your team can handle tax on its own.
Because Paddle is the seller of record, checkout and invoicing run through its entity and flows, which is the whole point of the model but worth knowing before you migrate.
Lago is the strongest open-source option for teams that want billing code they can read and run themselves.
Who it's for: AI scale-ups, fintechs and banks, IoT and telco companies, and enterprises that need data sovereignty. You can run it in your own VPC, fully on-premise, air-gapped, or on Lago Cloud.
Key features: The core is open source under AGPL-3.0, with about 10.7K GitHub stars. It meters input, output, and cached tokens separately, and its AI Agent SDK collects usage from LLMs or AI gateways without custom middleware.
Modules cover prepaid credit wallets, entitlements and quotas, quotes and order forms, and invoicing, with integrations for Stripe, Adyen, Salesforce, HubSpot, NetSuite, and Avalara. Lago lists SOC 2 Type II.
PayPal self-hosts Lago so sensitive financial data stays inside its security perimeter, processing over 1 million events per second with 99.9% uptime, and Mistral AI runs billing on it too.
Pricing: As of October 2026, you can self-host the open-source edition for free, while Lago Premium runs on custom quotes for cloud or self-hosted deployments.
Downsides: Self-hosting means your team owns operations, upgrades, and scaling. SSO, RBAC, dunning, and the CRM and accounting integrations sit in Premium, and AGPL-3.0 copyleft terms may matter if you modify and redistribute the code.
For a solo developer selling a desktop app or a template pack, Lemon Squeezy is about as simple as checkout gets.
Who it's for: Indie developers, creators, and small SaaS or digital-product businesses that want a merchant of record without enterprise overhead. Stripe acquired it in July 2024, and the site is still live and onboarding new sellers.
Key features: It handles payments, merchant fees, fraud, and sales tax as merchant of record and accepts payments from 135+ countries. Subscriptions, license key management, digital downloads, no-code checkout links, affiliates, discount codes, and email marketing all come built in.
Usage-based billing is badged as new, and a customer portal covers subscription changes. Its own case study credits it with a 94% revenue boost for Canvas Supply.
Pricing: As of October 2026, it's 5% + 50¢ per transaction with no monthly charges. International payments add 1.5%, PayPal adds 1.5%, and subscription payments add 0.5%.
Downsides: Its future is tied to Stripe Managed Payments. In January 2026 its co-founder wrote that the team's focus on that product meant slower support responses and less frequent updates, with the goal of an easy migration path.
Stripe Managed Payments reached general availability on April 22, 2026, and no shutdown date has been announced. It's also built for simple digital sales, so enterprise contracts, CRM sync, and in-app entitlements aren't part of the package.
If your code ships on hardware you'll never touch again, Thales Sentinel is the licensing heavyweight to call.
Who it's for: Software and device vendors in CAD, MedTech, industrial automation, telecom, IoT, and AI software. Thales says Sentinel serves more than 10,000 customers in over 100 countries, and its logos include Siemens, Philips, and Hexagon.
Key features: Sentinel LDK enforces licenses through hardware (HL), software (SL), or cloud (CL) keys across desktop, SaaS, embedded, IoT, and air-gapped environments. One licensing foundation supports subscription, usage-based, feature-based, and hybrid offerings.
Sentinel Envelope protects code and AI models with encryption, obfuscation, anti-debugging, and anti-tampering. Sentinel EMS centralizes entitlements with self-service portals, and Usage Intelligence collects usage even from offline or semi-connected deployments.
Michelin runs all of its software licensing on Sentinel, with some products offline or hybrid and others cloud-only through the Sentinel Cloud License Manager.
Pricing: As of October 2026, there's no published price list, so expect custom pricing, plus a 30-day free trial covering LDK, Envelope, EMS, and Pulse.
Downsides: It's a licensing and protection suite, so invoicing for usage or AI credits needs a separate billing tool. With LDK, Envelope, EMS, RMS, and more sold as separate products, plan on a scoping call to assemble your stack.
10Duke stands out for tying every license to a signed-in user, which suits enterprise customers who expect SSO.
Who it's for: ISVs selling desktop, SaaS, mobile, API, VM, or device software, especially those replacing an in-house licensing system. Customers include Trimble, Maxon, Seequent, Steinberg, and Causeway.
Key features: 10Duke Enterprise (marketed as 10Duke Licensing) supports perpetual, subscription, floating, term, use-time, use-count, prepaid, and post-paid licenses.
SSO, 2FA, federation, and social sign-in come built in, and 10Duke says it's the only provider offering licensing and customer identity in one solution.
The Integration Service links licensing to HubSpot, Salesforce, FastSpring, and Stripe without custom middleware, and offline and air-gapped customers are supported. Trimble's Tekla runs 1 million+ license checks a day through it.
10Duke completed its SOC 2 Type II audit on March 11, 2026, and it cites 99.99% API uptime.
Pricing: As of October 2026, 10Duke Licensing starts at $199 per month with a free 30-day initial trial, and larger deployments move to a custom quote.
Downsides: It meters usage against license limits and hands the data to billing engines like Stripe, so invoicing and AI credit billing happen elsewhere. 10Duke manages a single-tenant instance for you, with no self-hosted option listed.
Your pricing model narrows this list faster than any feature grid.
Credits, tokens, or prepaid AI usage: start with the runtime at #1 for enforcement, then pair it with a billing tool for invoices.
Self-serve subscriptions on Stripe payments: Stripe Billing keeps everything in one account.
B2B subscriptions with a finance team in charge: Chargebee's revenue operations modules earn their keep.
Usage invoices at serious volume: Metronome or Orb, depending on whether you value Stripe integration or pricing simulations more.
Global sales with tax headaches: Paddle for growing SaaS, Lemon Squeezy for small digital sellers.
Data that can't leave your servers: Lago, self-hosted.
Installed or offline software: Thales Sentinel for IP protection, 10Duke for licensing tied to identity.
Most teams running AI pricing end up with two tools: one that decides what's allowed and one that sends the invoice. Budget for the integration between them, because that seam is where usage goes missing.
Building your own entitlement checks is a reasonable first move. A plan check that asks whether the customer is on "pro" works fine for a while, and with AI coding assistants it's faster to write than ever.
The trouble starts with the second product, the first grandfathered plan, and credits that expire in different orders depending on how they were granted.
Then a customer's integration enters a retry loop on a Friday night and bills millions of calls by Monday, and suddenly idempotency is a board-level topic.
Add fallbacks for when the entitlement service is down, latency budgets on every request, and an audit trail finance will accept (plus the reconciliation meeting nobody wants), and the side project becomes a team.
At that point you're paying a standing group of engineers to maintain plumbing your customers never see, and every new pricing idea waits in their backlog.
So build first if your pricing is simple. If entitlements are eating sprint capacity, that's a sign the architecture isn't scaling with the business, and buying starts to look like the cheaper option.
It depends on whether usage limits or sales tax is the bigger headache for your startup. A team charging AI credits can start on the free Build tier of the #1 runtime here, while a team selling subscriptions worldwide is usually better served by a merchant of record like Paddle.
For basic metering, yes, since the Meters API includes up to 100M events a month on standard Billing pricing. Advanced rate cards run on Metronome as a paid add-on, and Entitlements only cover feature access, so in-product usage limits need another layer.
A merchant of record becomes the legal seller of your product, while a billing platform manages plans and invoices and leaves you as the seller. Paddle and Lemon Squeezy take on sales tax, VAT, and payment liability, which stay with you on Stripe Billing or Chargebee.
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