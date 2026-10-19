How to Charge Rifbar Vape: Safe USB-C Charging Guide

A loose connection can be caused by something as simple as pocket lint around the charging port.Look at the USB-C port under good lighting and, if needed, carefully clear visible debris from the outside without inserting metal objects. The goal is simply to make sure the cable can connect normally.

This quick check only takes a few seconds, but it can save you from assuming something is wrong with the battery. If the cable feels unusually loose or needs to be held at an angle, test another compatible cable before deciding the device has a charging problem.