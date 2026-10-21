10 Best AppSheet Alternatives to Try in 2026, Grouped by Why You're Leaving

Best fit: Teams whose AppSheet app started as a spreadsheet and now carries more records, more people, and more process than a sheet was built for, and who want to describe the fix in plain English.

Why it's here: You describe the app, and the builder creates the screens, the tables and fields, and the workflows together. The data sits in an isolated Postgres database you browse like a spreadsheet, with 27 field types and AI fields that categorize, summarize, and score records.

Workflows come from a description too, and you can read the steps as a visual diagram. Every run is kept for 90 days with its inputs and outputs, so you can see what went wrong and replay it.

Webhooks, in-app buttons, and manual runs work on every plan, while scheduled workflows start on Business. When you want a change, you ask for it in chat and the build updates.

Your Google Sheets can stay live, with read and write access to only the sheets you pick, or you can import up to 250,000 records at once. There are 30+ native integrations, plus Zapier and n8n connectors on every plan.

Apps are internal by default, and public apps use a magic link or Google login. On phones, the app runs in the browser or from the home screen, and the camera scans barcodes and QR codes.

Domino's France, the pizza chain's French business, is a good example. Michael Villenave, its Head of Internal Comms, says the team used to sit on a huge backlog of app requests, and now anyone on the team can build what they need.

What it costs: Free is $0, Pro is $25/mo, Business is $89/mo, Team is $300/mo, and Enterprise is custom. Every plan includes unlimited users, editors, and apps, so adding people never raises the bill. Granular permissions and roles start at Team.

Trade-offs: There's no direct AppSheet import. The migration hub lists AppSheet, but you import your Sheets data first, then upload up to 8 narrated screen recordings or 20 captioned screenshots so the platform can plan the rebuild, which means budgeting real rebuild time for each app.