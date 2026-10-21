10 Best AppSheet Alternatives to Try in 2026, Grouped by Why You're Leaving

Has your Google AppSheet app gotten popular enough that the license bill makes you wince, or has the spreadsheet underneath started groaning every time someone adds a row? If you've started pricing out the best AppSheet alternatives, you're probably wondering whether it's time to go.
Probably, yes (nobody goes shopping for a new app builder because the old one is too cheap and too fast). Where you should go depends on what's pushing you out the door, because a pricing problem and a data problem have very different fixes.
If you're in a hurry, here's the TL;DR:
For most teams moving off AppSheet, the answer is Zite: describe what you need and it builds the app, a real database, and readable workflows, with unlimited users on every plan, so it's fast to build and easy to trust afterward because you can see and control what it made.
When the sheet itself is the trouble, Airtable brings linked records, Zoho Creator suits Zoho shops, and Quickbase handles governed operations apps. Glide polishes sheet-based apps, while Softr builds portals on existing data.
Microsoft Power Apps is the Microsoft 365 route. For more control, Bubble handles custom web products, FlutterFlow ships native mobile apps, and Budibase offers open-source self-hosting.
Google AppSheet is a capable no-code builder that turns Sheets, Excel files, and databases into mobile and web apps, and it's at its strongest inside Google Workspace. Teams tend to leave for one of four reasons, and every one of them is spelled out on Google's own pages.
Every user needs a license. Paid plans are priced per user per month: Starter is $5, Core is $10, and Enterprise Plus doubles Core again. As an app spreads from one team to five, that line on the invoice grows right along with it.
Guest users are counted per device, too, so one employee opening a no-sign-in app on a phone and a laptop counts as two guests (a fun way to find out how many devices your team owns).
The Workspace tie-in cuts both ways. Core is included in most paid Google Workspace plans, which feels free right up until you need more. Buying Enterprise Plus means being a Workspace admin or setting up a Cloud Identity admin account.
The built-in database is small on lower tiers. AppSheet databases hold 2,500 rows each on Starter and Core, against 200,000 on Enterprise Plus. A busy request log or inventory list doesn't take long to hit that ceiling.
The features you want live on the top tier. Cloud databases, APIs, Okta or Active Directory sign-in, and the Gemini AI Task for photos and PDFs are all Enterprise Plus only. So the plan that fixes your problem is often the one that costs the most per head.
In fairness, AppSheet runs apps offline with background sync, which matters a lot for crews without signal. Keep that in mind as you read, since several tools on this list don't document it.
These four give your data a sturdier home than a shared sheet, so a tab named "PLEASE DON'T TOUCH" stops being your entire security model.
Best fit: Teams whose AppSheet app started as a spreadsheet and now carries more records, more people, and more process than a sheet was built for, and who want to describe the fix in plain English.
Why it's here: You describe the app, and the builder creates the screens, the tables and fields, and the workflows together. The data sits in an isolated Postgres database you browse like a spreadsheet, with 27 field types and AI fields that categorize, summarize, and score records.
Workflows come from a description too, and you can read the steps as a visual diagram. Every run is kept for 90 days with its inputs and outputs, so you can see what went wrong and replay it.
Webhooks, in-app buttons, and manual runs work on every plan, while scheduled workflows start on Business. When you want a change, you ask for it in chat and the build updates.
Your Google Sheets can stay live, with read and write access to only the sheets you pick, or you can import up to 250,000 records at once. There are 30+ native integrations, plus Zapier and n8n connectors on every plan.
Apps are internal by default, and public apps use a magic link or Google login. On phones, the app runs in the browser or from the home screen, and the camera scans barcodes and QR codes.
Domino's France, the pizza chain's French business, is a good example. Michael Villenave, its Head of Internal Comms, says the team used to sit on a huge backlog of app requests, and now anyone on the team can build what they need.
What it costs: Free is $0, Pro is $25/mo, Business is $89/mo, Team is $300/mo, and Enterprise is custom. Every plan includes unlimited users, editors, and apps, so adding people never raises the bill. Granular permissions and roles start at Team.
Trade-offs: There's no direct AppSheet import. The migration hub lists AppSheet, but you import your Sheets data first, then upload up to 8 narrated screen recordings or 20 captioned screenshots so the platform can plan the rebuild, which means budgeting real rebuild time for each app.
Airtable is the strongest pick for teams that already run their work in a shared base and want apps on top of it.
Best fit: Teams whose AppSheet data is a set of related lists, such as projects, clients, and invoices, that a flat sheet keeps mangling. If half your team already has an Airtable login, the move is a short one.
Why it's here: Airtable is a relational database with interfaces on top, and Interface Designer is included on the Free plan. Omni, its AI app builder, builds apps from prompts on every plan type, and Airtable says asking Omni to build and iterate on your apps comes at no extra cost.
The Team plan includes 25,000 automation runs, so routine handoffs, like a status change that pings the next person, can run inside Airtable without another tool.
What it costs: As of October 2026, Free covers up to 5 editors and 1,000 records per base. Team is $24 per seat a month and Business is $54, both billed monthly, and you pay per editor while read-only users are free.
Portals for outside guests are an extra, starting at $120 for 15 guests on Team and $150 on Business.
Trade-offs: Records cap at 50,000 per base on Team, which is a wall for some teams with years of history. Anyone who needs to edit costs a seat, and external users cost extra through Portals, so price both before you commit.
What I'd test in a trial is simple: build one interface for the people who'll use it most, then count how many of them need edit rights versus read-only access.
Best fit: Small and midsize businesses that already run on Zoho apps and want custom apps that work with the rest of their Zoho setup.
Why it's here: Zoho Creator is a low-code platform priced per user, and it integrates with all Zoho apps. Depending on the plan, you get 5, 15, or 30 data sources and 5, 10, or 20 custom connectors, so it can reach beyond Zoho when you need it to.
It has iOS and Android apps, and it can cache forms and saved reports offline, then sync automatically when the connection comes back. That matters if your AppSheet app gets used in warehouses, basements, or anywhere else signal goes to die.
It also includes prebuilt and custom-trained AI models, with 50 or 250 prebuilt models depending on the tier.
What it costs: As of October 2026, the Free edition gives you 1 app. Standard is $12 per user a month billed monthly and also allows 1 app, Professional is $30, and Enterprise is $37.
A customer portal add-on for outside users is priced in tiers by portal users, from 250 up to 100,000.
Trade-offs: Every internal user needs a license, so the per-user math you're escaping from AppSheet follows you here. Standard's 1-app limit means a second app sends you to Professional, and external users need the paid portal add-on.
Quickbase is built for larger operations teams that need compliance controls and don't mind a conversation with sales to get them.
Best fit: Enterprise operations teams with process-heavy apps and an IT department that wants sign-off on how those apps are governed.
Why it's here: Quickbase is an enterprise low-code platform for operations apps, with visual app and workflow builders, web and mobile forms, and its own mobile app. Its newer AI builder, Pave, is pitched with "Describe the work. Get custom software," and it's free to start.
The Business plan adds SSO and SCIM, a sandbox, and FDA compliance support. Enterprise adds on-premises connectivity and data warehouse integrations, and an optional AI Intelligence Pack is sold as an add-on.
What it costs: As of October 2026, Team starts at $35 per user a month (billed annually) and Business starts at $55 per user a month (billed annually), with Enterprise priced on request. There's no free plan, but the 30-day trial includes Business features.
Trade-offs: Quickbase notes that the cost shown doesn't include a platform minimum, and that minimum isn't published, so you won't know your real number until you talk to sales. All users must be on the same plan, which adds up fast if only a few people need the advanced features.
During the trial, ask for the platform minimum in writing along with a quote for your real user count, then compare that total with your current AppSheet invoice.
Some teams don't have a data problem at all. Their spreadsheet works fine, and they want the app on top of it to look and feel better than what they built in AppSheet.
Glide is the pick when the spreadsheet is fine and the app on top of it is what needs work.
Best fit: Ops teams moving off spreadsheets that want a clean app for field work, dashboards, or a customer portal, built on data they already have.
Why it's here: Glide's main product is now GlideOS, which it describes as an AI software development platform for building internal business apps from a spreadsheet, a prompt, or a file. It reads from Google Sheets, Excel, and PostgreSQL.
One set of shared data can power field mobile apps, dashboards, and customer portals, which is handy when the warehouse crew and the client both need to see the same order. Org-level roles come with Pro, while project-level roles, SSO, and audit logs sit on Enterprise.
What it costs: As of October 2026, GlideOS has a $0 Free plan with 2 team members and no published apps. Basic is $25 a month with 2 members, 2 published apps, and 1 workflow, Plus is $50 with public apps, and Pro is $125 with unlimited apps.
Every GlideOS plan runs on credits. Glide Classic is still sold too, with Business at $249 a month billed monthly, 30 users included, and $6 for each extra user.
Trade-offs: The Free plan can't publish an app, so a real test means paying for Basic, and Basic's single workflow fills up quickly. Glide also says it currently has no way to migrate Classic apps to GlideOS, which matters if you start on Classic and want the newer product later.
Softr is built for teams that want a client portal or business app on data that already lives somewhere else.
Best fit: Teams with data in Airtable, Google Sheets, or a SQL database who need a polished portal for clients or an app for staff, without moving that data first.
Why it's here: Softr connects to Google Sheets, Airtable, Excel, PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQL Server, and BigQuery, plus its own Softr Databases. Its sweet spot is client portals and internal business apps, and the AI Co-Builder takes follow-up requests in chat so you can keep refining what it made.
The Pro plan adds granular permissions, one-time-password and Google sign-in, and custom code. SQL, HubSpot, and Excel connections are on the Business plan.
What it costs: As of October 2026, Softr has a Free plan, and Basic is $25 a month billed monthly, Pro is $119, and Business is $395. Basic includes 1 builder with 5 team users and 5 client users, and Pro includes 2 builders with 10 team users and 50 client users.
Extra builders cost $6, $12, or $24 a month on monthly billing, depending on the plan.
Trade-offs: Builders and app users are capped by tier, with add-ons from Pro up, so a portal that suddenly gets popular can push you up a plan. Softr shines on top of existing data, so if the sheet itself is what's breaking, it fixes the front end more than the data underneath.
Before you pick a plan, count your client users separately from your team users, because Softr bills them as two different buckets.
If your company already pays for Microsoft 365, Microsoft Power Apps is the closest Microsoft equivalent to AppSheet, and it's usually the first name IT brings up.
Best fit: Microsoft 365 organizations where IT wants governance and wants every app sitting on Microsoft's own data platform, Dataverse.
Why it's here: Power Apps is Microsoft's low-code and AI app platform, built on Dataverse, with prebuilt, custom, and on-premises connectors. Copilot can build an app and its data model from a description, though some Copilot features are still in preview.
For field teams, Dataverse-based canvas apps can run offline-first on mobile and sync automatically, which makes Power Apps one of the closest matches here for AppSheet's offline mode.
Agentic features are limited to model-driven apps for now, and Microsoft 365 Copilot chat in canvas apps is in preview.
What it costs: As of October 2026, Premium is $20 per user a month (billed annually), or $12 with a 2,000-seat minimum. The free Developer Plan is for building and testing only, because Microsoft charges for using apps.
Each Premium license includes 250 MB of Dataverse database storage and 2 GB of file storage, and extra Dataverse storage is $40 per GB per month.
Trade-offs: Every app user needs a paid license billed yearly, so this is the AppSheet per-user model wearing a different logo. Offline-first only applies to Dataverse-based canvas apps, so check where your data lives before you count on it.
If your team already lives in Microsoft 365, test one real app with the people who'll use it, and get IT's licensing answer before you build the second.
These three trade some convenience for control, whether that means a custom product, a native mobile app, or a setup you host yourself.
Best fit: Founders and product teams building a customer-facing web app, and possibly its native mobile version, who want visual building with deep control over how it works.
Why it's here: Bubble is a visual builder for web apps and native iOS and Android apps, aimed at founders building customer-facing products. A native mobile editor handles the phone side, and paid mobile plans include build submissions, with 5 a month on Web plus Mobile Starter.
Its AI agent and page generation use AI credits, though Bubble says app generation currently doesn't require any. An API connector is available even on Free, and there's an SQL connector, so your app can reach outside services and databases.
What it costs: As of October 2026, web plans start with a $0 Free plan that includes 50,000 workload units. Starter is $32 a month billed monthly, Growth is $134, and Team is $399, and Web plus Mobile plans cost more than the web-only ones.
Growth includes 2 app editors and Team includes 5.
Trade-offs: Usage is metered in workload units, with 175,000 a month on Starter and add-ons sold separately, so a busy app needs watching. Starter lists no editor collaboration, and Bubble is a lot more tool than a typical AppSheet-style internal app needs, so expect a learning curve.
FlutterFlow is the strongest option on this list when the finished product has to sit in the App Store.
Best fit: Developers and technical teams building native mobile, web, or desktop apps who want code they can take with them.
Why it's here: FlutterFlow is a visual builder for Flutter apps, and from the Basic plan up you can download the code and APK and publish to the App Store in one click. FlutterFlow pitches this as "No vendor lock-in."
From the Growth plan up, it integrates with Firebase and Supabase for data and adds Swagger and OpenAPI imports. AI generation gets 5 lifetime requests on Free and 50 a month on Basic, and FlutterFlow says over 3.3 million users build with it.
What it costs: As of October 2026, Free is $0 with 2 projects and no code download. Basic is $39 a month billed monthly, and Growth is $80 for the first seat and $55 for the second.
Business is $150 for the first seat and $85 for each of seats two through five.
Trade-offs: It's a developer-oriented tool with no spreadsheet-first data model, so you bring Firebase, Supabase, or your own services. Collaboration is per seat, with one editor on Free and Basic, which makes it a stretch for a business team coming straight from AppSheet.
Best fit: IT-minded teams that want an open-source builder for apps, automations, and AI agents, and either want to run it on their own servers or keep that door open.
Why it's here: Budibase is open source, and you can self-host it or use Budibase Cloud. Apps run on Budibase DB or connect to external databases, spreadsheets, and other services through a REST connector, and they work across multiple screen sizes.
Automations and an AI agent builder come built in, and you bring your own AI key. Access control works at the table and role level, with SSO on the Premium plan.
What it costs: As of October 2026, the self-hosted open-source edition is free with unlimited users. On Budibase Cloud, Pro is $23 a month billed monthly with 5,000 actions and 1 creator, end users are $6 per user a month, and Premium is $59.
Trade-offs: Cloud plans meter "actions," end users are a paid add-on, and extra creators cost $50 a month. Self-hosting removes the user fees but hands you the servers, the updates, and the 2 a.m. outage (someone has to own it, and it might be you).
If you're weighing Cloud against self-hosting, price out your end users on Cloud first, then ask your IT team who would patch and back up a self-hosted install.
If the per-user bill is the problem, start with the #1 pick, whose plans all include unlimited users, or Budibase's self-hosted edition if you have people to run it. Zoho Creator, Quickbase, and Power Apps all price per user, so they move the problem around more than they solve it.
If your data outgrew the sheet, the first group is your shortlist. Choose Airtable if your team wants to keep editing a shared base by hand, and the #1 pick if you want the app, the database, and the workflows built for you.
If you like your sheet, Glide gives you a nicer app on the same data, and Softr builds a portal on top of it.
If IT has standardized on Microsoft, Power Apps is the path of least resistance, and its offline-first canvas apps are one of the closest matches for AppSheet's offline sync.
If you need apps in the stores, FlutterFlow and Bubble both build native mobile apps. If offline is a must, Power Apps and Zoho Creator both document offline modes, so test them where your crew works.
Whatever you lean toward, I'd shortlist two tools and rebuild your single busiest AppSheet app in both, because a demo app never shows you where the friction is.
Switching builders is mostly a planning job, and these five steps keep it boring in the best way.
List every app and who uses it. Include the forgotten ones, because somebody in finance is probably still opening a 2023 expense tracker that nobody else remembers exists.
Export the data. Pull every table into a spreadsheet or CSV and keep a dated copy somewhere safe before anyone touches the new tool.
Record a walkthrough of each app. Narrate the screens, the buttons, and what happens after each one, since some builders, including the #1 pick here, can plan a rebuild from those recordings.
Rebuild the busiest app first. It has the most users and the most edge cases, so it'll show you quickly whether the new builder can carry your real work.
Run old and new side by side before switching off. Give it a week or two of parallel use, compare the results, and only then turn off AppSheet.
Zite includes unlimited users, editors, and apps on every plan, including the free one. Budibase's self-hosted open-source edition also allows unlimited users, though your team has to run the servers.
Yes, if your app runs on Google Sheets, the sheet stays yours, and builders such as Glide, Softr, and Budibase can work directly from spreadsheet data. If you'd like to move the rows into a proper database, test the import on a copy of the sheet first.
FlutterFlow and Bubble both build native mobile apps, and FlutterFlow offers one-click App Store publishing from its Basic plan. Bubble's paid mobile plans include build submissions, with 5 a month on Web plus Mobile Starter.
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