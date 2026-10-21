The 10 Best AI Workflow Automation Platforms in 2026

Use it when: your process needs a screen people work from and a place to keep the data, like an approval queue, and you'd like to describe it once and get every piece.

You describe what should happen, and the platform writes the workflow, builds the app around it, and sets up the database it reads from and writes to. Afterward you can open the workflow as a visual diagram of readable steps, which is there for checking and troubleshooting what runs.

Standout AI features: A workflow can start four ways: on a schedule, on a webhook from a service like Stripe, Twilio, or Slack, on a click inside your app, or on demand. Steps can read and write the database, run AI to summarize or classify, render PDFs, and send email.

AI fields in the database categorize, summarize, score, and enrich every record. There are 30+ native integrations, including Slack, Gmail, HubSpot, Stripe, and Airtable, plus Zapier and n8n connectors on every plan.

Every run is kept for 90 days with its steps, inputs, outputs, and any error. When something breaks, you can ask the platform what went wrong and replay the run with the same inputs.

Apps are internal by default, and granular permissions and roles start on the Team plan, so you decide who sees each app and its data. Coming from Zapier, Make, or n8n? The migration hub takes an exported workflow file and plans a rebuild.

Pricing: Free is $0, Pro is $25/mo, Business is $89/mo, Team is $300/mo, and Enterprise is custom, with unlimited users, editors, and apps on every plan. A run counts once however many steps it has, with 1,000 runs a month on Free, 5,000 on Pro, and 50,000 on Business.

Webhooks, in-app triggers, manual runs, PDF generation, and email sending work on every plan, while new scheduled workflows need Business or above.

Keep in mind: AI credits are tight on the lower plans, with 50 a month on Free (plus a limit of 10 messages a day) and 100 on Pro, and unused credits don't roll over. It's also a newer platform whose template library is still growing, so expect to start most builds from a description.