What Physician-Informed Product Development Signals About an Aesthetic Device Partner

AMP's NOUVADerm platform is one example: an energy-based laser system the company positions for use across several skin concerns rather than a single indication. Dr. Mamta Shah, a board-certified dermatologist, has described using it for pre- and post-surgical skin laxity, including lower face and lower eyelid concerns, as an alternative to reaching for a surgical procedure earlier than necessary, and for lines around the mouth. Dr. Tejas Patel, also board-certified, has pointed to melasma as one of the platform's stronger use cases in his practice, describing results as more consistent than what he had previously seen with chemical peels alone, when paired with pretreatment.

The same two physicians have also spoken about a separate AMP product, the DE|RIVE hair system, in a different context. Dr. Shah described using it for her own postpartum hair loss and reported visible regrowth within a few months, a result she described in her own case rather than as an outcome to expect generally.

These are individual, attributed accounts, not claims of a typical or guaranteed result, and outcomes vary by patient, protocol, and practitioner. What they show, taken together across two device categories, is a portfolio company whose physicians are willing to describe specific, varied use cases in their own words rather than a single generic testimonial repeated across products.