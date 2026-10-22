Two monitors, one desk: the depth you need for a real working day

Cornell University's computer workstation guidelines say the monitor should sit at a comfortable viewing distance, usually around an arm's length: sit back in your chair, raise your arm, and your fingertips should touch the screen. At that distance you should be able to see the whole viewing area without moving your head.

On a shallow desk, the screens can't get that far away from you while you are sitting at the edge. So people do the obvious thing and roll the chair back. Now the keyboard is too far forward of their elbows, their shoulders reach for it all day, and the back of the chair stops doing its job. That is what a too-shallow desk feels like by evening. The neck is usually fine. The shoulders are tired from reaching.